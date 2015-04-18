The world's most influential people
Rapper Kanye West. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Russian President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Anatoly Maltsev/Pool
NASA astronaut Scott Kelly. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA
Pakistani schoolgirl and joint winner of the Nobel Peace Prize Malala Yousafzai. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. REUTERS/Adrien Helou
Actress and transgender activist Laverne Cox. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/KCNA
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool
Actor Bradley Cooper. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
France's National Front political party leader Marine Le Pen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Actress Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Apple CEO Tim Cook. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Television personality Kim Kardashian. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fashion designer Alexander Wang. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
NBA commissioner Adam Silver. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Musician Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Businessman David Koch, named along with his brother Charles. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Director Richard Linklater. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
Television host John Oliver. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Novelist Haruki Murakami. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Next Slideshows
Myanmar's endangered haircut
Before colonial rule, all of Myanmar's boys and girls wore their hair in an ancient style. Now, only one village still continues the tradition.
Worst cities for traffic
The ten most gridlocked cities in the world.
Aerial acrobatics
How to impress the crowd at an air show.
Modi in Canada
Pictures from the Indian prime minister's visit to Canada.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.