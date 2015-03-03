Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Mar 3, 2015 | 5:55am IST

The world's richest

1: Bill Gates is still the richest man in the world with an estimated net worth of $79.2 billion, according to the latest Forbes ranking of the world's billionaires. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

1: Bill Gates is still the richest man in the world with an estimated net worth of $79.2 billion, according to the latest Forbes ranking of the world's billionaires. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2012
1: Bill Gates is still the richest man in the world with an estimated net worth of $79.2 billion, according to the latest Forbes ranking of the world's billionaires. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
1 / 30
2: Mexican telecommunications tycoon Carlos Slim is worth $77.1 billion. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

2: Mexican telecommunications tycoon Carlos Slim is worth $77.1 billion. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Reuters / Thursday, May 17, 2012
2: Mexican telecommunications tycoon Carlos Slim is worth $77.1 billion. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Close
2 / 30
3: Investing icon Warren Buffett is worth $72.7 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

3: Investing icon Warren Buffett is worth $72.7 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2013
3: Investing icon Warren Buffett is worth $72.7 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 30
4: Amancio Ortega, the Spanish founder of clothing conglomerate Inditex SA, which includes the Zara fashion chain, is worth $64.5 billion. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

4: Amancio Ortega, the Spanish founder of clothing conglomerate Inditex SA, which includes the Zara fashion chain, is worth $64.5 billion. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2008
4: Amancio Ortega, the Spanish founder of clothing conglomerate Inditex SA, which includes the Zara fashion chain, is worth $64.5 billion. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
4 / 30
5: Oracle chief Larry Ellison is worth $54.3 billion. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

5: Oracle chief Larry Ellison is worth $54.3 billion. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2013
5: Oracle chief Larry Ellison is worth $54.3 billion. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
5 / 30
6 (tied): Charles and David Koch of Koch Industries are each worth $42.9 billion. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

6 (tied): Charles and David Koch of Koch Industries are each worth $42.9 billion. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, December 10, 2013
6 (tied): Charles and David Koch of Koch Industries are each worth $42.9 billion. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 30
8: Christy Walton and her family are worth $41.7 billion. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

8: Christy Walton and her family are worth $41.7 billion. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2010
8: Christy Walton and her family are worth $41.7 billion. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 30
9: Jim Walton (L), also a member of the Walton family, is worth $40.6 billion. Seen also is his sister Alice Walton and brother Rob Walton. REUTERS/Jacob Slaton

9: Jim Walton (L), also a member of the Walton family, is worth $40.6 billion. Seen also is his sister Alice Walton and brother Rob Walton. REUTERS/Jacob Slaton

Reuters / Friday, June 01, 2012
9: Jim Walton (L), also a member of the Walton family, is worth $40.6 billion. Seen also is his sister Alice Walton and brother Rob Walton. REUTERS/Jacob Slaton
Close
8 / 30
10: Liliane Bettencourt, heiress to the L'Oreal fortune, is worth $40.1 billion. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

10: Liliane Bettencourt, heiress to the L'Oreal fortune, is worth $40.1 billion. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 26, 2011
10: Liliane Bettencourt, heiress to the L'Oreal fortune, is worth $40.1 billion. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
9 / 30
11: Alice Walton is worth $39.4 billion. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

11: Alice Walton is worth $39.4 billion. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2013
11: Alice Walton is worth $39.4 billion. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
10 / 30
14: Wal-Mart Chairman Rob Walton is worth $39.1 billion. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

14: Wal-Mart Chairman Rob Walton is worth $39.1 billion. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2009
14: Wal-Mart Chairman Rob Walton is worth $39.1 billion. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Close
11 / 30
12: Wal-Mart Chairman Rob Walton is worth $39.1 billion. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

12: Wal-Mart Chairman Rob Walton is worth $39.1 billion. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, June 06, 2014
12: Wal-Mart Chairman Rob Walton is worth $39.1 billion. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
12 / 30
12: Wal-Mart Chairman Rob Walton is worth $39.1 billion. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

12: Wal-Mart Chairman Rob Walton is worth $39.1 billion. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2013
12: Wal-Mart Chairman Rob Walton is worth $39.1 billion. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
13 / 30
13: Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton, is worth $37.2 billion. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

13: Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton, is worth $37.2 billion. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2008
13: Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton, is worth $37.2 billion. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
14 / 30
14: Bloomberg LP founder and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is worth $35.5 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

14: Bloomberg LP founder and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is worth $35.5 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, January 01, 2014
14: Bloomberg LP founder and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is worth $35.5 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
15 / 30
14: Bloomberg LP founder and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is worth $35.5 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

14: Bloomberg LP founder and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is worth $35.5 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 18, 2013
14: Bloomberg LP founder and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is worth $35.5 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
16 / 30
14: Bloomberg LP founder and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is worth $35.5 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

