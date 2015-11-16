Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Nov 17, 2015 | 1:35am IST

The world reacts to Paris attacks

People react as they observe a minute's silence at the French Embassy in London, Britain November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

People react as they observe a minute's silence at the French Embassy in London, Britain November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
People react as they observe a minute's silence at the French Embassy in London, Britain November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
1 / 32
A girl lays a candle in front of the French embassy in Warsaw, Poland November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A girl lays a candle in front of the French embassy in Warsaw, Poland November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
A girl lays a candle in front of the French embassy in Warsaw, Poland November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
2 / 32
Polina Volkova, a friend of Eagles Of Death Metal merchandise manager Nick Alexander who died in attacks in Paris, cries as she sits near a makeshift vigil outside the consulate of France in Manhattan, New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Polina Volkova, a friend of Eagles Of Death Metal merchandise manager Nick Alexander who died in attacks in Paris, cries as she sits near a makeshift vigil outside the consulate of France in Manhattan, New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Polina Volkova, a friend of Eagles Of Death Metal merchandise manager Nick Alexander who died in attacks in Paris, cries as she sits near a makeshift vigil outside the consulate of France in Manhattan, New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 32
A girl lights candles during a vigil in tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A girl lights candles during a vigil in tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
A girl lights candles during a vigil in tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
4 / 32
A girl with her lips painted in the French colors attends a commemoration event in front of the French embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nils Meilvang/Scanpix Denmark

A girl with her lips painted in the French colors attends a commemoration event in front of the French embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nils Meilvang/Scanpix Denmark

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
A girl with her lips painted in the French colors attends a commemoration event in front of the French embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nils Meilvang/Scanpix Denmark
Close
5 / 32
A French resident lays a white rose next to a picture of a couple after a memorial tribute at the French Embassy in Beijing, China, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A French resident lays a white rose next to a picture of a couple after a memorial tribute at the French Embassy in Beijing, China, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
A French resident lays a white rose next to a picture of a couple after a memorial tribute at the French Embassy in Beijing, China, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
6 / 32
Beatrice Gonzalez receives a hug during a vigil in remembrance of her daughter Nohemi Gonzalez at California State University in Long Beach, California November 15, 2015. Gonzalez, a design student was killed in the attacks in Paris, where she was studying for a semester. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Beatrice Gonzalez receives a hug during a vigil in remembrance of her daughter Nohemi Gonzalez at California State University in Long Beach, California November 15, 2015. Gonzalez, a design student was killed in the attacks in Paris, where she was...more

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Beatrice Gonzalez receives a hug during a vigil in remembrance of her daughter Nohemi Gonzalez at California State University in Long Beach, California November 15, 2015. Gonzalez, a design student was killed in the attacks in Paris, where she was studying for a semester. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
7 / 32
Girls sit next to lit candles placed in tribute to the victims of Friday's Paris attacks, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Girls sit next to lit candles placed in tribute to the victims of Friday's Paris attacks, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Girls sit next to lit candles placed in tribute to the victims of Friday's Paris attacks, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Close
8 / 32
Flowers in tribute lie in front of French embassy in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Flowers in tribute lie in front of French embassy in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Flowers in tribute lie in front of French embassy in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
9 / 32
Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene observe a minute of silence as they pay tribute at Monaco Palace November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene observe a minute of silence as they pay tribute at Monaco Palace November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene observe a minute of silence as they pay tribute at Monaco Palace November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
10 / 32
People light candles during a vigil in Kathmandu, Nepal November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

People light candles during a vigil in Kathmandu, Nepal November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
People light candles during a vigil in Kathmandu, Nepal November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
11 / 32
Participants in a Requiem Mass for the victims of the Paris attacks hold electronic candles as they view the edifice of St Mary's Cathedral (not pictured) bathed in blue, white and red, the colors of French flag, in Sydney, Australia, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Participants in a Requiem Mass for the victims of the Paris attacks hold electronic candles as they view the edifice of St Mary's Cathedral (not pictured) bathed in blue, white and red, the colors of French flag, in Sydney, Australia, November 16,...more

