They got the moves
Ram Pratap Verma, a 32-year-old aspiring Bollywood film actor, poses with his former dance teacher at his dance school in Mumbai April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A man dances during holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Supporters of Rajnath Singh dance after Singh was elected as the new President of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party headquarters in New Delhi January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
Soldiers dance as they take a break during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Relatives and friends of a groom dance during a wedding procession in New Delhi December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
A man dances during a wedding procession in New Delhi November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
Women dance in the village temple during a pre-wedding function at Talwas village, located in Rajasthan, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Supporters of the Congress party dance in celebration after their candidate Hibi Eden won his Ernakulam constituency election in Kochi May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files
Pakistani Hindu devotees dance to drum beats to praise Shri Hinglaj Mata in Balochistan province April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Files
A tourist dances alongside his son during the winter season's first snowfall in Srinagar December 30, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
A member of the Jat community dances during a protest in New Delhi November 25, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
U.S. President Barack Obama dances with children during his visit to the Holy Name High School in Mumbai, India, November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files
Britain's Prince Charles dances with villagers at Tolasar village near Jodhpur in Rajasthan October 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sunil Verma/Files
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (R), former Indian cricketers Navjot Singh Sidhu (L) and Kapil Dev dance on the set of the Dus Ka Dum television game show in Mumbai August 19, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Designer Rohit Bal (C) dances during his show at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2008 collection in New Delhi September 9, 2007. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
A young snake charmer dressed in the traditional black uniform performs a snake dance with serpents around his neck as other charmers play the wooden flute at the start of a snake charmers' gathering in Pakistani city of Hyderabad in this January 20,...more
Subroto Roy, chairman of Sahara India, dances on his 58th birthday in Lucknow June 10, 2005. REUTERS/Sahara Corporate Communications/Handout/Files
Supporters of the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam (DMK) dance as they celebrate their party's victory in Chennai May 13, 2004. REUTERS/Babu/Files
Members of Home Guard dance on a cold morning during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 18, 2003. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/B. Mathur/Files
Teenagers dance at a discotheques in Kolkata August 25, 2000. REUTERS/Files
A supporter (C) of veteran Anna Hazare chants pro-Hazare slogans as he celebrates with fellow supporters after Hazare ended his fast in Chandigarh August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A fan wearing horns celebrates in a street near the Wankhede stadium, after India beat Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup final match in Mumbai April 3, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files
Hindu Nepalese women based in India dances during the celebrations of the Teej festival in Chandigarh August 23, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Women dance on the streets during a wedding in New Delhi December 12, 2006. REUTERS/Anuruddha Lokuhapuarachchi/Files
