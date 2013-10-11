Edition:
Tibetan (Mexican) Buddhist Monk

<p>A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, heats milk in a pot at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. He is the first Gueshe Lobsang Dawa of Mexican nationality and speaks Spanish. He grew up in a Mexican Catholic family but studied for 12 years in the Drepung Loseling monastery, which was founded in 1416 but was later relocated in 1959 after China invaded Tibet to Karnataka State, south India. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, reads on his bed at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, meditates in front of a picture of Dalai Lama at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, smiles as he poses for a photograph next to a picture of Dalai Lama at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, reads a Tibetan book at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, reads at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, makes an offering in front of a Buddha statue at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, stands in a room at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, heats milk in a pot at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, makes an offering in front of a Buddha statue at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, walks inside Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, heats milk in a pot at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, climbs up the stairs at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, meditates in front of a picture of Dalai Lama at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>A Tibetan Buddhist monk enters the door to attend a Tibetan Buddhist culture class inside Tibet house in Mexico City, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

