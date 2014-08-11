Edition:
Three-day truce in Gaza

People watch as a fire burns in a building that witnesses say was hit by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

People react during what witnesses say was an Israeli air strike as the explosion from an impacting missile illuminates a building in the background in Gaza City August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Smoke rises after an explosion in what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire that witnesses say was caused by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Israeli soldiers stand next to a hole in the ground they suspect is connected to a tunnel, outside the Gaza Strip August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Palestinians look for the graves of their relatives at a cemetery which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians react as they put out a fire in an apartment which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian boy, whom medics said was wounded by Israeli shelling, is visited by members of a local aid society wearing costumes at a hospital in Gaza City August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Fire is seen after an explosion in what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Relatives of Palestinian woman Amani Baraka, whom medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn during her funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian firefighters inspect a car, which witnesses said was targeted in an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

An Israeli soldier washes a tank at a staging area near the border with the Gaza Strip August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli soldier looks at a cat lying next to his weapon near the border with the Gaza Strip August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire that witnesses say was caused by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Shrapnel and debris fly after an explosion in what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Israeli soldiers assemble a machine gun near the border with the Gaza Strip August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A Palestinian woman waits to receive food supplies distributed by United Nations at a U.N-run school, sheltering displaced Palestinians from the Israeli offensive, in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians help to put out a fire in an apartment which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Smoke rises following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian woman flees her house following what witnesses said was a nearby air strike on an apartment in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Jamal Doghmosh, a 48-year-old Palestinian mechanic who was injured in an Israeli air strike, recuperates at Shifa hospital in Gaza City August 9, 2014. When Doghmosh woke up in hospital after the attack, he could not hear properly and found that three fingers from his right hand were also gone. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

The sun sets over the northern Gaza Strip as seen from the Israeli border August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

