Thieves face lynch mob
A woman hits a man with her shoes in Tactic, in Alta Verapaz region, some 189km (117 miles) from Guatemala City, September 13, 2012. The local community tied up and beat four men who were accused of theft in the aftermath of a school killing, which...more
A woman hits a man with her shoes in Tactic, in Alta Verapaz region, some 189km (117 miles) from Guatemala City, September 13, 2012. The local community tied up and beat four men who were accused of theft in the aftermath of a school killing, which had occurred on Wednesday. The man, who had entered a classroom and killed two children, ages 8 and 13, with a machete, was lynched and burnt alive by a mob, local media reported. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman pulls a man's hair in Tactic, Guatemala, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman hits a man with a stick after he is accused of theft along with three other men in Tactic, Guatemala, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman uses a pair of scissors to cut the face of a man who was accused of theft in Tactic, Guatemala, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Police officers defend four men who were accused of theft from the villagers of Tactic, Guatemala, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
The police rescues four men accused of theft in Tactic, Guatemala, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
The police arrests four men accused of theft in Tactic, Guatemala, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A man is tied up and beaten by the villagers of Tactic, in Guatemala, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Police officers stand next on a man who is tied up and beaten by villagers, after he was accused of theft, at Tactic, in Guatemala, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Police officers take a picture with their cellphones of man who is tied up and beaten by villagers, after he was accused of theft, at Tactic, in Guatemala, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A man, who was accused of theft, is tied up and beaten by villagers of Tactic, in Guatemala, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
