Pictures | Tue Nov 20, 2012 | 2:00am IST

The wrecks of Sandy

<p>A log is seen on top of an automobile damaged by superstorm Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A log is seen on top of an automobile damaged by superstorm Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

A log is seen on top of an automobile damaged by superstorm Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>An automobile sits covered by tree limbs and mud from floodwaters caused by superstorm Sandy in the Staten Island borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

An automobile sits covered by tree limbs and mud from floodwaters caused by superstorm Sandy in the Staten Island borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

An automobile sits covered by tree limbs and mud from floodwaters caused by superstorm Sandy in the Staten Island borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>An automobile is seen upside down due to the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. Sandy may consign as many as a quarter of a million new and used cars and trucks to the scrap heap, automakers and dealers said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

An automobile is seen upside down due to the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. Sandy may consign as many as a quarter of a million new and used cars and trucks to the scrap heap, automakers and dealers said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

An automobile is seen upside down due to the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. Sandy may consign as many as a quarter of a million new and used cars and trucks to the scrap heap, automakers and dealers said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>An automobile is seen parked among homes damaged by a fire and the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

An automobile is seen parked among homes damaged by a fire and the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

An automobile is seen parked among homes damaged by a fire and the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>An automobile sits under a home damaged by superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

An automobile sits under a home damaged by superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

An automobile sits under a home damaged by superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>An automobile is seen upside down due to the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

An automobile is seen upside down due to the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

An automobile is seen upside down due to the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>An automobile is seen parked among homes damaged by a fire and the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

An automobile is seen parked among homes damaged by a fire and the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

An automobile is seen parked among homes damaged by a fire and the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>An automobile is seen parked in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

An automobile is seen parked in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

An automobile is seen parked in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A boat is seen on top of an automobile damaged by superstorm Sandy in the Staten Island borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A boat is seen on top of an automobile damaged by superstorm Sandy in the Staten Island borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

A boat is seen on top of an automobile damaged by superstorm Sandy in the Staten Island borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>An automobile is seen parked among homes damaged by a fire and the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

An automobile is seen parked among homes damaged by a fire and the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

An automobile is seen parked among homes damaged by a fire and the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>The inside of a burned automobile is seen parked among homes damaged by a fire and the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

The inside of a burned automobile is seen parked among homes damaged by a fire and the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

The inside of a burned automobile is seen parked among homes damaged by a fire and the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>The passenger window of an automobile is seen damaged by superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

The passenger window of an automobile is seen damaged by superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

The passenger window of an automobile is seen damaged by superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>An automobile is seen with police tape outside homes damaged by a fire and the affects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

An automobile is seen with police tape outside homes damaged by a fire and the affects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

An automobile is seen with police tape outside homes damaged by a fire and the affects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>The smashed windshield of a Mercedes car is seen due to the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

The smashed windshield of a Mercedes car is seen due to the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

The smashed windshield of a Mercedes car is seen due to the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>An automobile is seen parked among homes damaged by a fire and the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

An automobile is seen parked among homes damaged by a fire and the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

An automobile is seen parked among homes damaged by a fire and the effects of superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

