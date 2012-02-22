Tibetan New Year
Monks gather to pray at the Labrang monastery prior Tibetan New Year in Xiahe county, Gansu Province, China, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A monk reacts as he participates in a debate as part of Tibetan New Year celebrations at a temple in Langmusixiang, Sichuan Province, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An ethnic Tibetan woman prostrates as she prays near the Labrang Monastery in Xiahe county, Gansu Province, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Monks gather outside a temple during Tibetan New Year celebrations in Langmusixiang, Sichuan Province, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Performers pause before a religious ceremony, known as "Da Gui" or beating ghost, to celebrate the upcoming Tibetan New Year which starts on February 22 at Yonghegong Lama Temple, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A Tibetan monk walks along an alley of Labrang monastery prior Tibetan New Year in Xiahe county, Gansu Province, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ethnic Tibetan people gather outside a temple during Tibetan New Year celebrations in Langmusixiang, Sichuan Province, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Monks gather to pray at Labrang monastery prior to Tibetan New Year in Xiahe county, Gansu Province, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A monk walks under a temple entrance during Tibetan New Year celebrations in Langmusixiang, Sichuan Province, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ethnic Tibetan women pray around the Labrang Monastery ahead of the Tibetan New Year which starts on Wednesday in Xiahe county, Gansu Province, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A monk talks on the phone as he crosses a bridge near a temple in Langmusixiang, Sichuan Province, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Tibetan monk dressed as a ghost performs during a religious ceremony, known as "Da Gui" or beating ghost, to celebrate the upcoming Tibetan New Year which starts on February 22 at Yonghegong Lama Temple, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee more
Monks gather to pray at Labrang monastery prior Tibetan New Year in Xiahe county, Gansu Province, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Tibetan monks attend a religious ceremony, known as "Da Gui" or beating ghost, to celebrate the upcoming Tibetan New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A monk walks inside the Labrang Temple ahead of the Tibetan New Year which starts on Wednesday in Xiahe county, Gansu Province, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Tibetan monk burns incense inside a Tibetan monastery during the first day of New Year or "Losar" in Kathmandu, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A horse stands next to a road at a Tibetan area near Langmusixiang, Sichuan Province, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Monks gather to pray at Labrang monastery prior to Tibetan New Year in Xiahe county, Gansu Province, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A monk holds a picture of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama inside of his room ahead of the Tibetan New Year which starts on Wednesday at Labrang Monastery in Xiahe county, Gansu Province, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Monks gather outside a temple during Tibetan New Year celebrations in Langmusixiang, Sichuan Province, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
