Pictures | Tue Jun 11, 2013

They got the moves

<p>Ram Pratap Verma, a 32-year-old aspiring Bollywood film actor, poses with his former dance teacher at his dance school in Mumbai April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

<p>A man dances during holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

<p>Supporters of Rajnath Singh dance after Singh was elected as the new President of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party headquarters in New Delhi January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files</p>

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

<p>Soldiers dance as they take a break during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

<p>Soldiers dance as they take a break during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

<p>Soldiers dance as they take a break during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

<p>Relatives and friends of a groom dance during a wedding procession in New Delhi December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files</p>

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

<p>Relatives and friends of a groom dance during a wedding procession in New Delhi December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files</p>

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

<p>A man dances during a wedding procession in New Delhi November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files</p>

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

<p>Women dance in the village temple during a pre-wedding function at Talwas village, located in Rajasthan, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

<p>Supporters of the Congress party dance in celebration after their candidate Hibi Eden won his Ernakulam constituency election in Kochi May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files</p>

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

<p>Pakistani Hindu devotees dance to drum beats to praise Shri Hinglaj Mata in Balochistan province April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Files</p>

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

<p>A tourist dances alongside his son during the winter season's first snowfall in Srinagar December 30, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files</p>

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

<p>A member of the Jat community dances during a protest in New Delhi November 25, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama dances with children during his visit to the Holy Name High School in Mumbai, India, November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files</p>

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

<p>Britain's Prince Charles dances with villagers at Tolasar village near Jodhpur in Rajasthan October 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sunil Verma/Files</p>

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

<p>Bollywood actor Salman Khan (R), former Indian cricketers Navjot Singh Sidhu (L) and Kapil Dev dance on the set of the Dus Ka Dum television game show in Mumbai August 19, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

<p>Designer Rohit Bal (C) dances during his show at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2008 collection in New Delhi September 9, 2007. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

<p>A young snake charmer dressed in the traditional black uniform performs a snake dance with serpents around his neck as other charmers play the wooden flute at the start of a snake charmers' gathering in Pakistani city of Hyderabad in this January 20, 2007 picture. REUTERS/Akram Shahid/Files</p>

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

<p>Subroto Roy, chairman of Sahara India, dances on his 58th birthday in Lucknow June 10, 2005. REUTERS/Sahara Corporate Communications/Handout/Files</p>

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

<p>Supporters of the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam (DMK) dance as they celebrate their party's victory in Chennai May 13, 2004. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

<p>Members of Home Guard dance on a cold morning during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 18, 2003. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/B. Mathur/Files</p>

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

<p>Teenagers dance at a discotheques in Kolkata August 25, 2000. REUTERS/Files</p>

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

<p>A supporter (C) of veteran Anna Hazare chants pro-Hazare slogans as he celebrates with fellow supporters after Hazare ended his fast in Chandigarh August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

<p>A fan wearing horns celebrates in a street near the Wankhede stadium, after India beat Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup final match in Mumbai April 3, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files</p>

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

<p>Hindu Nepalese women based in India dances during the celebrations of the Teej festival in Chandigarh August 23, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

<p>Women dance on the streets during a wedding in New Delhi December 12, 2006. REUTERS/Anuruddha Lokuhapuarachchi/Files</p>

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

