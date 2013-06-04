Tiananmen Square today
A paramilitary police officer stands guard at Tiananmen Square in Beijing June 3, 2013. China accused the United States of "prejudice" on Saturday after the U.S. State Department renewed a call for Beijing to fully account for its bloody crackdown on...more
A paramilitary police officer stands guard at Tiananmen Square in Beijing June 3, 2013. China accused the United States of "prejudice" on Saturday after the U.S. State Department renewed a call for Beijing to fully account for its bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in June 1989. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman poses in front of the giant portrait of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong at Tiananmen Square in Beijing June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman poses in front of the giant portrait of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong at Tiananmen Square in Beijing June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Visitors take pictures of a flag lowering ceremony at Tiananmen Square in Beijing June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Visitors take pictures of a flag lowering ceremony at Tiananmen Square in Beijing June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Visitors sit on the ground to take a rest next to a paramilitary policeman standing guard at Tiananmen Square in Beijing May 31, 2013. A group of families demanding justice for the victims of China's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown have denounced new...more
Visitors sit on the ground to take a rest next to a paramilitary policeman standing guard at Tiananmen Square in Beijing May 31, 2013. A group of families demanding justice for the victims of China's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown have denounced new Chinese President Xi Jinping for failing to launch political reforms, saying he was taking China "backwards towards Maoist orthodoxy". REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Hotel guides for delegates jump for their souvenir photo in front of a giant portrait of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong at Tiananmen Square, outside of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, the venue of the National People's Congress (NPC),...more
Hotel guides for delegates jump for their souvenir photo in front of a giant portrait of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong at Tiananmen Square, outside of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, the venue of the National People's Congress (NPC), March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A paramilitary police officer (3rd L) and a police officer (2nd R) ask a petitioner to stand up as he lies on the ground after being stopped from petitioning, outside the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the ongoing annual session of China's...more
A paramilitary police officer (3rd L) and a police officer (2nd R) ask a petitioner to stand up as he lies on the ground after being stopped from petitioning, outside the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the ongoing annual session of China's parliament, also known as the National People's Congress (NPC), at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Wong Campion
A security officer is reflected on a glass window as he stands guard inside the Great Hall of the People during the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress (NPC) at Tiananmen Square in Beijing March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A security officer is reflected on a glass window as he stands guard inside the Great Hall of the People during the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress (NPC) at Tiananmen Square in Beijing March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A journalist reports outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A journalist reports outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A paramilitary police officer walks out from an underpass tunnel in Tiananmen Square, central Beijing March 2, 2013, before the upcoming National People's Congress (NPC). REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A paramilitary police officer walks out from an underpass tunnel in Tiananmen Square, central Beijing March 2, 2013, before the upcoming National People's Congress (NPC). REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Security cameras are attached to a pole in front of the giant portrait of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, near the Great Hall of the People where the 18th National Party Congress (NPC) is currently being held,...more
Security cameras are attached to a pole in front of the giant portrait of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, near the Great Hall of the People where the 18th National Party Congress (NPC) is currently being held, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A man takes a photograph using his mobile phone in front of a giant screen showing horsemen in Tiananmen Square October 9, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A man takes a photograph using his mobile phone in front of a giant screen showing horsemen in Tiananmen Square October 9, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Traffic wardens chat near Beijing's Tiananmen Gate at a hazy night, October 8, 2012. China risks economic malaise, deepening unrest and ultimately even a crisis that could shake the Communist Party's grip on power unless its next leader, Xi Jinping,...more
Traffic wardens chat near Beijing's Tiananmen Gate at a hazy night, October 8, 2012. China risks economic malaise, deepening unrest and ultimately even a crisis that could shake the Communist Party's grip on power unless its next leader, Xi Jinping, pushes through stalled reforms, experts close to the government have warned. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A security guard looks over Beijing's Tiananmen Square from inside the Great Hall of the People before the start of the meeting between the Tibetan provincial delegation and representatives from the National People's Congress (NPC) in the Tibet Room...more
A security guard looks over Beijing's Tiananmen Square from inside the Great Hall of the People before the start of the meeting between the Tibetan provincial delegation and representatives from the National People's Congress (NPC) in the Tibet Room March 7, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
People walk on Tiananmen Square opposite to the Great Hall of The People in Beijing where the National People's Congress (NPC) is taking place March 8, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias
People walk on Tiananmen Square opposite to the Great Hall of The People in Beijing where the National People's Congress (NPC) is taking place March 8, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Security forces march through a boulevard leading to Tiananmen Square in Beijing during a rehearsal for the 60th anniversary of the founding of Communist China August 30, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Security forces march through a boulevard leading to Tiananmen Square in Beijing during a rehearsal for the 60th anniversary of the founding of Communist China August 30, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Paramilitary policemen stand guard in Tiananmen Square on a rainy day in Beijing June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Christina Hu
Paramilitary policemen stand guard in Tiananmen Square on a rainy day in Beijing June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Christina Hu
Next Slideshows
India this week
Here’s a look at the week gone by.
Getting to work
Commuting scenes from around the world.
Scripps National Spelling Bee
Arvind Mahankali wins the annual national spelling competition.
Art of Biennale
The latest art at La Biennale of Venice.
MORE IN PICTURES
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.