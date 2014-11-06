Edition:
The youngest most powerful people

1. Mark Zuckerberg at 30 is the youngest most powerful person in the world right now, according to the latest ranking from Forbes.

2. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, 31, comes in second.

3. Google co-founder Sergey Brin at 41 is third.

4. Google CEO Larry Page, 41, is fourth.

5. Tesla Motors Inc CEO Elon Musk, 43 is fifth.

6. Tencent Chairman and CEO Ma Huateng (Pony Ma), 54.

7. A man purported to be the reclusive leader of the militant Islamic State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, 43.

8. Chinese-language Internet search provider Baidu, Inc. Chairman and CEO Robin Li, 45.

9. Vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, Jay Y. Lee, 46.

10. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, 47.

