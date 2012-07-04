Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jul 5, 2012 | 12:30am IST

Therapy dogs

<p>Captain Katie Kopp from 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment of the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division talks to therapy dog Hank during Hank's visit to Combat Outpost Nangalam in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province July 3, 2012. Hank is the only Boston Terrier therapy dog deployed in this region to interact with soldiers as a stress relief. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Captain Katie Kopp from 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment of the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division talks to therapy dog Hank during Hank's visit to Combat Outpost Nangalam in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province July...more

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Captain Katie Kopp from 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment of the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division talks to therapy dog Hank during Hank's visit to Combat Outpost Nangalam in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province July 3, 2012. Hank is the only Boston Terrier therapy dog deployed in this region to interact with soldiers as a stress relief. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 13
<p>Private First Class Ronnie Berryman from 4th Platoon, Daggery Company of the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment sits with Captain Katie Kopp as he pets therapy dog Hank during Hank's visit to Combat Outpost Nangalam in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Private First Class Ronnie Berryman from 4th Platoon, Daggery Company of the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment sits with Captain Katie Kopp as he pets therapy dog Hank during Hank's visit to Combat Outpost Nangalam in the Pech River Valley of...more

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Private First Class Ronnie Berryman from 4th Platoon, Daggery Company of the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment sits with Captain Katie Kopp as he pets therapy dog Hank during Hank's visit to Combat Outpost Nangalam in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 13
<p>A patient at a rehabilitation hospital hugs a nine-year-old yellow Sapsaree named Ssoidol, used as a therapy dog, in Yeongcheon, South Korea October 29, 2010. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang </p>

A patient at a rehabilitation hospital hugs a nine-year-old yellow Sapsaree named Ssoidol, used as a therapy dog, in Yeongcheon, South Korea October 29, 2010. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A patient at a rehabilitation hospital hugs a nine-year-old yellow Sapsaree named Ssoidol, used as a therapy dog, in Yeongcheon, South Korea October 29, 2010. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

Close
3 / 13
<p>Tami Skinner (R) brings Dare, a two-legged Sheltie dog used in therapy for disabled people to visit multiple sclerosis patient Rochelle Rotruck in Denver, Colorado July 16, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Tami Skinner (R) brings Dare, a two-legged Sheltie dog used in therapy for disabled people to visit multiple sclerosis patient Rochelle Rotruck in Denver, Colorado July 16, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Tami Skinner (R) brings Dare, a two-legged Sheltie dog used in therapy for disabled people to visit multiple sclerosis patient Rochelle Rotruck in Denver, Colorado July 16, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
4 / 13
<p>Tami Skinner (C) brings Dare, a two-legged Sheltie dog used in therapy for disabled people to visit multiple sclerosis patients (L-R) Rick Defreese, Ted Hodkowski and Nick Harmon in Denver, Colorado July 16, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Tami Skinner (C) brings Dare, a two-legged Sheltie dog used in therapy for disabled people to visit multiple sclerosis patients (L-R) Rick Defreese, Ted Hodkowski and Nick Harmon in Denver, Colorado July 16, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Tami Skinner (C) brings Dare, a two-legged Sheltie dog used in therapy for disabled people to visit multiple sclerosis patients (L-R) Rick Defreese, Ted Hodkowski and Nick Harmon in Denver, Colorado July 16, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
5 / 13
<p>Multiple sclerosis patient Nick Harmon (L) touches Dare, a two-legged Sheltie dog used in therapy for disabled people in Denver, Colorado July 16, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Multiple sclerosis patient Nick Harmon (L) touches Dare, a two-legged Sheltie dog used in therapy for disabled people in Denver, Colorado July 16, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Multiple sclerosis patient Nick Harmon (L) touches Dare, a two-legged Sheltie dog used in therapy for disabled people in Denver, Colorado July 16, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
6 / 13
<p>Dare, a two-legged Sheltie dog used in therapy for disabled people runs for a treat with a handler after getting his swimming therapy in Denver, Colorado July 15, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Dare, a two-legged Sheltie dog used in therapy for disabled people runs for a treat with a handler after getting his swimming therapy in Denver, Colorado July 15, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Dare, a two-legged Sheltie dog used in therapy for disabled people runs for a treat with a handler after getting his swimming therapy in Denver, Colorado July 15, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
7 / 13
<p>Patient Tan Hee Siong, 77, plays with a German Shepherd dog during a pet therapy session at the HCA Day Care Centre in Singapore September 28, 2007. REUTERS/Shahida Ariff Patail </p>

Patient Tan Hee Siong, 77, plays with a German Shepherd dog during a pet therapy session at the HCA Day Care Centre in Singapore September 28, 2007. REUTERS/Shahida Ariff Patail

