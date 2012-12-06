Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Dec 6, 2012 | 7:45pm IST

The worlds of Oscar Niemeyer

<p>A security walks next to the Planalto Palace designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer in Brasilia, Brazil, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

A security walks next to the Planalto Palace designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer in Brasilia, Brazil, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Thursday, December 06, 2012

A security walks next to the Planalto Palace designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer in Brasilia, Brazil, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
1 / 20
<p>A man stands near the National Congress building, designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, in the Ministries Esplanade in Brasilia, Brazil, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

A man stands near the National Congress building, designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, in the Ministries Esplanade in Brasilia, Brazil, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Thursday, December 06, 2012

A man stands near the National Congress building, designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, in the Ministries Esplanade in Brasilia, Brazil, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
2 / 20
<p>Brazilian architect, Oscar Niemeyer speaks at his office during an interview in Rio de Janeiro, February 6, 2006. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos</p>

Brazilian architect, Oscar Niemeyer speaks at his office during an interview in Rio de Janeiro, February 6, 2006. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Brazilian architect, Oscar Niemeyer speaks at his office during an interview in Rio de Janeiro, February 6, 2006. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Close
3 / 20
<p>Tourists visit the Niemeyer Center, designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, in Aviles, Spain, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso </p>

Tourists visit the Niemeyer Center, designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, in Aviles, Spain, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Tourists visit the Niemeyer Center, designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, in Aviles, Spain, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
4 / 20
<p>A man walks near the National Congress building, designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, in the Ministries Esplanade in Brasilia, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

A man walks near the National Congress building, designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, in the Ministries Esplanade in Brasilia, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Thursday, December 06, 2012

A man walks near the National Congress building, designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, in the Ministries Esplanade in Brasilia, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
5 / 20
<p>A view of the Contemporary Art Museum (MAC) designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer in Niteroi near Rio de Janeiro, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Clarissa Cavalheiro </p>

A view of the Contemporary Art Museum (MAC) designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer in Niteroi near Rio de Janeiro, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Clarissa Cavalheiro

Thursday, December 06, 2012

A view of the Contemporary Art Museum (MAC) designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer in Niteroi near Rio de Janeiro, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Clarissa Cavalheiro

Close
6 / 20
<p>Itamaraty Palace designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer, is seen in Brasilia, April 17, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Itamaraty Palace designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer, is seen in Brasilia, April 17, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Itamaraty Palace designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer, is seen in Brasilia, April 17, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
7 / 20
<p>Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer poses after receiving Russia's friendship medal at his office in Rio de Janeiro, December 14, 2007. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos </p>

Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer poses after receiving Russia's friendship medal at his office in Rio de Janeiro, December 14, 2007. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer poses after receiving Russia's friendship medal at his office in Rio de Janeiro, December 14, 2007. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Close
8 / 20
<p>An image is projected on the towers of the National Congress during Culture Week in Brasilia, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

An image is projected on the towers of the National Congress during Culture Week in Brasilia, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Thursday, December 06, 2012

An image is projected on the towers of the National Congress during Culture Week in Brasilia, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
9 / 20
<p>A man walks past next to Capanema building designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer in Rio de Janeiro, December 12, 2007. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

A man walks past next to Capanema building designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer in Rio de Janeiro, December 12, 2007. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Thursday, December 06, 2012

A man walks past next to Capanema building designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer in Rio de Janeiro, December 12, 2007. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
10 / 20
<p>People view an art installation being projected on the Niemeyer Center dome in Aviles, Spain, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso </p>

People view an art installation being projected on the Niemeyer Center dome in Aviles, Spain, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Thursday, December 06, 2012

People view an art installation being projected on the Niemeyer Center dome in Aviles, Spain, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
11 / 20
<p>A view of Brazil's National Congress designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer in Brasilia, December 12, 2007. REUTERS/Jamil Bittar </p>

A view of Brazil's National Congress designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer in Brasilia, December 12, 2007. REUTERS/Jamil Bittar

Thursday, December 06, 2012

A view of Brazil's National Congress designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer in Brasilia, December 12, 2007. REUTERS/Jamil Bittar

