The world's tallest buildings
1: Dubai's Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world, but perhaps not for long. Saudi Arabia has announced plans to build a 1 kilometer (3,280 foot) tower into the sky, to be named the Jeddah Tower, scheduled for completion in 2020. The Burj...more
2: The Shanghai Tower is currently second tallest. Height: 2,073 ft. REUTERS/Aly Song
3: The Abraj Al-Bait Clock Tower in Mecca, Saudi Arabia is third. Height: 1,971 ft. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
4: The Ping An International Finance Centre in Shenzhen, China is fourth. Height: 1,965 ft. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
5: New York's One World Trade Center. Height: 1,776 ft. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
6: The Taipei 101 in Taiwan. Height: 1,671 ft. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
7: The Shanghai World Financial Center. Height: 1,614 ft. REUTERS/Shanghai Pacific Institute for International Strategy
8: Hong Kong's International Commerce Center. Height: 1,588 ft. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
9 and 10: The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur are tied for ninth and tenth tallest. Height: 1,483 ft. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
11: The Nanjing Greenland Center in China. Height: 1,476 ft. REUTERS/Aly Song
12: Chicago's Willis Tower, formerly the Sears Tower. Height: 1,451 ft. REUTERS/Jason Reed
13: The KK100, or Kingkey 100, in Shenzhen, China. Height: 1,449 ft. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
14: The Ghuangzhou West Tower, or Ghuangzhou International Finance Center, in Ghuangzhou, China. Height: 1,439 feet. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
15: The Wuhan Center in Wuhan, China. Height: 1,437 ft. REUTERS/Stringer
16: Marina 101 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Height: 1,399 ft. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
17: New York's 432 Park Avenue. Height: 1,397 ft. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
18: Chicago's Trump International Hotel and Tower. Height: 1,389 ft. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
19: Shanghai's Jinmao Tower. Height: 1,380 ft. REUTERS/Nir Elias
21: Hong Kong's Two International Financial Center. Height: 1,362 feet. REUTERS/Stringer
20: The Princess Tower in Dubai. Height: 1,358 ft. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
22: Kuwait's Al Hamra Tower. Height: 1,354 ft. REUTERS/Stephanie Mcgehee
