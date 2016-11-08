Theresa May visits India
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks with the employees during her visit to a Dynamatic Technologies Limited facility in Bengaluru, India November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May listens to Udayant Malhoutra, CEO of Dynamatic Technologies Limited, during her visit to its facility in Bengaluru, India, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits the Someshwara Swamy temple in Bengaluru, India, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits the Someshwara Swamy temple in Bengaluru, India, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May receives a souvenir from officials during her visit to the Someshwara Swamy temple in Bengaluru, India, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrive to attend the India-UK Tech Summit in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May shakes hands with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during the India-UK Tech Summit in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during the India-UK Tech Summit in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the India-UK Tech Summit in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
British Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a gathering during the India-UK Tech Summit in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (R) and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (L) shakes hands with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (R) and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) waves towards the media next to his British counterpart Theresa May during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (L) shakes hands with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) waves towards the media as his British counterpart Theresa May looks on during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (L) smiles next to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (R) and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi arrive to attend the India-UK Tech Summit in New Delhi, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) waves towards the media next to his British counterpart Theresa May lduring a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (L) shakes hands with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May smiles as her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (unseen) reads a joint statement at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britains's Prime Minister Theresa May (L) waves towards the media next to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May sits in her car after her arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks towards her car after her arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May disembarks from an aircraft upon her arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May disembarks from an aircraft upon her arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks towards her car after her arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May sits in her car after her arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
Smog-filled Delhi struggles to breathe
Pollution levels in the Indian capital are at their highest in 17 years.
Janet Reno 1938 - 2016
Janet Reno, first U.S. woman attorney general, dies aged 78.
Chhath Puja
Hindu devotees worshiped the Sun god during Chhath Puja in India. Here are our photos.
India This Week
Our best India photos from this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.