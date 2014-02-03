Edition:
Things Celebs Do In India

<p>France's former first lady, Valerie Trierweiler (L), talks to residents during a visit to the Ekta Nagar slums in the Mandala area of Mumbai January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool/Files</p>

France's former first lady, Valerie Trierweiler (L), talks to residents during a visit to the Ekta Nagar slums in the Mandala area of Mumbai January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool/Files

<p>Akie Abe (C), wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is greeted by a youth during her visit to a school for autistic and mentally challenged children, run by a non-governmental organization in New Delhi January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files</p>

Akie Abe (C), wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is greeted by a youth during her visit to a school for autistic and mentally challenged children, run by a non-governmental organization in New Delhi January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

<p>President Pranab Mukherjee (R) gestures to South Korean President Park Geun-hye (C) next to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

President Pranab Mukherjee (R) gestures to South Korean President Park Geun-hye (C) next to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>Japan's Emperor Akihito (3rd L) and Empress Michiko (3rd R) watch artists playing Veena, an Indian classical musical instrument, at the Kalakshetra Foundation in Chennai December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

Japan's Emperor Akihito (3rd L) and Empress Michiko (3rd R) watch artists playing Veena, an Indian classical musical instrument, at the Kalakshetra Foundation in Chennai December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

<p>Japan's Emperor Akihito (C) and Empress Michiko (2nd R) walk inside the lawns of Lodhi garden during their visit in New Delhi December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Japan's Emperor Akihito (C) and Empress Michiko (2nd R) walk inside the lawns of Lodhi garden during their visit in New Delhi December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, chooses a dress during a visit to a women's NGO, Vandana Foundation, in Mumbai November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool/Files</p>

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, chooses a dress during a visit to a women's NGO, Vandana Foundation, in Mumbai November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool/Files

<p>Britain's Prince Charles (C) speaks to an artisan at the Haji Ali Shrine in Mumbai November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Britain's Prince Charles (C) speaks to an artisan at the Haji Ali Shrine in Mumbai November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, attempts a move used in traditional folk dance as she poses with students during a visit to the Asha Sadan children's home in Mumbai November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool/Files</p>

Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, attempts a move used in traditional folk dance as she poses with students during a visit to the Asha Sadan children's home in Mumbai November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool/Files

<p>Britain's Prince Charles looks for a pen cap beneath a table as he signs a visitor's book during his visit to the Navdanya Bija Vidyapeeth Farm in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, during his nine-day long visit to India, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files</p>

Britain's Prince Charles looks for a pen cap beneath a table as he signs a visitor's book during his visit to the Navdanya Bija Vidyapeeth Farm in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, during his nine-day long visit to India, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

<p>Britain's Prince Charles (2nd L) and his wife Camilla (L), Duchess of Cornwall, perform a ritual as part of an "Aarti" ceremony at the Parmarth Miketan Temple on the banks of the river Ganges in Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, during their nine-day long visit to India, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files</p>

Britain's Prince Charles (2nd L) and his wife Camilla (L), Duchess of Cornwall, perform a ritual as part of an "Aarti" ceremony at the Parmarth Miketan Temple on the banks of the river Ganges in Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, during their nine-day long visit to India, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

<p>U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry smiles as he asks a reporter to repeat a question during a news conference with Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid (not pictured), during Kerry's first visit to India as secretary, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/Files</p>

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry smiles as he asks a reporter to repeat a question during a news conference with Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid (not pictured), during Kerry's first visit to India as secretary, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/Files

<p>U.S. Republican lawmaker Aaron Schock (2nd R) spins cotton on a wheel during his visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

U.S. Republican lawmaker Aaron Schock (2nd R) spins cotton on a wheel during his visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>Pakistan's Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf (C) carries an offering at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer in Rajasthan March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Pakistan's Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf (C) carries an offering at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer in Rajasthan March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (C) prepares bread at a community kitchen during his visit to the holy Sikh shrine of Golden temple in Amritsar February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files</p>

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (C) prepares bread at a community kitchen during his visit to the holy Sikh shrine of Golden temple in Amritsar February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

<p>Socialite Paris Hilton dances with children during her visit to an orphanage in Mumbai, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Socialite Paris Hilton dances with children during her visit to an orphanage in Mumbai, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>London Mayor Boris Johnson (centre R) poses with a bronze replica of a bull during his visit to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

London Mayor Boris Johnson (centre R) poses with a bronze replica of a bull during his visit to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi (R) plants a tree sapling during a visit to her former college Lady Shri Ram (LSR), in New Delhi November 16, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files</p>

Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi (R) plants a tree sapling during a visit to her former college Lady Shri Ram (LSR), in New Delhi November 16, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

<p>Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai adjusts his hat during a business conference in Mumbai November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai adjusts his hat during a business conference in Mumbai November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) watches a girl do karate during an anti-human trafficking event in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files</p>

