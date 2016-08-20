Thrill of victory
Head Coach Adam Krikorian of USA and players jump into the pool to celebrate their women's water polo gold medal victory over Italy. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
William Arjona of Brazil and teammates celebrate after winning their men's volleyball quarterfinal match. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Silver medalists Agatha Bednarczuk and Barbara Seixas Figueiredo of Brazil, gold medalists Laura Ludwig and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany, and bronze medalists April Ross and Kerri Walsh of USA celebrate at the women's beach volleyball victory...more
Azizul Hasni Awang of Malaysia celebrates with his bronze medal in men's keirin track cycling. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Fu Haifeng and Zhang Nan of China celebrate after winning against V Shem Goh and Wee Kiong Tan of Malaysia in men's badminton doubles gold medal match. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Risako Kawai of Japan celebrates with her coach after winning the gold medal in women's freestyle 63kg wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the gold in the men's 200m final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brianna Rollins celebrates winning the gold medal with silver medalist Nia Ali and bronze medalist Kristi Castlin, all of the USA, after the women's 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Kristin Armstrong of USA with her son celebrate after her gold in women's time trial cycling. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Gold medalist Joseph Clarke of United Kingdom reacts after the men's kayak slalom. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Evan Jager of USA celebrates after winning silver in men's 3000m steeplechase. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Serbian players celebrate their victory against Russia in women's volleyball quarterfinals. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Yuriy Cheban of Ukraine celebrates in the water after winning gold medal in men's canoe single sprint. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Artem Harutyunyan of Germany reacts after winning his bout in men's light welter 64kg quarterfinal. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Elia Viviani of Italy reacts after winning gold in men's omnium track cycling. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Michael Phelps of USA celebrates winning the men's 4x100m freestyle relay. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Kayla Harrison of USA celebrates with supporters after winning the gold medal in women's 78kg judo. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Fabio Basile of Italy celebrates gold in the men's 66kg judo final. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil celebrates after winning match against David Goffin of Belgium in men's singles tennis third round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Simone Biles of USA, wearing her gold medal, reacts at a camera after winning the women's gymnastics individual all-around final. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rafaela Silva of Brazil celebrates taking gold in the women's 57kg judo. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Ibtihaj Muhammad of USA celebrates winning her match in women's sabre fencing individual preliminary. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Simone Manuel of USA and Penny Oleksiak of Canada celebrate winning joint gold medals and also jointly breaking an Olympic record in women's 100m freestyle final. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland celebrates on the podium after winning gold in men's time trial cycling. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Oscar Figueroa of Colombia reacts after winning gold in men's 62kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Rosannagh MacLennan of Canada kisses her gold medal after winning the women's trampoline final. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Dieudonne Wilfred Seyi Ntsengue of Cameroon celebrates after winning his bout in men's middle 75kg boxing. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Kosuke Hagino of Japan reacts after winning the gold medal in men's 400m individual medley final. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Mathlynn Sasser of Marshall Islands celebrates during women's 58kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Kerri Walsh of USA celebrates winning the bronze in women's beach volleyball. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