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Participants in a Requiem Mass for the victims of the Paris attacks hold electronic candles as they view the edifice of St Mary's Cathedral (not pictured) bathed in blue, white and red, the colors of French flag, in Sydney, Australia, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
12 / 32
People hold candles in memory of victims of the Paris attacks, at the French embassy in Casablanca, Morocco, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

People hold candles in memory of victims of the Paris attacks, at the French embassy in Casablanca, Morocco, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
People hold candles in memory of victims of the Paris attacks, at the French embassy in Casablanca, Morocco, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
13 / 32
Formula One drivers participate in a parade in tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks, before the Brazilian F1 Grand Prix in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Formula One drivers participate in a parade in tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks, before the Brazilian F1 Grand Prix in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Formula One drivers participate in a parade in tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks, before the Brazilian F1 Grand Prix in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
14 / 32
People light candles during an inter-faith vigil for the victims of the Paris attacks in London, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

People light candles during an inter-faith vigil for the victims of the Paris attacks in London, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
People light candles during an inter-faith vigil for the victims of the Paris attacks in London, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
15 / 32
The blue, white and red colors of the French national flag are seen, as it is held aloft during an inter-faith vigil for the victims of the Paris attacks, in London, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The blue, white and red colors of the French national flag are seen, as it is held aloft during an inter-faith vigil for the victims of the Paris attacks, in London, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
The blue, white and red colors of the French national flag are seen, as it is held aloft during an inter-faith vigil for the victims of the Paris attacks, in London, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
16 / 32
A woman holds up a placard reading "I'm French and stand up" during Pope Francis Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, November 15, 2015, in response to the attacks in Paris, France. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A woman holds up a placard reading "I'm French and stand up" during Pope Francis Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, November 15, 2015, in response to the attacks in Paris, France. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
A woman holds up a placard reading "I'm French and stand up" during Pope Francis Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, November 15, 2015, in response to the attacks in Paris, France. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
17 / 32
General view of Japan's Kei Nishikori and Serbia's Novak Djokovic, spectators and officials during a minute of silence in memory of the Paris attacks during the Barclays ATP World Tour Finals November 15, 2015 in Lodnon. Reuters / Toby Melville/Livepic

General view of Japan's Kei Nishikori and Serbia's Novak Djokovic, spectators and officials during a minute of silence in memory of the Paris attacks during the Barclays ATP World Tour Finals November 15, 2015 in Lodnon. Reuters / Toby...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
General view of Japan's Kei Nishikori and Serbia's Novak Djokovic, spectators and officials during a minute of silence in memory of the Paris attacks during the Barclays ATP World Tour Finals November 15, 2015 in Lodnon. Reuters / Toby Melville/Livepic
Close
18 / 32
People attend a memorial to pay tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks, at the official residence for the French ambassador to Myanmar in Yangon, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

People attend a memorial to pay tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks, at the official residence for the French ambassador to Myanmar in Yangon, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
People attend a memorial to pay tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks, at the official residence for the French ambassador to Myanmar in Yangon, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
19 / 32
People take part in a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

People take part in a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
People take part in a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
20 / 32
A woman wears the painted colours of France's national flag on her cheek during a candlelight vigil for the victims of the Paris attacks, in Sydney, Australia, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A woman wears the painted colours of France's national flag on her cheek during a candlelight vigil for the victims of the Paris attacks, in Sydney, Australia, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
A woman wears the painted colours of France's national flag on her cheek during a candlelight vigil for the victims of the Paris attacks, in Sydney, Australia, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
21 / 32
A Palestinian lights a candle during a rally in solidarity with victims of Paris attacks and recent Lebanon bombing, in front of the Nativity church in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian lights a candle during a rally in solidarity with victims of Paris attacks and recent Lebanon bombing, in front of the Nativity church in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
A Palestinian lights a candle during a rally in solidarity with victims of Paris attacks and recent Lebanon bombing, in front of the Nativity church in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
22 / 32
Women pay tribute to victims in front of the French consulate in Thessaloniki, Greece, November 14, 2015. The placard reads "Against fear". REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Women pay tribute to victims in front of the French consulate in Thessaloniki, Greece, November 14, 2015. The placard reads "Against fear". REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Women pay tribute to victims in front of the French consulate in Thessaloniki, Greece, November 14, 2015. The placard reads "Against fear". REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
23 / 32
A woman takes part in a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain November 14, 2015. The placard reads "We are united". REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A woman takes part in a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain November 14, 2015. The placard reads "We are united". REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
A woman takes part in a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain November 14, 2015. The placard reads "We are united". REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
24 / 32
People place candles to form the word "Paris" outside the French embassy in Berlin, Germany, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

