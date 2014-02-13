Edition:
Thrill of victory

Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu reacts with Japan figure skating coach Yoshiko Kobayashi in the "kiss and cry" area during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014.

Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu reacts with Japan figure skating coach Yoshiko Kobayashi in the "kiss and cry" area during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu reacts with Japan figure skating coach Yoshiko Kobayashi in the "kiss and cry" area during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Jumping L-R )Germany's Natalie Geisenberger, Felix Loch,Tobias Arlt and Tobias Wendt leap on the podium celebrating their first place in the luge team relay competition between second-placed Russia and third-placed Latvia teams at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Sanki Sliding Center February 13, 2014.

(Jumping L-R )Germany's Natalie Geisenberger, Felix Loch,Tobias Arlt and Tobias Wendt leap on the podium celebrating their first place in the luge team relay competition between second-placed Russia and third-placed Latvia teams at the 2014 Sochi...more

(Jumping L-R )Germany's Natalie Geisenberger, Felix Loch,Tobias Arlt and Tobias Wendt leap on the podium celebrating their first place in the luge team relay competition between second-placed Russia and third-placed Latvia teams at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Sanki Sliding Center February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Gold medalist Poland's Justyna Kowalczyk, silver medalist Sweden's Charlotte Kalla and bronze medalist Norway's Therese Johaug pose with medals during the medal ceremony for the women's 10 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games , February 13, 2014.

Gold medalist Poland's Justyna Kowalczyk, silver medalist Sweden's Charlotte Kalla and bronze medalist Norway's Therese Johaug pose with medals during the medal ceremony for the women's 10 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter...more

Gold medalist Poland's Justyna Kowalczyk, silver medalist Sweden's Charlotte Kalla and bronze medalist Norway's Therese Johaug pose with medals during the medal ceremony for the women's 10 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games , February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Germany's Natalie Geisenberger (L), Felix Loch, Tobias Wendt (front R) and Tobias Arlt (back R) carry their coach Norbert Loch during the luge team relay competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014.

Germany's Natalie Geisenberger (L), Felix Loch, Tobias Wendt (front R) and Tobias Arlt (back R) carry their coach Norbert Loch during the luge team relay competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch...more

Germany's Natalie Geisenberger (L), Felix Loch, Tobias Wendt (front R) and Tobias Arlt (back R) carry their coach Norbert Loch during the luge team relay competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch (RUSSIA - Tags: OLYMPICS SPORT LUGE)

Silver medalist Italy's Arianna Fontana celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's 500 meters short track speed skating event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics , February 13, 2014.

Silver medalist Italy's Arianna Fontana celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's 500 meters short track speed skating event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics , February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Silver medalist Italy's Arianna Fontana celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's 500 meters short track speed skating event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics , February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Norway's Therese Johaug reacts after the women's 10 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014.

Norway's Therese Johaug reacts after the women's 10 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Norway's Therese Johaug reacts after the women's 10 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Winner Kaitlyn Farrington of the U.S. celebrates with the U.S. flag after the women's snowboard halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 12, 2014.

Winner Kaitlyn Farrington of the U.S. celebrates with the U.S. flag after the women's snowboard halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Winner Kaitlyn Farrington of the U.S. celebrates with the U.S. flag after the women's snowboard halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Austria's Andreas (L) and Wolfgang Linger react after finished second in the men's luge doubles competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Sanki Sliding Center, Sochi, February 12, 2014.

Austria's Andreas (L) and Wolfgang Linger react after finished second in the men's luge doubles competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Sanki Sliding Center, Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Austria's Andreas (L) and Wolfgang Linger react after finished second in the men's luge doubles competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Sanki Sliding Center, Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Bronze medalist Olga Graf of Russia celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's 3000 meters speed skating race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014.

Bronze medalist Olga Graf of Russia celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's 3000 meters speed skating race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Bronze medalist Olga Graf of Russia celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's 3000 meters speed skating race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Darya Domracheva of Belarus celebrates after crossing the finish line during the women's biathlon 10km pursuit event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014.

Darya Domracheva of Belarus celebrates after crossing the finish line during the women's biathlon 10km pursuit event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Darya Domracheva of Belarus celebrates after crossing the finish line during the women's biathlon 10km pursuit event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Winner Maiken Caspersen Falla (front) of Norway and her team mate, second placed Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg celebrate after competing in the women's cross-country sprint free final at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014.

Winner Maiken Caspersen Falla (front) of Norway and her team mate, second placed Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg celebrate after competing in the women's cross-country sprint free final at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11,...more

Winner Maiken Caspersen Falla (front) of Norway and her team mate, second placed Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg celebrate after competing in the women's cross-country sprint free final at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Winner Ola Vigen Hattestad of Norway jumps in celebration after the flower ceremony for the men's cross-country sprint free final at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014.

Winner Ola Vigen Hattestad of Norway jumps in celebration after the flower ceremony for the men's cross-country sprint free final at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Winner Ola Vigen Hattestad of Norway jumps in celebration after the flower ceremony for the men's cross-country sprint free final at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Kate Hansen of the U.S. reacts after completing a run in the women's singles luge competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014.

Kate Hansen of the U.S. reacts after completing a run in the women's singles luge competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Kate Hansen of the U.S. reacts after completing a run in the women's singles luge competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Winner Michel Mulder of the Netherlands celebrates during the men's 500 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014.

