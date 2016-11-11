Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Nov 12, 2016 | 12:11am IST

This week in Mosul

Iraqi special forces policemen rest outside Karamah, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Iraqi special forces policemen rest outside Karamah, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Iraqi special forces policemen rest outside Karamah, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 20
Men pull with a rope the body of an Islamic State fighter before burying him near Karamah, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Men pull with a rope the body of an Islamic State fighter before burying him near Karamah, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Men pull with a rope the body of an Islamic State fighter before burying him near Karamah, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
2 / 20
A statue destroyed by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A statue destroyed by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
A statue destroyed by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
3 / 20
Members of an Iraqi special forces police unit fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants on the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of an Iraqi special forces police unit fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants on the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Members of an Iraqi special forces police unit fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants on the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 20
A member of Peshmerga forces play with a football in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of Peshmerga forces play with a football in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A member of Peshmerga forces play with a football in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
5 / 20
An explosive belt is seen (on chair) belonging to Islamic State militants, in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

An explosive belt is seen (on chair) belonging to Islamic State militants, in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
An explosive belt is seen (on chair) belonging to Islamic State militants, in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
6 / 20
Iraqi soldiers take cover during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Iraqi soldiers take cover during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Iraqi soldiers take cover during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
7 / 20
Smoke rises during clashes between Peshmerga forces and Islamic State militants in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Smoke rises during clashes between Peshmerga forces and Islamic State militants in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Smoke rises during clashes between Peshmerga forces and Islamic State militants in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
8 / 20
A soldier takes a selfie as rocket lies on his thigh during fighting with Islamic States militants, in the Shahrazad disrict of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A soldier takes a selfie as rocket lies on his thigh during fighting with Islamic States militants, in the Shahrazad disrict of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
A soldier takes a selfie as rocket lies on his thigh during fighting with Islamic States militants, in the Shahrazad disrict of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
9 / 20
A signboard for Islamic State militants is seen destroyed along a street in Hammam al-Ali, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A signboard for Islamic State militants is seen destroyed along a street in Hammam al-Ali, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A signboard for Islamic State militants is seen destroyed along a street in Hammam al-Ali, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
10 / 20
Peshmerga forces walk with their weapons in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Peshmerga forces walk with their weapons in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Peshmerga forces walk with their weapons in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
11 / 20
A member of Peshmerga forces pray in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Peshmerga forces pray in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A member of Peshmerga forces pray in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
12 / 20
An Iraqi soldier fires a RPG in Karamah, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi soldier fires a RPG in Karamah, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
An Iraqi soldier fires a RPG in Karamah, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
13 / 20
A member of Peshmerga forces walks through a hole in the wall in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Peshmerga forces walks through a hole in the wall in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A member of Peshmerga forces walks through a hole in the wall in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
14 / 20
A captured Islamic State tank is seen at the Iraqi army base in Qaraqosh east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A captured Islamic State tank is seen at the Iraqi army base in Qaraqosh east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A captured Islamic State tank is seen at the Iraqi army base in Qaraqosh east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
15 / 20
A�Yazidi man inspects a house in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A�Yazidi man inspects a house in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A�Yazidi man inspects a house in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
16 / 20
Men stand on a road in Qayyara as smoke rises from oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Men stand on a road in Qayyara as smoke rises from oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Men stand on a road in Qayyara as smoke rises from oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
17 / 20
An American soldier sits in a military vehicle in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

An American soldier sits in a military vehicle in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
An American soldier sits in a military vehicle in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
18 / 20
Iraqi special forces policemen rest next to fire outside Karamah, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Iraqi special forces policemen rest next to fire outside Karamah, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Iraqi special forces policemen rest next to fire outside Karamah, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
19 / 20
A member of Iraqi security forces inspects a building that was used as a prison by Islamic State militants in Hammam al-Ali, south of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Iraqi security forces inspects a building that was used as a prison by Islamic State militants in Hammam al-Ali, south of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier...more

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A member of Iraqi security forces inspects a building that was used as a prison by Islamic State militants in Hammam al-Ali, south of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Second night of anti-Trump protests

Second night of anti-Trump protests

Next Slideshows

Second night of anti-Trump protests

Second night of anti-Trump protests

Demonstrators took to the streets across the country for a second day to protest Donald Trump's presidential election victory.

11 Nov 2016
India This Week

India This Week

A collection of some of our pictures from and about India from this week.

11 Nov 2016
PM Modi in Japan

PM Modi in Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a visit to Japan.

11 Nov 2016
Indian banks reopen after note shock

Indian banks reopen after note shock

Hundreds lined up outside Indian banks on Thursday to deposit or exchange money after banks reopened following the government's shock withdrawal of 500 and...

11 Nov 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast