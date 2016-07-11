Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jul 11, 2016 | 10:50pm IST

Theresa May: Britain's new leader

Theresa May emerges to speak to reporters after being confirmed as the leader of the Conservative Party and Britain's next Prime Minister outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, central London, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Theresa May emerges to speak to reporters after being confirmed as the leader of the Conservative Party and Britain's next Prime Minister outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, central London, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Theresa May emerges to speak to reporters after being confirmed as the leader of the Conservative Party and Britain's next Prime Minister outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, central London, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
1 / 20
Theresa May speaks to reporters after being confirmed as the leader of the Conservative Party and Britain's next Prime Minister outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, central London, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Theresa May speaks to reporters after being confirmed as the leader of the Conservative Party and Britain's next Prime Minister outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, central London, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Theresa May speaks to reporters after being confirmed as the leader of the Conservative Party and Britain's next Prime Minister outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, central London, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
2 / 20
Theresa May emerges with her husband Philip to speak to reporters after being confirmed as the leader of the Conservative Party and Britain's next Prime Minister outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, central London, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Theresa May emerges with her husband Philip to speak to reporters after being confirmed as the leader of the Conservative Party and Britain's next Prime Minister outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, central London, July 11, 2016....more

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Theresa May emerges with her husband Philip to speak to reporters after being confirmed as the leader of the Conservative Party and Britain's next Prime Minister outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, central London, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
3 / 20
Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
4 / 20
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L) chairs the first meeting of the National Security Council in the Cabinet Room at 10 Downing Street in London May 12, 2010. Others in attendance included Chief of the Defence Staff Sir Jock Stirrup (C) and Home Secretary Theresa May. REUTERS/Chris Ison/POOL

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L) chairs the first meeting of the National Security Council in the Cabinet Room at 10 Downing Street in London May 12, 2010. Others in attendance included Chief of the Defence Staff Sir Jock Stirrup (C) and...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2010
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L) chairs the first meeting of the National Security Council in the Cabinet Room at 10 Downing Street in London May 12, 2010. Others in attendance included Chief of the Defence Staff Sir Jock Stirrup (C) and Home Secretary Theresa May. REUTERS/Chris Ison/POOL
Close
5 / 20
Britain's Home Secretary, Theresa May, delivers a speech at RUSI (Royal United Services Institute) in London, Britain June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Britain's Home Secretary, Theresa May, delivers a speech at RUSI (Royal United Services Institute) in London, Britain June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Britain's Home Secretary, Theresa May, delivers a speech at RUSI (Royal United Services Institute) in London, Britain June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
6 / 20
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) meets with British Home Secretary Theresa May at the London Conference on Somalia, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) meets with British Home Secretary Theresa May at the London Conference on Somalia, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2012
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) meets with British Home Secretary Theresa May at the London Conference on Somalia, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
7 / 20
Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May (4th L) and Chancellor George Osborne (5th L) attend a cabinet meeting hosted by Prime Minister David Cameron at 10 Downing Street in central London January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool

Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May (4th L) and Chancellor George Osborne (5th L) attend a cabinet meeting hosted by Prime Minister David Cameron at 10 Downing Street in central London January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May (4th L) and Chancellor George Osborne (5th L) attend a cabinet meeting hosted by Prime Minister David Cameron at 10 Downing Street in central London January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool
Close
8 / 20
Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May curtsies as she greets Queen Elizabeth during a ceremonial welcome for Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto and his wife Angelica Rivera, at Horse Guards Parade in London March 3, 2015. REUTERS/POOL/Leon Neal

Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May curtsies as she greets Queen Elizabeth during a ceremonial welcome for Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto and his wife Angelica Rivera, at Horse Guards Parade in London March 3, 2015. REUTERS/POOL/Leon Neal