14: Bloomberg LP founder and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is worth $35.5 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 18, 2013
14: Bloomberg LP founder and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is worth $35.5 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
17 / 30
15: Amazon Chairman and CEO Jeff Bezos is worth $34.8 billion. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

15: Amazon Chairman and CEO Jeff Bezos is worth $34.8 billion. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2012
15: Amazon Chairman and CEO Jeff Bezos is worth $34.8 billion. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Close
18 / 30
16: Mark Zuckerberg is worth $33.4 billion. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

16: Mark Zuckerberg is worth $33.4 billion. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2013
16: Mark Zuckerberg is worth $33.4 billion. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
19 / 30
17: Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing is worth $33.3 billion. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool

17: Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing is worth $33.3 billion. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool

Reuters / Friday, May 03, 2013
17: Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing is worth $33.3 billion. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool
Close
20 / 30
18: Sheldon Adelson, Chairman and CEO of the casino company Las Vegas Sands, is worth $31.4 billion. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

18: Sheldon Adelson, Chairman and CEO of the casino company Las Vegas Sands, is worth $31.4 billion. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, July 30, 2012
18: Sheldon Adelson, Chairman and CEO of the casino company Las Vegas Sands, is worth $31.4 billion. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
21 / 30
19: Google CEO Larry Page is worth $29.7 billion. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

19: Google CEO Larry Page is worth $29.7 billion. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2012
19: Google CEO Larry Page is worth $29.7 billion. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
22 / 30
20: Google co-founder Sergey Brin is worth $29.2 billion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

20: Google co-founder Sergey Brin is worth $29.2 billion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2012
20: Google co-founder Sergey Brin is worth $29.2 billion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
23 / 30
21: Georg Schaeffler, majority shareholder of the Schaeffler Group, is worth $26.9 billion. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

21: Georg Schaeffler, majority shareholder of the Schaeffler Group, is worth $26.9 billion. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Friday, April 25, 2014
21: Georg Schaeffler, majority shareholder of the Schaeffler Group, is worth $26.9 billion. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
24 / 30
22 (tied): Forrest Mars Jr., Jacqueline Mars, and John Mars of the Mars candy company are each worth $26.6 billion.� REUTERS/Larry Downing

22 (tied): Forrest Mars Jr., Jacqueline Mars, and John Mars of the Mars candy company are each worth $26.6 billion.� REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Tuesday, April 29, 2008
22 (tied): Forrest Mars Jr., Jacqueline Mars, and John Mars of the Mars candy company are each worth $26.6 billion.� REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
25 / 30
25: Thomson Reuters Chairman David Thomson and family are worth $25.5 billion. REUTERS/Jon Blacker

25: Thomson Reuters Chairman David Thomson and family are worth $25.5 billion. REUTERS/Jon Blacker

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2013
25: Thomson Reuters Chairman David Thomson and family are worth $25.5 billion. REUTERS/Jon Blacker
Close
26 / 30
26: Brazilian Jorge Paulo Lemann, who owns a stake in the world's largest brewer AB InBev, is worth $25 billion. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

26: Brazilian Jorge Paulo Lemann, who owns a stake in the world's largest brewer AB InBev, is worth $25 billion. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2012
26: Brazilian Jorge Paulo Lemann, who owns a stake in the world's largest brewer AB InBev, is worth $25 billion. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
27 / 30
27: Hong Kong real estate tycoon Shau-kee is worth $24.8 billion. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

27: Hong Kong real estate tycoon Shau-kee is worth $24.8 billion. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
27: Hong Kong real estate tycoon Shau-kee is worth $24.8 billion. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
28 / 30
28: Chairman and main shareholder of H and M Stefan Persson is worth $24.5 billion. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

28: Chairman and main shareholder of H and M Stefan Persson is worth $24.5 billion. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2013
28: Chairman and main shareholder of H and M Stefan Persson is worth $24.5 billion. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
29 / 30
29: Financier George Soros is worth $24.2 billion. REUTERS/Bob Strong

29: Financier George Soros is worth $24.2 billion. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2009
29: Financier George Soros is worth $24.2 billion. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Lathmar Holi

Lathmar Holi

Next Slideshows

Lathmar Holi

Lathmar Holi

Images of "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh

01 Mar 2015
India vs UAE

India vs UAE

Snapshots from the Cricket World Cup match between India and UAE at Perth.

28 Feb 2015
Wild horse roundup

Wild horse roundup

Wild horses are herded and made available for adoption by the Bureau of Land Management to keep populations in check in Utah.

28 Feb 2015
India this week

India this week

Pictures that caught our eyes or made news during the past week in India.

27 Feb 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast