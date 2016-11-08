Edition:
Theresa May visits India

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks with the employees during her visit to a Dynamatic Technologies Limited facility in Bengaluru, India November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May listens to Udayant Malhoutra, CEO of Dynamatic Technologies Limited, during her visit to its facility in Bengaluru, India, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits the Someshwara Swamy temple in Bengaluru, India, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits the Someshwara Swamy temple in Bengaluru, India, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May receives a souvenir from officials during her visit to the Someshwara Swamy temple in Bengaluru, India, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrive to attend the India-UK Tech Summit in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May shakes hands with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during the India-UK Tech Summit in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during the India-UK Tech Summit in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the India-UK Tech Summit in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
British Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a gathering during the India-UK Tech Summit in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (R) and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (L) shakes hands with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (R) and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) waves towards the media next to his British counterpart Theresa May during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (L) shakes hands with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) waves towards the media as his British counterpart Theresa May looks on during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (L) smiles next to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (R) and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi arrive to attend the India-UK Tech Summit in New Delhi, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) waves towards the media next to his British counterpart Theresa May lduring a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (L) shakes hands with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May smiles as her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (unseen) reads a joint statement at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Britains's Prime Minister Theresa May (L) waves towards the media next to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May sits in her car after her arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks towards her car after her arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May disembarks from an aircraft upon her arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May disembarks from an aircraft upon her arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks towards her car after her arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May sits in her car after her arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
