Fri Mar 30, 2012

Tibetans protest Hu visit

<p>A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 30, 2012

A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 30, 2012

A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 30, 2012

A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 30, 2012

A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A Tibetan exile shouts slogans next to a banner hanging on a footbridge during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, near the venue for BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A Tibetan exile shouts slogans next to a banner hanging on a footbridge during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, near the venue for BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 30, 2012

A Tibetan exile shouts slogans next to a banner hanging on a footbridge during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, near the venue for BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A Tibetan exile shouts slogans inside a car after being detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, near the venue for the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A Tibetan exile shouts slogans inside a car after being detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, near the venue for the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 30, 2012

A Tibetan exile shouts slogans inside a car after being detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, near the venue for the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A Tibetan exile shouts slogans after being detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, near the venue for the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A Tibetan exile shouts slogans after being detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, near the venue for the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 30, 2012

A Tibetan exile shouts slogans after being detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, near the venue for the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma </p>

A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Friday, March 30, 2012

A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>A Tibetan exile shouts slogans after being detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, near the venue for the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A Tibetan exile shouts slogans after being detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, near the venue for the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 30, 2012

A Tibetan exile shouts slogans after being detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, near the venue for the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, March 30, 2012

A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A Tibetan exile weeps from a police bus after they were detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

A Tibetan exile weeps from a police bus after they were detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, March 30, 2012

A Tibetan exile weeps from a police bus after they were detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 30, 2012

A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Tibetan exiles gesture from a police bus after they were detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

Tibetan exiles gesture from a police bus after they were detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, March 30, 2012

Tibetan exiles gesture from a police bus after they were detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 30, 2012

A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Tibetan exiles are detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Tibetan exiles are detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, March 30, 2012

Tibetan exiles are detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Policemen chase a Tibetan exile during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Policemen chase a Tibetan exile during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 30, 2012

Policemen chase a Tibetan exile during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Tibetan exiles are detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Tibetan exiles are detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, March 30, 2012

Tibetan exiles are detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, March 30, 2012

A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Tibetan exiles are detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Tibetan exiles are detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, March 30, 2012

Tibetan exiles are detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A Tibetan exile shouts slogans while lying on the ground during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A Tibetan exile shouts slogans while lying on the ground during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 30, 2012

A Tibetan exile shouts slogans while lying on the ground during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 30, 2012

A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Tibetan exiles shout slogans after they were detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Tibetan exiles shout slogans after they were detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 30, 2012

Tibetan exiles shout slogans after they were detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A Tibetan exile shouts slogan from a police vehicle after being detained during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A Tibetan exile shouts slogan from a police vehicle after being detained during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 30, 2012

A Tibetan exile shouts slogan from a police vehicle after being detained during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Tibetan exiles shout slogans as they scuffle with police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Tibetan exiles shout slogans as they scuffle with police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 30, 2012

Tibetan exiles shout slogans as they scuffle with police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Police detain a Tibetan exile during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Police detain a Tibetan exile during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 30, 2012

Police detain a Tibetan exile during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A Tibetan exile runs after setting himself on fire during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A Tibetan exile runs after setting himself on fire during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, March 30, 2012

A Tibetan exile runs after setting himself on fire during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Tibetan exiles carry a coffin containing the body of Jamphel Yeshi for cremation inside the Tsuglagkhang temple in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala March 30, 2012. Yeshi, 27, a Tibetan man, set himself ablaze on Monday at a protest criticizing China's President Hu Jintao's visit to India. He died in a local hospital from his injuries, the general secretary of the Tibetan Youth Congress said in a statement. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Tibetan exiles carry a coffin containing the body of Jamphel Yeshi for cremation inside the Tsuglagkhang temple in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala March 30, 2012. Yeshi, 27, a Tibetan man, set himself ablaze on Monday at a protest...more

Friday, March 30, 2012

Tibetan exiles carry a coffin containing the body of Jamphel Yeshi for cremation inside the Tsuglagkhang temple in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala March 30, 2012. Yeshi, 27, a Tibetan man, set himself ablaze on Monday at a protest criticizing China's President Hu Jintao's visit to India. He died in a local hospital from his injuries, the general secretary of the Tibetan Youth Congress said in a statement. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

<p>Tibetan exiles gather around a coffin containing the body of Jamphel Yeshi inside the Tsuglagkhang temple in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala March 30, 2012. Yeshi, 27, a Tibetan man set himself ablaze on Monday at a protest criticizing China's President Hu Jintao's visit to India. He died in a local hospital from his injuries, the general secretary of the Tibetan Youth Congress said in a statement. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta </p>

Tibetan exiles gather around a coffin containing the body of Jamphel Yeshi inside the Tsuglagkhang temple in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala March 30, 2012. Yeshi, 27, a Tibetan man set himself ablaze on Monday at a protest criticizing...more

Friday, March 30, 2012

Tibetan exiles gather around a coffin containing the body of Jamphel Yeshi inside the Tsuglagkhang temple in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala March 30, 2012. Yeshi, 27, a Tibetan man set himself ablaze on Monday at a protest criticizing China's President Hu Jintao's visit to India. He died in a local hospital from his injuries, the general secretary of the Tibetan Youth Congress said in a statement. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

