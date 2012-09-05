Edition:
Tibetans protest in New Delhi

<p>A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest in front of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's residence where a meeting between Singh and China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie was going on, in New Delhi September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest in front of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's residence where a meeting between Singh and China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie was going on, in New Delhi September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest outside the 13th century Qutub Minar, one of the main tourist attractions, where China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie was paying a visit, in New Delhi September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest outside the 13th century Qutub Minar, one of the main tourist attractions, where China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie was paying a visit, in New Delhi September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie visits the 13th century Qutub Minar, one of the main tourist attractions in New Delhi September 5, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie visits the 13th century Qutub Minar, one of the main tourist attractions in New Delhi September 5, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

<p>A Tibetan exile shouts slogans as he is detained by police during a protest outside the 13th century Qutub Minar, one of the main tourist attractions, where China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie was paying a visit, in New Delhi September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A Tibetan exile shouts slogans as he is detained by police during a protest outside the 13th century Qutub Minar, one of the main tourist attractions, where China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie was paying a visit, in New Delhi September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest outside the 13th century Qutub Minar, one of the main tourist attractions, where China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie was paying a visit, in New Delhi September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest outside the 13th century Qutub Minar, one of the main tourist attractions, where China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie was paying a visit, in New Delhi September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie visits the 13th century Qutub Minar, one of the main tourist attractions in New Delhi September 5, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie visits the 13th century Qutub Minar, one of the main tourist attractions in New Delhi September 5, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

<p>Tibetan exiles shout slogans from a police vehicle after being detained during a protest in front of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's residence where a meeting between Singh and China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie was going on, in New Delhi September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Tibetan exiles shout slogans from a police vehicle after being detained during a protest in front of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's residence where a meeting between Singh and China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie was going on, in New Delhi September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest in front of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's residence where a meeting between Singh and China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie was going on, in New Delhi September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest in front of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's residence where a meeting between Singh and China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie was going on, in New Delhi September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest in front of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's residence where a meeting between Singh and China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie was going on, in New Delhi September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest in front of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's residence where a meeting between Singh and China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie was going on, in New Delhi September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A Tibetan exile shouts slogan during a protest in front of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's residence where a meeting between Singh and China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie was going on, in New Delhi September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A Tibetan exile shouts slogan during a protest in front of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's residence where a meeting between Singh and China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie was going on, in New Delhi September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie talks with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) during their meeting in New Delhi September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Manish Swarup/Pool</p>

China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie talks with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) during their meeting in New Delhi September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Manish Swarup/Pool

