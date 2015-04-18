Edition:
The world's most influential people

Rapper Kanye West. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Anatoly Maltsev/Pool

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
NASA astronaut Scott Kelly. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Pakistani schoolgirl and joint winner of the Nobel Peace Prize Malala Yousafzai. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, October 10, 2014
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. REUTERS/Adrien Helou

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Actress and transgender activist Laverne Cox. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 26, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Friday, October 17, 2014
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Sunday, November 10, 2013
U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2009
Actor Bradley Cooper. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
France's National Front political party leader Marine Le Pen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, May 01, 2014
Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2013
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Actress Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Apple CEO Tim Cook. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Television personality Kim Kardashian. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Fashion designer Alexander Wang. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2012
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
NBA commissioner Adam Silver. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 30, 2014
Musician Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, January 01, 2015
Businessman David Koch, named along with his brother Charles. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, May 06, 2014
Director Richard Linklater. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2013
Television host John Oliver. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Novelist Haruki Murakami. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2006
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