People place candles to form the word "Paris" outside the French embassy in Berlin, Germany, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
People place candles to form the word "Paris" outside the French embassy in Berlin, Germany, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
25 / 32
Palestinian security officers hold French flags during a protest in solidarity with victims of Paris attacks, in the West Bank city of Ramallah November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian security officers hold French flags during a protest in solidarity with victims of Paris attacks, in the West Bank city of Ramallah November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Palestinian security officers hold French flags during a protest in solidarity with victims of Paris attacks, in the West Bank city of Ramallah November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
26 / 32
Israelis light candles during a ceremony honoring victims of the attacks in Paris, as the Tel Aviv municipality is lit up in the blue, white and red colors of the French flag, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israelis light candles during a ceremony honoring victims of the attacks in Paris, as the Tel Aviv municipality is lit up in the blue, white and red colors of the French flag, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Israelis light candles during a ceremony honoring victims of the attacks in Paris, as the Tel Aviv municipality is lit up in the blue, white and red colors of the French flag, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
27 / 32
A woman with French flag painted on her face, holds a flower during a gathering in tribute to the victims of Paris attacks in Tbilisi, Georgia, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A woman with French flag painted on her face, holds a flower during a gathering in tribute to the victims of Paris attacks in Tbilisi, Georgia, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
A woman with French flag painted on her face, holds a flower during a gathering in tribute to the victims of Paris attacks in Tbilisi, Georgia, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
28 / 32
Lena Polyvyannaya of Toronto closes her eyes during a moment of silence outside city hall in Toronto, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Lena Polyvyannaya of Toronto closes her eyes during a moment of silence outside city hall in Toronto, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Lena Polyvyannaya of Toronto closes her eyes during a moment of silence outside city hall in Toronto, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
29 / 32
An Iranian woman stands next to candles and flowers outside the French embassy in Tehran, Iran November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

An Iranian woman stands next to candles and flowers outside the French embassy in Tehran, Iran November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
An Iranian woman stands next to candles and flowers outside the French embassy in Tehran, Iran November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Close
30 / 32
A man holds a candle and a drawing depicting the French flag and carrying the words "I am Parisian" in front of the French embassy in Warsaw, Poland November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A man holds a candle and a drawing depicting the French flag and carrying the words "I am Parisian" in front of the French embassy in Warsaw, Poland November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
A man holds a candle and a drawing depicting the French flag and carrying the words "I am Parisian" in front of the French embassy in Warsaw, Poland November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
31 / 32
People take pictures of a makeshift memorial in front of the French flag in Sydney, Australia, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

People take pictures of a makeshift memorial in front of the French flag in Sydney, Australia, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
People take pictures of a makeshift memorial in front of the French flag in Sydney, Australia, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Lights on for Paris

Lights on for Paris

Next Slideshows

Lights on for Paris

Lights on for Paris

Around the world landmark buildings light up in the colors of the French flag.

16 Nov 2015
Silence for Paris

Silence for Paris

People observe a minute of silence to pay tribute to victims of the Paris attacks.

16 Nov 2015
Paris attack aftermath

Paris attack aftermath

Images from the aftermath of the Paris attacks.

16 Nov 2015
Paris under attack

Paris under attack

Gunmen and bombers attack restaurants, a concert hall and a sports stadium in the French capital.

14 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast