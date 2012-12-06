The worlds of Oscar Niemeyer
A security walks next to the Planalto Palace designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer in Brasilia, Brazil, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A man stands near the National Congress building, designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, in the Ministries Esplanade in Brasilia, Brazil, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazilian architect, Oscar Niemeyer speaks at his office during an interview in Rio de Janeiro, February 6, 2006. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
Tourists visit the Niemeyer Center, designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, in Aviles, Spain, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A man walks near the National Congress building, designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, in the Ministries Esplanade in Brasilia, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A view of the Contemporary Art Museum (MAC) designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer in Niteroi near Rio de Janeiro, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Clarissa Cavalheiro
Itamaraty Palace designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer, is seen in Brasilia, April 17, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer poses after receiving Russia's friendship medal at his office in Rio de Janeiro, December 14, 2007. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
An image is projected on the towers of the National Congress during Culture Week in Brasilia, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A man walks past next to Capanema building designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer in Rio de Janeiro, December 12, 2007. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
People view an art installation being projected on the Niemeyer Center dome in Aviles, Spain, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A view of Brazil's National Congress designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer in Brasilia, December 12, 2007. REUTERS/Jamil Bittar
Statues of angels hang in Brasilia's Cathedral designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer, in Brasilia, April 14, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A view of Oscar Niemeyer's Museum, which was designed by Niemeyer, in Curitiba, Brazil, December 12, 2007. REUTERS/Cesar Ferrari
Tourists visit the Niemeyer Center, designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, in Aviles, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Christmas decorations are seen at the Brasilia Cathedral, designed by Niemeyer, in Brasilia, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Tourists take pictures in front of the Metropolitan Cathedral designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer in Brasilia, December 12, 2007. REUTERS/Jamil Bittar
Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer looks at Copacabana beach from his office after an interview with Reuters in Rio de Janeiro, June 16, 2003. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
The sun is seen from the monument The Pantheon of the Fatherland and Freedom (Panteao da Patria e da Liberdade Tancredo Neves), designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, in Brasilia, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A view of the Contemporary Art Museum (MAC) designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer in Niteroi city near Rio de Janeiro, February 7, 2006. Niemeyer designed the MAC, a giant replica of a flying saucer resting on a cement pedestal, in the 1990s....more