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) watches a girl do karate during an anti-human trafficking event in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

<p>Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev visits local points of interest during his visit to New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Files</p>

Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev visits local points of interest during his visit to New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Files

<p>The Queen Mother of Bhutan Ashi Sangay Choden spins cotton on a wheel during her visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

The Queen Mother of Bhutan Ashi Sangay Choden spins cotton on a wheel during her visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>Actor Tom Cruise (L) poses for photographers at the historic Taj Mahal in the northern Indian city of Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Actor Tom Cruise (L) poses for photographers at the historic Taj Mahal in the northern Indian city of Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>U.S. singer Lady Gaga shops at a handicrafts arcade in New Delhi October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

U.S. singer Lady Gaga shops at a handicrafts arcade in New Delhi October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

<p>Belgium's Princess Astrid looks through a microscope at a sample of Leprosy Bacilli during her visit to a Leprosy and Tuberculosis (TB) centre in New Delhi January 19, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Belgium's Princess Astrid looks through a microscope at a sample of Leprosy Bacilli during her visit to a Leprosy and Tuberculosis (TB) centre in New Delhi January 19, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>French first lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy waves local residents and journalists as she leaves Naz Foundation care home for orphaned children with HIV-AIDS in New-Delhi December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool/Files</p>

French first lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy waves local residents and journalists as she leaves Naz Foundation care home for orphaned children with HIV-AIDS in New-Delhi December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool/Files

<p>France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (2nd L), his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy (C) and diplomatic advisor Jean-David Levitte (L) arrive at the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh prior to a dinner in New Delhi December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Files</p>

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (2nd L), his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy (C) and diplomatic advisor Jean-David Levitte (L) arrive at the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh prior to a dinner in New Delhi December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Files

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama dances with children during his visit to the Holy Name High School in Mumbai, India, November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama dances with children during his visit to the Holy Name High School in Mumbai, India, November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files

<p>Japan's Foreign Minister Katsuya Okada travels inside a carriage of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in New Delhi August 22, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

Japan's Foreign Minister Katsuya Okada travels inside a carriage of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in New Delhi August 22, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

<p>Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates (front 2nd L) sits in a boat as he crosses river Kosi in Khagaria district of Bihar, May 12, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates (front 2nd L) sits in a boat as he crosses river Kosi in Khagaria district of Bihar, May 12, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

<p>British actor Ben Kingsley (R) and his wife Daniela pose for a picture during their visit at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files</p>

British actor Ben Kingsley (R) and his wife Daniela pose for a picture during their visit at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files

<p>Argentina's soccer team head coach Diego Maradona (C) gestures during a stone-laying ceremony for the Indian Football School in Kolkata December 6, 2008. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files</p>

Argentina's soccer team head coach Diego Maradona (C) gestures during a stone-laying ceremony for the Indian Football School in Kolkata December 6, 2008. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

<p>Belgium's King Albert II and Queen Paola pose as they visit a Jain Temple in Mumbai, November 7, 2008. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Files</p>

Belgium's King Albert II and Queen Paola pose as they visit a Jain Temple in Mumbai, November 7, 2008. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Files

<p>Belgium's King Albert II is helped to adjust his scarf as he attends a ceremony with Queen Paola in this combination picture taken at a gurudwara in New Delhi November 5, 2008. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Files</p>

Belgium's King Albert II is helped to adjust his scarf as he attends a ceremony with Queen Paola in this combination picture taken at a gurudwara in New Delhi November 5, 2008. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Files

<p>Cherie Blair, wife of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, reacts during celebrations to mark the 10th anniversary of The Loomba Trust charity at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in New Delhi January 13, 2008. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files</p>

Cherie Blair, wife of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, reacts during celebrations to mark the 10th anniversary of The Loomba Trust charity at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in New Delhi January 13, 2008. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

<p>Pop star Madonna gestures during her visit to Colaba, a tourist district, in Mumbai January 8, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

Pop star Madonna gestures during her visit to Colaba, a tourist district, in Mumbai January 8, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

<p>A woman greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) with a cloth during her visit to a stall at the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) head office in Mumbai October 31, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

A woman greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) with a cloth during her visit to a stall at the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) head office in Mumbai October 31, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

<p>Thailand's Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn walks out from the balcony of Adalaj Vav, an intricately carved, five level octagonal step-well complex built in the 14th century, during her visit to the old and historical walled city in Ahmedabad March 7, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Thailand's Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn walks out from the balcony of Adalaj Vav, an intricately carved, five level octagonal step-well complex built in the 14th century, during her visit to the old and historical walled city in Ahmedabad March 7, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>Northern Ireland's cyclists Sean Downey (L) and Philip Lavery pose for pictures in front of historic Taj Mahal in Agra October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files</p>

Northern Ireland's cyclists Sean Downey (L) and Philip Lavery pose for pictures in front of historic Taj Mahal in Agra October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files

