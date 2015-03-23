Tide of the century
An aerial view shows the Mont Saint-Michel off France's Normandy coast March 20, 2015. The Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey is expected to be entirely surrounded by the English Channel following exceptionally high spring tides. Parts of the...more
People stand along the waterfront as a wave crashes onto a seawall durng the rising tide in Saint Malo, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A group of people walk on the mud flats at low tide around the Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey off France's Normandy coast, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Sebastien Daligault, a guide at the Bay Saint-Michel, stands knee-deep in quicksand as tourists watch nearby during a walking tour at low tide around the Mont Saint-Michel off France's Normandy coast, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A guide (L) leads a group of people along the mud flats at low tide around the Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey off France's Normandy coast March 21, 2015. At the Mont Saint-Michel, where some of the biggest tides in the world occur, visitors...more
A woman walks on the sand at low tide around the Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey off France's Normandy coast, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
People look at the sea on the waterfront in Saint Malo, France, March 21, 2015. . REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
People cast shadows on the sand as they walk at low tide around the Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey off France's Normandy coast, March 21, 2015. At the Mont Saint-Michel, where some of the biggest tides in the world occur, visitors gathered to...more
An aerial view shows the Mont Saint-Michel off France's Normandy coast, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Sheep graze in the meadow in front of the Mont Saint-Michel off France's Normandy coast, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A man paddles a kayak as the incoming high tide surrounds the Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey off France's Normandy coast March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Onlookers gather at high tide to enjoy the spectacle of waves crashing on the coast at Penhors in Finistere, western France, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
People gather on the waterfront to watch the incoming high tide in Saint Malo, western France, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A crowd of people is seen in silhouette on the waterfront as people watch the incoming high tide in Saint Malo, western France, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A man stands on an embankment as the incoming high tide surrounds the Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey off France's Normandy coast March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
