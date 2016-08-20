Edition:
Thrill of victory

Head Coach Adam Krikorian of USA and players jump into the pool to celebrate their women's water polo gold medal victory over Italy. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
William Arjona of Brazil and teammates celebrate after winning their men's volleyball quarterfinal match. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Silver medalists Agatha Bednarczuk and Barbara Seixas Figueiredo of Brazil, gold medalists Laura Ludwig and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany, and bronze medalists April Ross and Kerri Walsh of USA celebrate at the women's beach volleyball victory ceremony. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Azizul Hasni Awang of Malaysia celebrates with his bronze medal in men's keirin track cycling. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Fu Haifeng and Zhang Nan of China celebrate after winning against V Shem Goh and Wee Kiong Tan of Malaysia in men's badminton doubles gold medal match. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
Risako Kawai of Japan celebrates with her coach after winning the gold medal in women's freestyle 63kg wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the gold in the men's 200m final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
Brianna Rollins celebrates winning the gold medal with silver medalist Nia Ali and bronze medalist Kristi Castlin, all of the USA, after the women's 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Kristin Armstrong of USA with her son celebrate after her gold in women's time trial cycling. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Gold medalist Joseph Clarke of United Kingdom reacts after the men's kayak slalom. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Evan Jager of USA celebrates after winning silver in men's 3000m steeplechase. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Serbian players celebrate their victory against Russia in women's volleyball quarterfinals. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Yuriy Cheban of Ukraine celebrates in the water after winning gold medal in men's canoe single sprint. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Artem Harutyunyan of Germany reacts after winning his bout in men's light welter 64kg quarterfinal. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Elia Viviani of Italy reacts after winning gold in men's omnium track cycling. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Michael Phelps of USA celebrates winning the men's 4x100m freestyle relay. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Kayla Harrison of USA celebrates with supporters after winning the gold medal in women's 78kg judo. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Fabio Basile of Italy celebrates gold in the men's 66kg judo final. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil celebrates after winning match against David Goffin of Belgium in men's singles tennis third round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Simone Biles of USA, wearing her gold medal, reacts at a camera after winning the women's gymnastics individual all-around final. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Rafaela Silva of Brazil celebrates taking gold in the women's 57kg judo. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Ibtihaj Muhammad of USA celebrates winning her match in women's sabre fencing individual preliminary. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Simone Manuel of USA and Penny Oleksiak of Canada celebrate winning joint gold medals and also jointly breaking an Olympic record in women's 100m freestyle final. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland celebrates on the podium after winning gold in men's time trial cycling. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Oscar Figueroa of Colombia reacts after winning gold in men's 62kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Rosannagh MacLennan of Canada kisses her gold medal after winning the women's trampoline final. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Dieudonne Wilfred Seyi Ntsengue of Cameroon celebrates after winning his bout in men's middle 75kg boxing. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Kosuke Hagino of Japan reacts after winning the gold medal in men's 400m individual medley final. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Mathlynn Sasser of Marshall Islands celebrates during women's 58kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Kerri Walsh of USA celebrates winning the bronze in women's beach volleyball. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
