Pictures | Wed Oct 12, 2016 | 7:41am IST

The world's tallest buildings

Dubai has started building what will be the world's tallest tower, pictured here in an artist's impression, another record for the city already home to the highest skyscraper. The following is a snapshot of the tallest skyscrapers in the world right now: Emaar Properties/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
1: Dubai's Burj Khallifa, the world's tallest tower right now, stands at 2,722 ft. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2009
2: The Shanghai Tower is currently second tallest. Height: 2,073 ft. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, December 25, 2014
3: The Abraj Al-Bait Clock Tower in Mecca, Saudi Arabia is third. Height: 1,971 ft. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Saturday, October 12, 2013
4: The Ping An International Finance Centre in Shenzhen, China is fourth. Height: 1,969 ft. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
5: The Lotte World Tower in Seoul, South Korea is fifth. Height: 1,823 ft. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
6: New York's One World Trade Center. Height: 1,776 ft. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, September 12, 2014
7: The CTF Finance Centre in Guangzhou, China. Height: 1,740 ft. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
8: The Taipei 101 in Taiwan. Height: 1,671 ft. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
9: The Shanghai World Financial Center. Height: 1,614 ft. REUTERS/Shanghai Pacific Institute for International Strategy

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2010
10: Hong Kong's International Commerce Center. Height: 1,588 ft. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, February 28, 2011
11 & 12: The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur. Height: 1,483 ft. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
13: The Nanjing Greenland Center in China. Height: 1,476 ft. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2009
14: Chicago's Willis Tower, formerly the Sears Tower. Height: 1,451 ft. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2006
15: The KK100, or Kingkey 100, in Shenzhen, China. Height: 1,449 ft. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2013
16: The Ghuangzhou West Tower, or Ghuangzhou International Finance Center, in Ghuangzhou, China. Height: 1,440 feet. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2009
17: The Wuhan Center in Wuhan, China. Height: 1,437 ft. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2015
18: Marina 101 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Height: 1,399 ft. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
19: New York's 432 Park Avenue. Height: 1,397 ft. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
20: Chicago's Trump International Hotel and Tower. Height: 1,389 ft. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2009
21: Shanghai's Jinmao Tower. Height: 1,380 ft. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2007
22: The Princess Tower in Dubai. Height: 1,358 ft. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2012
23: Kuwait's Al Hamra Tower. Height: 1,354 ft. REUTERS/Stephanie Mcgehee

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2012
24: Hong Kong's Two International Financial Center. Height: 1,352 feet. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2007
