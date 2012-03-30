Tibetans protest Hu visit
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tibetan exile shouts slogans next to a banner hanging on a footbridge during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, near the venue for BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in New Delhi March 29,...more
A Tibetan exile shouts slogans next to a banner hanging on a footbridge during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, near the venue for BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tibetan exile shouts slogans inside a car after being detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, near the venue for the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in New Delhi...more
A Tibetan exile shouts slogans inside a car after being detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, near the venue for the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tibetan exile shouts slogans after being detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, near the venue for the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012....more
A Tibetan exile shouts slogans after being detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, near the venue for the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A Tibetan exile shouts slogans after being detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, near the venue for the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012....more
A Tibetan exile shouts slogans after being detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, near the venue for the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Tibetan exile weeps from a police bus after they were detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Tibetan exile weeps from a police bus after they were detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Tibetan exiles gesture from a police bus after they were detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Tibetan exiles gesture from a police bus after they were detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Tibetan exiles are detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Tibetan exiles are detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Policemen chase a Tibetan exile during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Policemen chase a Tibetan exile during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Tibetan exiles are detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Tibetan exiles are detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Tibetan exiles are detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Tibetan exiles are detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A Tibetan exile shouts slogans while lying on the ground during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tibetan exile shouts slogans while lying on the ground during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Tibetan exiles shout slogans after they were detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Tibetan exiles shout slogans after they were detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tibetan exile shouts slogan from a police vehicle after being detained during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tibetan exile shouts slogan from a police vehicle after being detained during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Tibetan exiles shout slogans as they scuffle with police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Tibetan exiles shout slogans as they scuffle with police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police detain a Tibetan exile during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police detain a Tibetan exile during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tibetan exile runs after setting himself on fire during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A Tibetan exile runs after setting himself on fire during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Tibetan exiles carry a coffin containing the body of Jamphel Yeshi for cremation inside the Tsuglagkhang temple in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala March 30, 2012. Yeshi, 27, a Tibetan man, set himself ablaze on Monday at a protest...more
Tibetan exiles carry a coffin containing the body of Jamphel Yeshi for cremation inside the Tsuglagkhang temple in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala March 30, 2012. Yeshi, 27, a Tibetan man, set himself ablaze on Monday at a protest criticizing China's President Hu Jintao's visit to India. He died in a local hospital from his injuries, the general secretary of the Tibetan Youth Congress said in a statement. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Tibetan exiles gather around a coffin containing the body of Jamphel Yeshi inside the Tsuglagkhang temple in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala March 30, 2012. Yeshi, 27, a Tibetan man set himself ablaze on Monday at a protest criticizing...more
Tibetan exiles gather around a coffin containing the body of Jamphel Yeshi inside the Tsuglagkhang temple in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala March 30, 2012. Yeshi, 27, a Tibetan man set himself ablaze on Monday at a protest criticizing China's President Hu Jintao's visit to India. He died in a local hospital from his injuries, the general secretary of the Tibetan Youth Congress said in a statement. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Next Slideshows
Urine hard-boiled eggs
Basins and buckets of boys' urine are collected from primary school toilets, which is the key ingredient in "virgin boy eggs", a local tradition of soaking and...
London from above
Aerial views of the British capital.
BRICS Summit in New Delhi
Leaders of BRICS press Western powers to cede more voting rights at the IMF this year and flayed the rich world's reflationary monetary policies.
Ancient finds
A look at the items discovered during archaeological digs.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.