Pictures | Fri Aug 23, 2013 | 9:30pm IST

Throwing goats

<p>Devotees compete to retrieve a goat during the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 23, 2013. During the annual festival, a live goat is thrown into a pond and the team of devotees that retrieves the animal first wins. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Devotees compete to retrieve a goat during the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Devotees compete to retrieve a goat during the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>People observe the Deopokhari festival from the roof of a house in Khokana August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>A devotee throws a live goat into a pond during the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Devotees compete to retrieve a goat during the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>A devotee grabs the foot of his friend to climb a wall surrounding a pond during the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>People gather around a pond to observe the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>A devotee smokes a cigarette as he swims during the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>A devotee climbs a wooden pole in the center of a pond during the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Pictures