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Patient Tan Hee Siong, 77, plays with a German Shepherd dog during a pet therapy session at the HCA Day Care Centre in Singapore September 28, 2007. REUTERS/Shahida Ariff Patail

Close
8 / 13
<p>Patient Lai Hoon Sion (C), 73, strokes a Golden Retriever dog next to a dog trainer and fellow patient Hong Tah Tee (R), 73, during a pet therapy session at the HCA Day Care Centre in Singapore, September 28, 2007. REUTERS/Shahida Ariff Patail </p>

Patient Lai Hoon Sion (C), 73, strokes a Golden Retriever dog next to a dog trainer and fellow patient Hong Tah Tee (R), 73, during a pet therapy session at the HCA Day Care Centre in Singapore, September 28, 2007. REUTERS/Shahida Ariff Patail more

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Patient Lai Hoon Sion (C), 73, strokes a Golden Retriever dog next to a dog trainer and fellow patient Hong Tah Tee (R), 73, during a pet therapy session at the HCA Day Care Centre in Singapore, September 28, 2007. REUTERS/Shahida Ariff Patail

Close
9 / 13
<p>A man reaches to pat a therapy dog as he and other people gather around a reflecting pool at the site of the World Trade Center on the fifth anniversary of the September 11th attacks in New York September 11, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A man reaches to pat a therapy dog as he and other people gather around a reflecting pool at the site of the World Trade Center on the fifth anniversary of the September 11th attacks in New York September 11, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A man reaches to pat a therapy dog as he and other people gather around a reflecting pool at the site of the World Trade Center on the fifth anniversary of the September 11th attacks in New York September 11, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
10 / 13
<p>Russian child plays with a dog during a therapy session at a dog training centre in Moscow, November 23, 2004. Specially trained dogs at the centre turn their highly trained minds to helping cure children with a range of problems from nightmares to cerebral palsy. REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev </p>

Russian child plays with a dog during a therapy session at a dog training centre in Moscow, November 23, 2004. Specially trained dogs at the centre turn their highly trained minds to helping cure children with a range of problems from nightmares to...more

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Russian child plays with a dog during a therapy session at a dog training centre in Moscow, November 23, 2004. Specially trained dogs at the centre turn their highly trained minds to helping cure children with a range of problems from nightmares to cerebral palsy. REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev

Close
11 / 13
<p>Mixed terrier Eddie plays with owner Anneleise Smillie at an elderly care centre in Hong Kong November 13, 2003. Eddie was saved from a squalid animal market in mainland China in 2001 and is now used for human therapy in the territory. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Mixed terrier Eddie plays with owner Anneleise Smillie at an elderly care centre in Hong Kong November 13, 2003. Eddie was saved from a squalid animal market in mainland China in 2001 and is now used for human therapy in the territory. REUTERS/Bobby...more

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Mixed terrier Eddie plays with owner Anneleise Smillie at an elderly care centre in Hong Kong November 13, 2003. Eddie was saved from a squalid animal market in mainland China in 2001 and is now used for human therapy in the territory. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
12 / 13
<p>A mentally handicapped Chinese boy plays with a one and half-year-old "Doctor Dog" called "Bird Bird" during a visit to his classroom by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) members April 12, 2000. The IFAW's Dr. Dog programme was initiated in Beijing in 1999 with three dog owners volunteering their animals for regular visit to special classes for mentally handicapped children. The childen look upon the dogs as their adopted friends and the development of their relationship is believed to have therapeutic effects. REUTERS/Andrew Wong</p>

A mentally handicapped Chinese boy plays with a one and half-year-old "Doctor Dog" called "Bird Bird" during a visit to his classroom by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) members April 12, 2000. The IFAW's Dr. Dog programme was...more

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A mentally handicapped Chinese boy plays with a one and half-year-old "Doctor Dog" called "Bird Bird" during a visit to his classroom by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) members April 12, 2000. The IFAW's Dr. Dog programme was initiated in Beijing in 1999 with three dog owners volunteering their animals for regular visit to special classes for mentally handicapped children. The childen look upon the dogs as their adopted friends and the development of their relationship is believed to have therapeutic effects. REUTERS/Andrew Wong

Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
In search of the God particle

In search of the God particle

Next Slideshows

In search of the God particle

In search of the God particle

Scientists at CERN find a new subatomic particle that could be the Higgs boson, the basic building block of the universe.

04 Jul 2012
The Olympians

The Olympians

Athletes around the world prepare for the upcoming London Olympics.

03 Jul 2012
Countryside India

Countryside India

Farms, tractors, cattle, snapshots from rural India.

03 Jul 2012
Gay Pride around the world

Gay Pride around the world

Revelers celebrate Gay Pride month with parades all around the world.

02 Jul 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast