Thieves face lynch mob

A woman hits a man with her shoes in Tactic, in Alta Verapaz region, some 189km (117 miles) from Guatemala City, September 13, 2012. The local community tied up and beat four men who were accused of theft in the aftermath of a school killing, which had occurred on Wednesday. The man, who had entered a classroom and killed two children, ages 8 and 13, with a machete, was lynched and burnt alive by a mob, local media reported. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez