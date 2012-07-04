Therapy dogs
Captain Katie Kopp from 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment of the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division talks to therapy dog Hank during Hank's visit to Combat Outpost Nangalam in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province July...more
Captain Katie Kopp from 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment of the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division talks to therapy dog Hank during Hank's visit to Combat Outpost Nangalam in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province July 3, 2012. Hank is the only Boston Terrier therapy dog deployed in this region to interact with soldiers as a stress relief. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Private First Class Ronnie Berryman from 4th Platoon, Daggery Company of the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment sits with Captain Katie Kopp as he pets therapy dog Hank during Hank's visit to Combat Outpost Nangalam in the Pech River Valley of...more
Private First Class Ronnie Berryman from 4th Platoon, Daggery Company of the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment sits with Captain Katie Kopp as he pets therapy dog Hank during Hank's visit to Combat Outpost Nangalam in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A patient at a rehabilitation hospital hugs a nine-year-old yellow Sapsaree named Ssoidol, used as a therapy dog, in Yeongcheon, South Korea October 29, 2010. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang
A patient at a rehabilitation hospital hugs a nine-year-old yellow Sapsaree named Ssoidol, used as a therapy dog, in Yeongcheon, South Korea October 29, 2010. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang
Tami Skinner (R) brings Dare, a two-legged Sheltie dog used in therapy for disabled people to visit multiple sclerosis patient Rochelle Rotruck in Denver, Colorado July 16, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Tami Skinner (R) brings Dare, a two-legged Sheltie dog used in therapy for disabled people to visit multiple sclerosis patient Rochelle Rotruck in Denver, Colorado July 16, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Tami Skinner (C) brings Dare, a two-legged Sheltie dog used in therapy for disabled people to visit multiple sclerosis patients (L-R) Rick Defreese, Ted Hodkowski and Nick Harmon in Denver, Colorado July 16, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Tami Skinner (C) brings Dare, a two-legged Sheltie dog used in therapy for disabled people to visit multiple sclerosis patients (L-R) Rick Defreese, Ted Hodkowski and Nick Harmon in Denver, Colorado July 16, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Multiple sclerosis patient Nick Harmon (L) touches Dare, a two-legged Sheltie dog used in therapy for disabled people in Denver, Colorado July 16, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Multiple sclerosis patient Nick Harmon (L) touches Dare, a two-legged Sheltie dog used in therapy for disabled people in Denver, Colorado July 16, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Dare, a two-legged Sheltie dog used in therapy for disabled people runs for a treat with a handler after getting his swimming therapy in Denver, Colorado July 15, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Dare, a two-legged Sheltie dog used in therapy for disabled people runs for a treat with a handler after getting his swimming therapy in Denver, Colorado July 15, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Patient Tan Hee Siong, 77, plays with a German Shepherd dog during a pet therapy session at the HCA Day Care Centre in Singapore September 28, 2007. REUTERS/Shahida Ariff Patail
Patient Tan Hee Siong, 77, plays with a German Shepherd dog during a pet therapy session at the HCA Day Care Centre in Singapore September 28, 2007. REUTERS/Shahida Ariff Patail
Patient Lai Hoon Sion (C), 73, strokes a Golden Retriever dog next to a dog trainer and fellow patient Hong Tah Tee (R), 73, during a pet therapy session at the HCA Day Care Centre in Singapore, September 28, 2007. REUTERS/Shahida Ariff Patail more
Patient Lai Hoon Sion (C), 73, strokes a Golden Retriever dog next to a dog trainer and fellow patient Hong Tah Tee (R), 73, during a pet therapy session at the HCA Day Care Centre in Singapore, September 28, 2007. REUTERS/Shahida Ariff Patail
A man reaches to pat a therapy dog as he and other people gather around a reflecting pool at the site of the World Trade Center on the fifth anniversary of the September 11th attacks in New York September 11, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man reaches to pat a therapy dog as he and other people gather around a reflecting pool at the site of the World Trade Center on the fifth anniversary of the September 11th attacks in New York September 11, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Russian child plays with a dog during a therapy session at a dog training centre in Moscow, November 23, 2004. Specially trained dogs at the centre turn their highly trained minds to helping cure children with a range of problems from nightmares to...more
Russian child plays with a dog during a therapy session at a dog training centre in Moscow, November 23, 2004. Specially trained dogs at the centre turn their highly trained minds to helping cure children with a range of problems from nightmares to cerebral palsy. REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev
Mixed terrier Eddie plays with owner Anneleise Smillie at an elderly care centre in Hong Kong November 13, 2003. Eddie was saved from a squalid animal market in mainland China in 2001 and is now used for human therapy in the territory. REUTERS/Bobby...more
Mixed terrier Eddie plays with owner Anneleise Smillie at an elderly care centre in Hong Kong November 13, 2003. Eddie was saved from a squalid animal market in mainland China in 2001 and is now used for human therapy in the territory. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A mentally handicapped Chinese boy plays with a one and half-year-old "Doctor Dog" called "Bird Bird" during a visit to his classroom by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) members April 12, 2000. The IFAW's Dr. Dog programme was...more
A mentally handicapped Chinese boy plays with a one and half-year-old "Doctor Dog" called "Bird Bird" during a visit to his classroom by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) members April 12, 2000. The IFAW's Dr. Dog programme was initiated in Beijing in 1999 with three dog owners volunteering their animals for regular visit to special classes for mentally handicapped children. The childen look upon the dogs as their adopted friends and the development of their relationship is believed to have therapeutic effects. REUTERS/Andrew Wong
Next Slideshows
In search of the God particle
Scientists at CERN find a new subatomic particle that could be the Higgs boson, the basic building block of the universe.
The Olympians
Athletes around the world prepare for the upcoming London Olympics.
Countryside India
Farms, tractors, cattle, snapshots from rural India.
Gay Pride around the world
Revelers celebrate Gay Pride month with parades all around the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.