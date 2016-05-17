The Zika effect
Patricia Araujo, 23, at seven months pregnant, stands in front of her stilt house, a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or 'Palafito', in Recife, Brazil, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Jackeline, 26, holds her son who is 4-months old and born with microcephaly, in front of their house in Olinda, near Recife, Brazil, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man sits under a mosquito net in a home for the elderly in Masaya City, Nicaragua February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A cloud of insecticide is seen over Havana, Cuba, during dawn after fumigation against the Aedes aegypti mosquito in the fight against the Zika virus April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
A municipal worker touches his face as he finishes spraying insecticide at Sambodrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Gleyse Kelly da Silva embraces her daughter Maria Giovanna, who has microcephaly, in Recife, Brazil, January 25, 2016. Kelly da Silva was seven months pregnant when an ultrasound showed her baby's head had stopped growing. Maria Giovanna, now three...more
Five-month-old twins, Laura (L) and Lucas lie in their bed at their house in Santos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil April 20, 2016. Among the mysteries facing doctors in Brazil battling an epidemic of the little-known Zika virus are cases of women giving...more
A man tries to extinguish a fire at an illegal garbage dump after residents decided to set fire to it to prevent the spread of the mosquito-borne Zika virus, in a slum of San Jose, Costa Rica February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
The forearm of a public health technician is seen covered with sterile female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes after leaving a recipient to cultivate larvae, in a research area to prevent the spread of Zika virus and other mosquito-borne diseases, at the...more
Rosana Vieira Alves holds her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, in the sea in Olinda, Brazil, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A health worker carries out fumigation as part of preventive measures against the Zika virus and other mosquito-borne diseases at the cemetery of Carabayllo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Researchers from the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) carry insect traps at the Zika Forest in Entebbe, south of Uganda's capital Kampala March 2, 2016. In a patch of forest near Lake Victoria in Uganda, mosquitoes known to carry the Zika virus...more
Therapist Rozely Fontoura (L) teaches Daniele Santos Shantala massage on her baby Juan Pedro, who has microcephaly, in Recife, Brazil March 26, 2016. When Santos gave birth to a baby boy with microcephaly, a serious birth defect linked to the Zika...more
The larvae of Aedes aegypti mosquito are seen inside a laboratory in the Ministry of Health in San Jose, Costa Rica January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Children react near a municipal worker spraying insecticide at the neighborhood of Imbiribeira in Recife, Brazil, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Ingrid, 5, lies on a couch in front of her stilt house, a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or 'Palafito', in Recife, Brazil, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A technician of Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) inspects an Aedes aegypti mosquito through a microscope inside of a laboratory in Recife, Brazil, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Noriany Rivera, who is 40 weeks pregnant, looks at her belly as she listens to a doctor during a routine check up, as fliers explaining how to prevent Zika, Dengue and Chikungunya viruses are posted on the wall, at a public hospital in San Juan,...more
Hillsborough County mosquito control drives through a neighborhood spraying against mosquitos in Hillsborough County, Florida, February 2, 2016. With no specific federal guideline yet in place to control the spread of the Zika virus in the United...more
Germana Soares holds her 2 month old son Guilherme Soares Amorim, who was born with microcephaly, near at her house in Ipojuca, Brazil, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
