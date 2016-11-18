This week in Aleppo
Injured boys react at a field hospital after airstrikes on the rebel held areas of Aleppo, Syria November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A damaged operation room is pictured after an airstrike on the rebel-held town of Atareb, in the countryside west of Aleppo, Syria November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A woman carries a container of water as she walks past a burnt pick-up truck in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo, Syria November 14, 2016 . REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Men walk past a tarpaulin and damaged buses erected as protection from snipers in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo, Syria November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Medics treat an injured child inside a field hospital after airstrikes on the rebel held areas of Aleppo, Syria November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Smoke rises from a rebel held neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A damaged ambulance is pictured after an airstrike on the rebel-held town of Atareb, in the countryside west of Aleppo, Syria November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A man gestures near a damaged hospital after an airstrike on the rebel-held town of Atareb, in the countryside west of Aleppo, Syria November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Syringes lie inside a damaged hospital after an airstrike on the rebel-held town of Atareb, in the countryside west of Aleppo, Syria November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A man assists an injured woman inside a field hospital after airstrikes on the rebel held areas of Aleppo, Syria November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Damaged medical equipment are pictured after an airstrike on the rebel-held town of Atareb, in the countryside west of Aleppo, Syria November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A girl makes her way through the debris of a damaged site that was hit yesterday by airstrikes in the rebel held al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
An injured boy sits near a man as they warm themselves by a fire in a rebel held area of Aleppo, Syria November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A boy inspects boxes inside a grocery shop with low supplies in the rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