Winner Michel Mulder of the Netherlands celebrates during the men's 500 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Winner Michel Mulder of the Netherlands celebrates during the men's 500 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Third-placed Julia Mancuso of the U.S. celebrates on podium in front Germany's winner Maria Hoefl-Riesch during the flower ceremony after the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at th Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 10, 2014.

Third-placed Julia Mancuso of the U.S. celebrates on podium in front Germany's winner Maria Hoefl-Riesch during the flower ceremony after the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at th Rosa Khutor Alpine...more

Third-placed Julia Mancuso of the U.S. celebrates on podium in front Germany's winner Maria Hoefl-Riesch during the flower ceremony after the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at th Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Winner Canada's Charles Hamelin hugs his girlfriend and compatriot speed skater Marianne St-Gelais after the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating race finals at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014.

Winner Canada's Charles Hamelin hugs his girlfriend and compatriot speed skater Marianne St-Gelais after the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating race finals at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10,...more

Winner Canada's Charles Hamelin hugs his girlfriend and compatriot speed skater Marianne St-Gelais after the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating race finals at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Julia Mancuso of the U.S. reacts in the finish area after competing in the slalom run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at th Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 10, 2014.

Julia Mancuso of the U.S. reacts in the finish area after competing in the slalom run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at th Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger more

Julia Mancuso of the U.S. reacts in the finish area after competing in the slalom run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at th Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Norway's Ragnhild Mowincke reacts in the finish area after competing in the slalom run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at th Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 10, 2014.

Norway's Ragnhild Mowincke reacts in the finish area after competing in the slalom run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at th Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich more

Norway's Ragnhild Mowincke reacts in the finish area after competing in the slalom run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at th Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Julia Mancuso of the U.S. celebrates in the finish area after competing during the downhill run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014.

Julia Mancuso of the U.S. celebrates in the finish area after competing during the downhill run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Julia Mancuso of the U.S. celebrates in the finish area after competing during the downhill run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Kamil Stoch of Poland celebrates with compatriots Maciej Kot (L) and Jan Ziobro (R) after the final round of the men's ski jumping normal hill individual final event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014.

Kamil Stoch of Poland celebrates with compatriots Maciej Kot (L) and Jan Ziobro (R) after the final round of the men's ski jumping normal hill individual final event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in...more

Kamil Stoch of Poland celebrates with compatriots Maciej Kot (L) and Jan Ziobro (R) after the final round of the men's ski jumping normal hill individual final event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Third-placed Norway's Anders Bardal jumps on the podium as he takes part with winner Poland's Kamil Stoch (C) and second-placed Slovenia's Peter Prevc (L), in the flower ceremony for the men's ski jumping individual normal hill final event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014.

Third-placed Norway's Anders Bardal jumps on the podium as he takes part with winner Poland's Kamil Stoch (C) and second-placed Slovenia's Peter Prevc (L), in the flower ceremony for the men's ski jumping individual normal hill final event of the...more

Third-placed Norway's Anders Bardal jumps on the podium as he takes part with winner Poland's Kamil Stoch (C) and second-placed Slovenia's Peter Prevc (L), in the flower ceremony for the men's ski jumping individual normal hill final event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Poland's Kamil Stoch celebrates his victory after his final jump of the men's ski jumping normal hill individual event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014.

Poland's Kamil Stoch celebrates his victory after his final jump of the men's ski jumping normal hill individual event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai...more

Poland's Kamil Stoch celebrates his victory after his final jump of the men's ski jumping normal hill individual event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Winner Germany's Felix Loch celebrates after completing his final run in the men's singles luge competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014.

Winner Germany's Felix Loch celebrates after completing his final run in the men's singles luge competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Winner Germany's Felix Loch celebrates after completing his final run in the men's singles luge competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Gold medalist Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada poses with silver medalist, compatriot and sister Chloe Dufour-Lapointe (R), during the presentation ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing moguls at the Sochi 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014.

Gold medalist Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada poses with silver medalist, compatriot and sister Chloe Dufour-Lapointe (R), during the presentation ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing moguls at the Sochi 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9,...more

Gold medalist Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada poses with silver medalist, compatriot and sister Chloe Dufour-Lapointe (R), during the presentation ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing moguls at the Sochi 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Russia's Olga Graf reacts after the women's 3,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014.

Russia's Olga Graf reacts after the women's 3,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Russia's Olga Graf reacts after the women's 3,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Sweden's goalie Valentina Wallner (bottom) celebrates with teammates Linnea Backman and Anna Borgqvist (top) next to Japan's Chiho Osawa (L), after winning their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 9, 2014.

Sweden's goalie Valentina Wallner (bottom) celebrates with teammates Linnea Backman and Anna Borgqvist (top) next to Japan's Chiho Osawa (L), after winning their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 9,...more

Sweden's goalie Valentina Wallner (bottom) celebrates with teammates Linnea Backman and Anna Borgqvist (top) next to Japan's Chiho Osawa (L), after winning their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe reacts in the finish area during the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014.

Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe reacts in the finish area during the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe reacts in the finish area during the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Ashley Wagner of the United States celebrates in the "kiss and cry" area during the Team Ladies Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014.

Ashley Wagner of the United States celebrates in the "kiss and cry" area during the Team Ladies Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ashley Wagner of the United States celebrates in the "kiss and cry" area during the Team Ladies Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

