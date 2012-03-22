Edition:
Thirst for water

<p>Girls play in a deserted boat on a dry lake caused by a lack of water upstream in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, February 12, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

<p>A girl collects water from a pond used by animals at El-Ley village, during a drought in Moyale, Ethiopia, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Irada Humbatova </p>

<p>A water level indicator is seen at Camatagua water reservoir, south from Caracas, Venezuela, March 25, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

<p>A boy drinks water from a pond in Bule Duba village, on the outskirts of Moyale, near the edge of Oroma and Somali regions of Ethiopia, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Irada Humbatova </p>

<p>People gather to get water from a huge well in the village of Natwarghad in the western Indian state of Gujarat, India, June 1, 2003. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A boy leads his cattle to a partially dried-up pond on the outskirts of Yingtan, Jiangxi province, China, November 7, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A farmer inspects rows of seeds sown after the best April rain in ten years fell across Australia after years of drought, May 3, 2007. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>Trees surrounded by dried farmland are seen from the air on a drought-affected farm on the outskirts of the southern Australian city of Melbourne, March 14, 2007. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>Resident Julie Hoover (L) and her sister Yvonne Terry walk along the bottom of the spring where water flowed until recently, when the spring ran dry during a drought, in Orme, Tennessee, November 8, 2007. REUTERS/Tami Chappell </p>

<p>Floating restaurants stranded in a branch of the Yangtze River in southwestern China's Chongqing municipality during a drought, February 25, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>Residents of a slum collect drinking water from a tanker at a roadside in Kolkata, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal</p>

<p>A newly arrived Somali refugee child plays with a water bottle in the Kenya-Somalia border town of Liboi, Kenya, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>Salt-infested dams can be seen in a drought-affected farming area on the outskirts of the Western Australian capital city of Perth, December 12, 2005. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>Slum dwellers collect drinking water from a submerged hand-pump after heavy rains in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, June 29, 2008. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash </p>

<p>The fingers of malnourished one-year-old are pressed against the lips of his mother at an emergency feeding clinic in the town of Tahoua in northwestern Niger, during one of the worst droughts in Niger's living memory, August 1, 2005. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>Goats drink water in the northeastern town of El Wak, close to the Somalia and Kenya border, February 6, 2009. REUTERS/Antony Njuguna </p>

<p>The 70-year-old Sunken cemetery is seen after the Jablanicko lake dried up near Jablanica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic </p>

<p>A child holds a bottle of water in Port-au-Prince, January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

<p>A farmer takes water from a dried-up pond on the outskirts of Yingtan, central China's Jiangxi province, March 30, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>A resident holds packets of water to sell in downtown Port-au-Prince, November 23, 2010. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz </p>

<p>Villagers walk home after collecting water in La Empanada town near Las Canoas Lake, north of the capital Managua, Nicaragua, April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas </p>

<p>A villager collects water from a well, which was dug from the bottom of a lake that had dried up in Gunung Kidul village, at Yogyakarta in Indonesia's island of Java, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo </p>

<p>A newly arrived refugee child drinks at the Baley settlement near the Ifo extension refugee camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>An engineer collects water level information on the partially dried-up river bed of the Yangtze River in Chongqing municipality, China, March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A bottle lies on the dried earth of the drought-stricken Entrepenas reservoir in central Spain, April 4, 2008. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

