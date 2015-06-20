The world's displaced

Syrian migrant Assaf, 44, who was head of security for a government minister, covers his face to hide his identity as he poses for a photograph at an asylum camp outside Stockholm, Sweden June 8, 2014. Assaf paid smugglers 8000 euros to get to Sweden. He traveled through the mountains to Turkey and then from Turkey to Greece by boat with dozens of others. He then traveled to Stockholm in a truck. When asked about his future he said, "What future? I am in a foreign country with my family living in danger thousands of miles away. There is no future until they are here." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close