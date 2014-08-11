Three-day truce in Gaza
People watch as a fire burns in a building that witnesses say was hit by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
People react during what witnesses say was an Israeli air strike as the explosion from an impacting missile illuminates a building in the background in Gaza City August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Smoke rises after an explosion in what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire that witnesses say was caused by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Israeli soldiers stand next to a hole in the ground they suspect is connected to a tunnel, outside the Gaza Strip August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinians look for the graves of their relatives at a cemetery which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians react as they put out a fire in an apartment which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian boy, whom medics said was wounded by Israeli shelling, is visited by members of a local aid society wearing costumes at a hospital in Gaza City August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Fire is seen after an explosion in what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Relatives of Palestinian woman Amani Baraka, whom medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn during her funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian firefighters inspect a car, which witnesses said was targeted in an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
An Israeli soldier washes a tank at a staging area near the border with the Gaza Strip August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli soldier looks at a cat lying next to his weapon near the border with the Gaza Strip August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire that witnesses say was caused by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Shrapnel and debris fly after an explosion in what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Israeli soldiers assemble a machine gun near the border with the Gaza Strip August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian woman waits to receive food supplies distributed by United Nations at a U.N-run school, sheltering displaced Palestinians from the Israeli offensive, in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
Palestinians help to put out a fire in an apartment which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Smoke rises following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian woman flees her house following what witnesses said was a nearby air strike on an apartment in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Jamal Doghmosh, a 48-year-old Palestinian mechanic who was injured in an Israeli air strike, recuperates at Shifa hospital in Gaza City August 9, 2014. When Doghmosh woke up in hospital after the attack, he could not hear properly and found that...more
The sun sets over the northern Gaza Strip as seen from the Israeli border August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