Close
12 / 20
<p>Statues of angels hang in Brasilia's Cathedral designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer, in Brasilia, April 14, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Statues of angels hang in Brasilia's Cathedral designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer, in Brasilia, April 14, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Statues of angels hang in Brasilia's Cathedral designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer, in Brasilia, April 14, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
13 / 20
<p>A view of Oscar Niemeyer's Museum, which was designed by Niemeyer, in Curitiba, Brazil, December 12, 2007. REUTERS/Cesar Ferrari</p>

A view of Oscar Niemeyer's Museum, which was designed by Niemeyer, in Curitiba, Brazil, December 12, 2007. REUTERS/Cesar Ferrari

Thursday, December 06, 2012

A view of Oscar Niemeyer's Museum, which was designed by Niemeyer, in Curitiba, Brazil, December 12, 2007. REUTERS/Cesar Ferrari

Close
14 / 20
<p>Tourists visit the Niemeyer Center, designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, in Aviles, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso </p>

Tourists visit the Niemeyer Center, designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, in Aviles, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Tourists visit the Niemeyer Center, designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, in Aviles, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
15 / 20
<p>Christmas decorations are seen at the Brasilia Cathedral, designed by Niemeyer, in Brasilia, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

Christmas decorations are seen at the Brasilia Cathedral, designed by Niemeyer, in Brasilia, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Christmas decorations are seen at the Brasilia Cathedral, designed by Niemeyer, in Brasilia, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
16 / 20
<p>Tourists take pictures in front of the Metropolitan Cathedral designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer in Brasilia, December 12, 2007. REUTERS/Jamil Bittar </p>

Tourists take pictures in front of the Metropolitan Cathedral designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer in Brasilia, December 12, 2007. REUTERS/Jamil Bittar

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Tourists take pictures in front of the Metropolitan Cathedral designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer in Brasilia, December 12, 2007. REUTERS/Jamil Bittar

Close
17 / 20
<p>Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer looks at Copacabana beach from his office after an interview with Reuters in Rio de Janeiro, June 16, 2003. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer looks at Copacabana beach from his office after an interview with Reuters in Rio de Janeiro, June 16, 2003. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer looks at Copacabana beach from his office after an interview with Reuters in Rio de Janeiro, June 16, 2003. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
18 / 20
<p>The sun is seen from the monument The Pantheon of the Fatherland and Freedom (Panteao da Patria e da Liberdade Tancredo Neves), designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, in Brasilia, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

The sun is seen from the monument The Pantheon of the Fatherland and Freedom (Panteao da Patria e da Liberdade Tancredo Neves), designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, in Brasilia, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Thursday, December 06, 2012

The sun is seen from the monument The Pantheon of the Fatherland and Freedom (Panteao da Patria e da Liberdade Tancredo Neves), designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, in Brasilia, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
19 / 20
<p>A view of the Contemporary Art Museum (MAC) designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer in Niteroi city near Rio de Janeiro, February 7, 2006. Niemeyer designed the MAC, a giant replica of a flying saucer resting on a cement pedestal, in the 1990s. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A view of the Contemporary Art Museum (MAC) designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer in Niteroi city near Rio de Janeiro, February 7, 2006. Niemeyer designed the MAC, a giant replica of a flying saucer resting on a cement pedestal, in the 1990s....more

Thursday, December 06, 2012

A view of the Contemporary Art Museum (MAC) designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer in Niteroi city near Rio de Janeiro, February 7, 2006. Niemeyer designed the MAC, a giant replica of a flying saucer resting on a cement pedestal, in the 1990s. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
San Francisco's "No" to nude

San Francisco's "No" to nude

Next Slideshows

San Francisco's

San Francisco's "No" to nude

San Francisco passed a ban on public nakedness, though nudity would still be allowed at certain parades, fairs and festivals, as well as on designated nude...

06 Dec 2012
Seeing music

Seeing music

“Music is a higher revelation than all wisdom and philosophy.” -- Ludwig van Beethoven.

06 Dec 2012
Royal babies

Royal babies

Babies born into the monarchy.

06 Dec 2012
Living with disabilities

Living with disabilities

A look at those living a full life despite their disabilities.

06 Dec 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast