Thu May 3, 2012

The world's tallest buildings

<p>1: Dubai's Burj Khalifa is currently the tallest building in the world. Height: 2,716 ft. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert </p>

<p>2: The Taipei 101 in Taiwan is the second tallest. Height: 1,671 ft. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang </p>

<p>3: The Shanghai World Financial Center is third. Height: 1,614 ft. REUTERS/Shanghai Pacific Institute for International Strategy</p>

<p>4: Hong Kong's International Commerce Center is fourth. Height: 1,588 ft. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

<p>5 and 6: The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur are tied for fifth and sixth tallest. Height: 1,483 ft. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad </p>

<p>7: The Nanjing Greenland Center in China is the seventh tallest. Height: 1,476 ft. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

<p>8: Chicago's Willis Tower, formerly the Sears Tower, is the eighth tallest. Height: 1,451 ft. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>9: The Ghuangzhou West Tower is the ninth tallest. Height: 1,435 feet. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

<p>10: Shanghai's Jinmao Tower is the tenth tallest. Height: 1,380 ft. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

<p>11: Hong Kong's Two International Financial Center is the eleventh tallest. Height: 1,362 feet. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>12: Chicago's Trump International Hotel and Tower is the twelfth tallest. Height: 1,326 ft. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

