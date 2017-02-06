Therapeutic swaddling for adults
A woman reacts after performing Otonamaki, a new form of therapy where people are wrapped in large swaddling cloth to alleviate posture problems and stiffness, at a session in Asaka, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Participants perform Otonamaki, which translates as "adult wrapping". REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A woman performs Otonamaki at a session in Asaka, Saitama prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Participants perform Otonamaki. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Participants perform Otonamaki. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Participants perform Otonamaki. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Participants perform Otonamaki. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Participants perform Otonamaki. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Participants perform Otonamaki. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Participants perform Otonamaki. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Next Slideshows
Mass marriage in India
Photographs from a mass marriage ceremony in Bahirkhand village, north of Kolkata.
India this week
Our best India pictures this week.
Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney
Year after year, groundhog Punxsutawney Phil looks for his shadow to determine if spring is in the air in Pennsylvania.
India beat England in third T20
India beat England at the third T20 match in Bengaluru to clinch the series 2-1. Our photos from the match.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.