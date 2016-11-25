Edition:
This week in Douma

A civil defence member works at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A civil defence member runs at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A boy cleans a damaged mosque at a site hit yesterday by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
People inspect a damaged building after strikes yesterday on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
An injured girl stands in a damaged site after strikes yesterday on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
A view shows the damage inside a mosque at a site hit yesterday by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A youth inspects a damaged kitchen after strikes yesterday on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
A youth inspects a damaged house after strikes yesterday on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
A man inspects rubble of a damaged building after strikes yesterday on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Civil defence members try to put out a fire at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
