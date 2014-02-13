Thrill of victory

Third-placed Norway's Anders Bardal jumps on the podium as he takes part with winner Poland's Kamil Stoch (C) and second-placed Slovenia's Peter Prevc (L), in the flower ceremony for the men's ski jumping individual normal hill final event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder