The world's displaced

A Bangladeshi migrant who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, sits inside a shelter after having a haircut in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
An aerial view shows the Zaatari refugee camp, home to Syrian refugees, near the Jordanian city of Mafraq July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 18, 2013
A Syrian refugee girl stands behind a door at a makeshift settlement in the village of Ketermaya, south of Beirut January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
A group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans (bottom) sit on board the Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo as their boat (top) is left adrift off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, collect rainwater during a heavy rain fall at a temporary refuge camp near Kanyin Chaung jetty, outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Syrian and Palestinian refugee children climb up a goalpost before the start of a soccer match in the Al-Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp, near Amman June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A girl from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, rests at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk province August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Thursday, August 14, 2014
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Displaced Somali families help push a pick-up truck carrying personal belongings from a camp which was closed down by Somali forces, leaving hundreds of families without shelter, in Mogadishu, Somalia March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Norbanu, a 60-year-old Rohingya, speaks with her daughter's boyfriend, who is now in Indonesia, from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, home to thousands of displaced Rohingya Muslims near Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State in western Myanmar February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Minzayar

Norbanu, a 60-year-old Rohingya, speaks with her daughter's boyfriend, who is now in Indonesia, from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, home to thousands of displaced Rohingya Muslims near Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State in western Myanmar...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A golfer hits a tee shot as African migrants sit atop a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Palazon

Reuters / Thursday, October 23, 2014
Children sit on a bus as they flee fighting in Slaviansk, Ukraine June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, June 07, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, Iraq walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, Iraq walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 13, 2014
Syrian migrant Assaf, 44, who was head of security for a government minister, covers his face to hide his identity as he poses for a photograph at an asylum camp outside Stockholm, Sweden June 8, 2014. Assaf paid smugglers 8000 euros to get to Sweden. He traveled through the mountains to Turkey and then from Turkey to Greece by boat with dozens of others. He then traveled to Stockholm in a truck. When asked about his future he said, "What future? I am in a foreign country with my family living in danger thousands of miles away. There is no future until they are here." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Syrian migrant Assaf, 44, who was head of security for a government minister, covers his face to hide his identity as he poses for a photograph at an asylum camp outside Stockholm, Sweden June 8, 2014. Assaf paid smugglers 8000 euros to get to...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Tourists look at would-be immigrants at the Maspalomas beach, on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
A Syrian refugee reacts as he waits behind border fences to cross into Turkey at Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Migrants believed to be Rohingya rest inside a shelter after being rescued from boats at Lhoksukon in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a portion of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece on a dinghy early May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Internally displaced girls look out from their tent inside Al-Karameh refugee camp beside the Syrian-Turkish border in northern Idlib countryside, Syria January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
A group of migrants protect themselves from the weather with emergency blankets as they huddle on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

A group of migrants protect themselves from the weather with emergency blankets as they huddle on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015....more

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Women and children, displaced by recent fighting between rebel soldiers and government troops, wait in line to collect their food rations in Mingkaman refugee camp, Sudan March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kate Holt/UNICEF/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, March 25, 2014
Pakistani immigrants row their engineless dinghy, which was drifting out of control, in rough seas between Greece and Turkey, early May 30, 2015. Ahmad, one of the immigrants on board the dinghy, said that they had been rowing for over five hours before eventually reaching a beach in central Kos town. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Pakistani immigrants row their engineless dinghy, which was drifting out of control, in rough seas between Greece and Turkey, early May 30, 2015. Ahmad, one of the immigrants on board the dinghy, said that they had been rowing for over five hours...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
An Afghan immigrant, who arrived on a dingy from Turkey, tries to communicate with relatives as he waits for temporary documents outside a police station in Kos island, Greece, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
An aerial picture shows a section of the Hagadera camp in Dadaab near the Kenya-Somalia border, May 8, 2015. The Dadaab refugee camp, with about 350,000 Somali refugees, is the world's biggest refugee camp. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
An internally displaced Muslim woman who lost her six-day-old baby the day before, lies in a house in the town of Boda, Central African Republic April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 15, 2014
A child rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest is attended to at a clinic at the Internally Displaced People's camp in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A mother and child who fled fighting in Slaviansk stand in their temporary accommodation in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka in eastern Ukraine June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Wednesday, June 04, 2014
Illegal migrants sit in a coastal police base in Tripoli, Libya March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
A woman carries her baby at a refugee camp at Myanmar's border town with China, in Kokang March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
A cradle left behind by Syrian Kurdish refugees lies at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, September 27, 2014