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May curtsies as she greets Queen Elizabeth during a ceremonial welcome for Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto and his wife Angelica Rivera, at Horse Guards Parade in London March 3, 2015. REUTERS/POOL/Leon Neal
Close
9 / 20
Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May's shoes are pictured as she speaks during her Conservative party leadership campaign at the Institute of Engineering and Technology in Birmingham, England, Britain July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May's shoes are pictured as she speaks during her Conservative party leadership campaign at the Institute of Engineering and Technology in Birmingham, England, Britain July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May's shoes are pictured as she speaks during her Conservative party leadership campaign at the Institute of Engineering and Technology in Birmingham, England, Britain July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
10 / 20
Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May speaks during her Conservative party leadership campaign at the Institute of Engineering and Technology in Birmingham, England, Britain July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May speaks during her Conservative party leadership campaign at the Institute of Engineering and Technology in Birmingham, England, Britain July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May speaks during her Conservative party leadership campaign at the Institute of Engineering and Technology in Birmingham, England, Britain July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
11 / 20
Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May arrives at 10 Downing Street in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May arrives at 10 Downing Street in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2012
Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May arrives at 10 Downing Street in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
12 / 20
Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May arrives for a cabinet meeting at Downing Street in central London October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May arrives for a cabinet meeting at Downing Street in central London October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2012
Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May arrives for a cabinet meeting at Downing Street in central London October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
13 / 20
Conservative party candidate for the constituency of Sedgefield, Graham Robb (R), canvases with Shadow Leader of the House Theresa May in the Village of Hurworth, northern England July 18, 2007. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Conservative party candidate for the constituency of Sedgefield, Graham Robb (R), canvases with Shadow Leader of the House Theresa May in the Village of Hurworth, northern England July 18, 2007. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2007
Conservative party candidate for the constituency of Sedgefield, Graham Robb (R), canvases with Shadow Leader of the House Theresa May in the Village of Hurworth, northern England July 18, 2007. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Close
14 / 20
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and Home Secretary Theresa May arrive to take part in the the official welcoming ceremony for China's President Xi Jinping, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and Home Secretary Theresa May arrive to take part in the the official welcoming ceremony for China's President Xi Jinping, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and Home Secretary Theresa May arrive to take part in the the official welcoming ceremony for China's President Xi Jinping, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
15 / 20
Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May speaks at a news conference in London March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May speaks at a news conference in London March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May speaks at a news conference in London March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
16 / 20
Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May, flanked by Prime Minister David Cameron (L), and Immigration Minister Damian Green, speaks to parliament in this still image taken from video in London November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Parbul TV via Reuters TV

Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May, flanked by Prime Minister David Cameron (L), and Immigration Minister Damian Green, speaks to parliament in this still image taken from video in London November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Parbul TV via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2011
Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May, flanked by Prime Minister David Cameron (L), and Immigration Minister Damian Green, speaks to parliament in this still image taken from video in London November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Parbul TV via Reuters TV
Close
17 / 20
Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May talks with Metropolitan Police Commissioner Paul Stephenson (L) during a visit to the York Road Estate, in Clapham, south west London May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool

Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May talks with Metropolitan Police Commissioner Paul Stephenson (L) during a visit to the York Road Estate, in Clapham, south west London May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2010
Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May talks with Metropolitan Police Commissioner Paul Stephenson (L) during a visit to the York Road Estate, in Clapham, south west London May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool
Close
18 / 20
Conservative party leader Iain Duncan Smith holds up the hand of chairman Theresa May after her speech at the party conference in Blackpool, October 6, 2003. REUTERS/Ian Hodgson

Conservative party leader Iain Duncan Smith holds up the hand of chairman Theresa May after her speech at the party conference in Blackpool, October 6, 2003. REUTERS/Ian Hodgson

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Conservative party leader Iain Duncan Smith holds up the hand of chairman Theresa May after her speech at the party conference in Blackpool, October 6, 2003. REUTERS/Ian Hodgson
Close
19 / 20
Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May walks towards Downing Street after a Ceremonial Welcome for Turkey's President Abdullah Gul on Horse Guards Parade, in central London November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May walks towards Downing Street after a Ceremonial Welcome for Turkey's President Abdullah Gul on Horse Guards Parade, in central London November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2011
Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May walks towards Downing Street after a Ceremonial Welcome for Turkey's President Abdullah Gul on Horse Guards Parade, in central London November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Modi in Africa

Modi in Africa

Next Slideshows

Modi in Africa

Modi in Africa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a five-day tour of Africa. Here are our pictures.

11 Jul 2016
Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

11 Jul 2016
Anger after police killing of Alton Sterling

Anger after police killing of Alton Sterling

A black man was pinned to the ground by two white police officers and fatally shot in the chest outside a convenience store in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

10 Jul 2016
Dallas sniper targets police

Dallas sniper targets police

A sniper killed five Dallas police officers and wounded another seven in a racially charged attack that ended when police used a robot carrying a bomb to kill...

10 Jul 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast