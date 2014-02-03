Things Celebs Do In India
France's former first lady, Valerie Trierweiler (L), talks to residents during a visit to the Ekta Nagar slums in the Mandala area of Mumbai January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool/Files
Akie Abe (C), wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is greeted by a youth during her visit to a school for autistic and mentally challenged children, run by a non-governmental organization in New Delhi January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito...more
President Pranab Mukherjee (R) gestures to South Korean President Park Geun-hye (C) next to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files more
Japan's Emperor Akihito (3rd L) and Empress Michiko (3rd R) watch artists playing Veena, an Indian classical musical instrument, at the Kalakshetra Foundation in Chennai December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Japan's Emperor Akihito (C) and Empress Michiko (2nd R) walk inside the lawns of Lodhi garden during their visit in New Delhi December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, chooses a dress during a visit to a women's NGO, Vandana Foundation, in Mumbai November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool/Files
Britain's Prince Charles (C) speaks to an artisan at the Haji Ali Shrine in Mumbai November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, attempts a move used in traditional folk dance as she poses with students during a visit to the Asha Sadan children's home in Mumbai November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool/Files
Britain's Prince Charles looks for a pen cap beneath a table as he signs a visitor's book during his visit to the Navdanya Bija Vidyapeeth Farm in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, during his nine-day long visit to India, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi...more
Britain's Prince Charles (2nd L) and his wife Camilla (L), Duchess of Cornwall, perform a ritual as part of an "Aarti" ceremony at the Parmarth Miketan Temple on the banks of the river Ganges in Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, during their nine-day long...more
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry smiles as he asks a reporter to repeat a question during a news conference with Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid (not pictured), during Kerry's first visit to India as secretary, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi,...more
U.S. Republican lawmaker Aaron Schock (2nd R) spins cotton on a wheel during his visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Pakistan's Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf (C) carries an offering at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer in Rajasthan March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (C) prepares bread at a community kitchen during his visit to the holy Sikh shrine of Golden temple in Amritsar February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files
Socialite Paris Hilton dances with children during her visit to an orphanage in Mumbai, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
London Mayor Boris Johnson (centre R) poses with a bronze replica of a bull during his visit to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi (R) plants a tree sapling during a visit to her former college Lady Shri Ram (LSR), in New Delhi November 16, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai adjusts his hat during a business conference in Mumbai November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) watches a girl do karate during an anti-human trafficking event in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files
Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev visits local points of interest during his visit to New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Files
The Queen Mother of Bhutan Ashi Sangay Choden spins cotton on a wheel during her visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Actor Tom Cruise (L) poses for photographers at the historic Taj Mahal in the northern Indian city of Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
U.S. singer Lady Gaga shops at a handicrafts arcade in New Delhi October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
Belgium's Princess Astrid looks through a microscope at a sample of Leprosy Bacilli during her visit to a Leprosy and Tuberculosis (TB) centre in New Delhi January 19, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
French first lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy waves local residents and journalists as she leaves Naz Foundation care home for orphaned children with HIV-AIDS in New-Delhi December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool/Files
France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (2nd L), his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy (C) and diplomatic advisor Jean-David Levitte (L) arrive at the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh prior to a dinner in New Delhi December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Philippe...more
U.S. President Barack Obama dances with children during his visit to the Holy Name High School in Mumbai, India, November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files
Japan's Foreign Minister Katsuya Okada travels inside a carriage of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in New Delhi August 22, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates (front 2nd L) sits in a boat as he crosses river Kosi in Khagaria district of Bihar, May 12, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
British actor Ben Kingsley (R) and his wife Daniela pose for a picture during their visit at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files
Argentina's soccer team head coach Diego Maradona (C) gestures during a stone-laying ceremony for the Indian Football School in Kolkata December 6, 2008. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
Belgium's King Albert II and Queen Paola pose as they visit a Jain Temple in Mumbai, November 7, 2008. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Files
Belgium's King Albert II is helped to adjust his scarf as he attends a ceremony with Queen Paola in this combination picture taken at a gurudwara in New Delhi November 5, 2008. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Files
Cherie Blair, wife of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, reacts during celebrations to mark the 10th anniversary of The Loomba Trust charity at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in New Delhi January 13, 2008....more
Pop star Madonna gestures during her visit to Colaba, a tourist district, in Mumbai January 8, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A woman greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) with a cloth during her visit to a stall at the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) head office in Mumbai October 31, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Thailand's Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn walks out from the balcony of Adalaj Vav, an intricately carved, five level octagonal step-well complex built in the 14th century, during her visit to the old and historical walled city in Ahmedabad March 7,...more
Northern Ireland's cyclists Sean Downey (L) and Philip Lavery pose for pictures in front of historic Taj Mahal in Agra October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files
