Thousands protest Polish court overhaul
People protest against supreme court legislation in Wroclaw. Agencja Gazeta/Mieczyslaw Michalak/via REUTERS
People protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Agata Grzybowska/via REUTERS
People protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Lodz. Agencja Gazeta/Tomek Ogrodowczyk/via REUTERS
A woman lights a candle in front of the Parliament building during a protest against supreme court legislation in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz via REUTERS
People protest against Supreme Court legislation in Wroclaw. The text reads "Free courts". Agencja Gazeta/ Kornelia Glowacka-Wolf/via REUTERS
People protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Poznan. Agencja Gazeta/Lukasz Cynalewski/via REUTERS
People protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Krakow. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzyck/via REUTERS
A protester is detained by the police during a demonstration against the Supreme Court legislation in Poznan. Agencja GazetaPrzemek Wierzchowsk/via REUTERS
A man holds a candle during a protest against supreme court legislation in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz via REUTERS
People protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Czestochowa. Agencja Gazeta/ Grzegorz Skowronek/via REUTERS
Marek Suski of Law and Justice (PiS) (C) party scuffles with Miroslaw Suchon (2nd L) of Modern party (.Nowoczesna) as Michal Szczerba of Civic Platform party (PO) (L) holds up a copy of the Polish Constitution during voting on the opposition's...more
Michal Szczerba of Civic Platform party (PO) holds up a copy of the Polish Constituion as members of the parliament scuffle. Agencja Gazeta/Adam Stepien/via REUTERS
Leader of Law and Justice (PiS) party Jaroslaw Kaczynski votes on a contested Supreme Court law in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Protests in northern Morocco swell
Police fire tear gas to scatter hundreds of protesters, part of the biggest wave of demonstrations in the kingdom since Arab Spring-inspired rallies in 2011.
India this week
Our top photos from India this week.
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.
Toilet paper brides
Something old, something new, something borrowed and something double-ply during a toilet paper wedding dress contest.
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of Comic-Con
Highlights from the annual Comic-Con gathering in San Diego.
Preparing for a Syrian gas attack
Syrian medical staff learn how to treat victims of chemical weapons attacks, in a course organized by the World Health Organization in Turkey.
Will and Kate's pre-Brexit charm tour
Prince William and his wife Kate shore up relations with European Union countries before Britain leaves the bloc.
Russia's military might
A look at Russia's armed forces amid reports the country deployed a new cruise missile despite complaints by U.S. officials that it violated an arms control treaty banning ground-based U.S. and Russian intermediate-range missiles.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Tensions run high at Jerusalem holy site
Palestinian worshippers clash with Israeli security forces outside a Jerusalem shrine in violence prompted by the installation of metal detectors at its entry point.
Protests in northern Morocco swell
Police fire tear gas to scatter hundreds of protesters, part of the biggest wave of demonstrations in the kingdom since Arab Spring-inspired rallies in 2011.
Strong quake shakes Greece and Turkey
A powerful earthquake shakes the Greek holiday island of Kos and the Turkish tourist hub of Bodrum.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.