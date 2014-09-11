Tiger Dance
Dancers painted to look like tigers pose as they wait to take part in a performance during festivities marking the end of the annual harvest festival of Onam in Trichur city in Kerala September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A dancer has his body painted to look like a tiger before he performs during festivities marking the end of the annual harvest festival of Onam in Trichur city in Kerala September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A performer practices a dance move before taking part in at the festivities marking the end of the annual harvest festival of Onam in Trichur city in Kerala September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A dancer painted to look like a tiger wears a mask backstage before performing during festivities marking the end of the annual harvest festival of Onam in Trichur city in Kerala September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A dancer painted to look like a tiger dries his body under the sunlight before taking part in the festivities marking the end of the annual harvest festival of Onam in Trichur, in Kerala September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A dancer painted to look like a tiger poses next to a boy before performing during festivities marking the end of the annual harvest festival of Onam in Trichur city in Kerala September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Performers painted to look like tigers dance during festivities marking the end of the annual harvest festival of Onam in Trichur city in Kerala September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Performers painted to look like tigers dance during festivities marking the end of the annual harvest festival of Onam in Trichur city in Kerala September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Performers painted to look like tigers dance during festivities marking the end of the annual harvest festival of Onam in Trichur city in Kerala September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A dancer in body paint waits to take part in a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V
