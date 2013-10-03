Things kids do
School children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi participate in celebrations marking the 144th birth anniversary of Gandhi, in Chennai October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Children play video games inside a parlour in the old quarters of Delhi September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
A boy plays with a goat in front of closed shops in an alley in the old quarters of Delhi September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
A boy wears the head of an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during idol immersion ceremony of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Chennai September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Babu/Files
A flood-affected woman standing on a makeshift raft chases away boys in a flooded village in Morigaon district of Assam September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files
Schoolchildren dressed as Lord Krishna (L) and his consort Radha take part in celebrations to mark the Janmashtami festival in Jammu August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
A boy rides his tricycle as others play inside a slum alley in Mumbai August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Children play on improvised swings at a slum in an industrial area in Mumbai August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Children ride on a ferris wheel during a fair organised on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
Children celebrate after Eid al-Fitr was announced at the illuminated Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
A child is carried by his mother at a market on the eve of Eid al-Fitr festival in Srinagar August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
School children use an umbrella while walking on a pavement as it drizzles in New Delhi August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Boys play with a toy telephone as they react to the camera at a slum in New Delhi July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
A boy jumps into waters of the river Ganges to cool himself in Allahabad July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A Muslim girl learns how to read the Koran at a madrasa or religious school during the holy month of Ramadan in Hyderabad July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
A schoolgirl eats her free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, in New Delhi July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
A tightrope walker performs on a rope while holding a balancing pole during a performance at Puri, about 65 km from Bhubaneswar July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Children stand next to a labourer working on the banks of river Ganges as they are silhouetted against the setting sun in Allahabad July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
School children run as waves crash over a sea wall at high tide during monsoon season in Mumbai June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A boy displaced by the rising waters of the river Yamuna plays with a rooster outside a makeshift tent at a roadside camp in New Delhi June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
A girl plays on a makeshift swing suspended from a tree at a park in New Delhi June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A boy throws a sheep into the waters of Jhelum river to wash it, in Srinagar May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
Children watch a Hindi film during a festival celebrating 100 years of Indian cinema in New Delhi April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
A boy smeared with colours reacts as another boy pours water on him during Holi celebrations in Chennai March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Babu/Files
Students hold candles as they pray during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Ahmedabad December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A boy carries coal at an open cast coal field at Dhanbad district in Jharkhand September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
Habib Arshid, a 12-year-old Kashmiri rapper, performs on stage during the "War of Rappers" contest in Srinagar September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Five-year-old Joshiya, carries a metal pitcher filled with water from a near-by well at Badarganj village in Gujarat August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) watches a girl do karate during an anti-human trafficking event in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files
Boys ride a motorbike on their way back home after taking a bath in a canal at Chachura village, in Uttar Pradesh April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Boys and girls from the Saraniya community wearing garlands pose for pictures after their engagement ceremony at Vadia village in Gujarat March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
