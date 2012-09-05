Tibetans protest in New Delhi
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest in front of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's residence where a meeting between Singh and China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie was going on, in New Delhi September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan...more
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest in front of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's residence where a meeting between Singh and China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie was going on, in New Delhi September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest outside the 13th century Qutub Minar, one of the main tourist attractions, where China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie was paying a visit, in New Delhi September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan...more
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest outside the 13th century Qutub Minar, one of the main tourist attractions, where China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie was paying a visit, in New Delhi September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie visits the 13th century Qutub Minar, one of the main tourist attractions in New Delhi September 5, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie visits the 13th century Qutub Minar, one of the main tourist attractions in New Delhi September 5, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
A Tibetan exile shouts slogans as he is detained by police during a protest outside the 13th century Qutub Minar, one of the main tourist attractions, where China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie was paying a visit, in New Delhi September 5,...more
A Tibetan exile shouts slogans as he is detained by police during a protest outside the 13th century Qutub Minar, one of the main tourist attractions, where China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie was paying a visit, in New Delhi September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest outside the 13th century Qutub Minar, one of the main tourist attractions, where China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie was paying a visit, in New Delhi September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan...more
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest outside the 13th century Qutub Minar, one of the main tourist attractions, where China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie was paying a visit, in New Delhi September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie visits the 13th century Qutub Minar, one of the main tourist attractions in New Delhi September 5, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie visits the 13th century Qutub Minar, one of the main tourist attractions in New Delhi September 5, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Tibetan exiles shout slogans from a police vehicle after being detained during a protest in front of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's residence where a meeting between Singh and China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie was going on, in New...more
Tibetan exiles shout slogans from a police vehicle after being detained during a protest in front of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's residence where a meeting between Singh and China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie was going on, in New Delhi September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest in front of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's residence where a meeting between Singh and China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie was going on, in New Delhi September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan...more
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest in front of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's residence where a meeting between Singh and China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie was going on, in New Delhi September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest in front of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's residence where a meeting between Singh and China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie was going on, in New Delhi September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan...more
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest in front of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's residence where a meeting between Singh and China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie was going on, in New Delhi September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tibetan exile shouts slogan during a protest in front of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's residence where a meeting between Singh and China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie was going on, in New Delhi September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more
A Tibetan exile shouts slogan during a protest in front of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's residence where a meeting between Singh and China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie was going on, in New Delhi September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie talks with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) during their meeting in New Delhi September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Manish Swarup/Pool
China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie talks with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) during their meeting in New Delhi September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Manish Swarup/Pool
Next Slideshows
Beaches of India
Beautiful beaches dot India's vast coastlines.
Masked Faces
Pictures of people from across the world having fun with colourful masks, using them in revelries and/or to protest.
India vs New Zealand - Bangalore test
Snapshots from the second and final test between India and New Zealand in Bangalore.
India: Best of August
A collection of our best pictures from India for August.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.