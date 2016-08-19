This is Rio's Olympics
Cousins of Brazilian judoka Rafaela Silva who won the gold medal in the 57 kg judo final, joke beside a newspaper with the picture of her next to the house where she was born at the Cidade de Deus (City of God) slum. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A gymnast competing in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games is seen on a television screen as a worker watches inside a restaurant in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The pack of riders during first lap of the cycling road final. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Ice cream vendors push their trolleys to their spots at the Olympic Stadium. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A street vendor sells replicas of gold medals to visitors on a sidewalk along on Copacabana beach. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A couple dance on the roof of their home in the Mangueira favela, or slum, as the Olympic opening ceremony unfolds in the Maracana behind them. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Sailors compete under the Christ the Redeemer statue. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man rinses off on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Military sit and watch the Olympics inside a cafe at the Deodoro complex. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man practices slacklining on Copacabana beach. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A lifeguard is seen before the start of the marathon swimming. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Tourists from Colombia play bossaball, a combination of volleyball, football and gymnastics, played on an inflatable court featuring a trampoline on each side of the net, on Copacabana beach. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
The Maracana Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony is seen from the Mangueira favela slum. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
