Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Mar 26, 2013 | 4:10am IST

Tiger Woods' upswing

<p>Tiger Woods (C) is greeted by members wearing green jackets on the first tee as he began his practice round for the 2010 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Shaun Best</p>

Tiger Woods (C) is greeted by members wearing green jackets on the first tee as he began his practice round for the 2010 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Shaun Best

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

Tiger Woods (C) is greeted by members wearing green jackets on the first tee as he began his practice round for the 2010 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Shaun Best

Close
1 / 40
<p>Fans and patrons take photos of Tiger Woods (R) as he walks to the fourth tee as patrons crowd in to take his picture during a practice round for the 2010 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Fans and patrons take photos of Tiger Woods (R) as he walks to the fourth tee as patrons crowd in to take his picture during a practice round for the 2010 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Brian...more

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

Fans and patrons take photos of Tiger Woods (R) as he walks to the fourth tee as patrons crowd in to take his picture during a practice round for the 2010 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
2 / 40
<p>The name of Tiger Woods is posted on the first tee before he begins first round play in the 2010 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk</p>

The name of Tiger Woods is posted on the first tee before he begins first round play in the 2010 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

The name of Tiger Woods is posted on the first tee before he begins first round play in the 2010 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Close
3 / 40
<p>Tiger Woods gestures at his news conference following his practice round for the 2010 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Harry How/Pool</p>

Tiger Woods gestures at his news conference following his practice round for the 2010 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Harry How/Pool

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

Tiger Woods gestures at his news conference following his practice round for the 2010 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Harry How/Pool

Close
4 / 40
<p>A group of police officers stand next to Tiger Woods' golf bag while Woods was on the putting green following his practice round for the 2010 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 6, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk</p>

A group of police officers stand next to Tiger Woods' golf bag while Woods was on the putting green following his practice round for the 2010 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 6, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

A group of police officers stand next to Tiger Woods' golf bag while Woods was on the putting green following his practice round for the 2010 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 6, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Close
5 / 40
<p>Tiger Woods waits to hit his approach shot to the second green during first round play in the 2010 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Tiger Woods waits to hit his approach shot to the second green during first round play in the 2010 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

Tiger Woods waits to hit his approach shot to the second green during first round play in the 2010 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
6 / 40
<p>Tiger Woods drops his driver after hitting his tee shot on the first hole to the ninth fairway during final round play in the 2010 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Tiger Woods drops his driver after hitting his tee shot on the first hole to the ninth fairway during final round play in the 2010 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

Tiger Woods drops his driver after hitting his tee shot on the first hole to the ninth fairway during final round play in the 2010 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
7 / 40
<p>Tiger Woods stretches while waiting to putt on the seventh hole during the third round of play at the Tournament Players Championship PGA tournament at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, May 8, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk</p>

Tiger Woods stretches while waiting to putt on the seventh hole during the third round of play at the Tournament Players Championship PGA tournament at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, May 8, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

Tiger Woods stretches while waiting to putt on the seventh hole during the third round of play at the Tournament Players Championship PGA tournament at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, May 8, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Close
8 / 40
<p>Tiger Woods walks to his ball in a sand trap on the fifth hole during final round play in the 2010 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk</p>

Tiger Woods walks to his ball in a sand trap on the fifth hole during final round play in the 2010 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

Tiger Woods walks to his ball in a sand trap on the fifth hole during final round play in the 2010 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Close
9 / 40
<p>Tiger Woods hits out of the bunker on the 12th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open in Pebble Beach, California, June 18, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk</p>

Tiger Woods hits out of the bunker on the 12th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open in Pebble Beach, California, June 18, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

Tiger Woods hits out of the bunker on the 12th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open in Pebble Beach, California, June 18, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Close
10 / 40
<p>Tiger Woods crosses a bridge to the third green during the first round of the WGC Bridgestone Invitational PGA tournament at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan</p>

Tiger Woods crosses a bridge to the third green during the first round of the WGC Bridgestone Invitational PGA tournament at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

Tiger Woods crosses a bridge to the third green during the first round of the WGC Bridgestone Invitational PGA tournament at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Close
11 / 40
<p>Tiger Woods reacts after his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the 92nd PGA Championship at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin August 13, 2010. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan</p>

Tiger Woods reacts after his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the 92nd PGA Championship at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin August 13, 2010. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

Tiger Woods reacts after his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the 92nd PGA Championship at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin August 13, 2010. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Close
12 / 40
<p>Tiger Woods is framed by umbrellas as he waits to tee off on the 14th hole during the practice round for the Barclays tournament in Paramus, New Jersey August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Tiger Woods is framed by umbrellas as he waits to tee off on the 14th hole during the practice round for the Barclays tournament in Paramus, New Jersey August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

Tiger Woods is framed by umbrellas as he waits to tee off on the 14th hole during the practice round for the Barclays tournament in Paramus, New Jersey August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
13 / 40
<p>A swan stands on the fairway of the 11th hole in front of U.S. Ryder Cup players Tiger Woods (2nd L) and Steve Stricker (R) of the U.S. during foursomes play on the second day of the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor in Newport, south Wales October 2, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A swan stands on the fairway of the 11th hole in front of U.S. Ryder Cup players Tiger Woods (2nd L) and Steve Stricker (R) of the U.S. during foursomes play on the second day of the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor in Newport, south Wales October 2,...more

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

A swan stands on the fairway of the 11th hole in front of U.S. Ryder Cup players Tiger Woods (2nd L) and Steve Stricker (R) of the U.S. during foursomes play on the second day of the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor in Newport, south Wales October 2, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
14 / 40
<p>Tiger Woods watches play on the 18th green, on the third day of the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor in Newport, south Wales October 3, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Tiger Woods watches play on the 18th green, on the third day of the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor in Newport, south Wales October 3, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

Tiger Woods watches play on the 18th green, on the third day of the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor in Newport, south Wales October 3, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
15 / 40
<p>Tiger Woods attends a news conference of the upcoming HSBC golf tournament in Shanghai November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Tiger Woods attends a news conference of the upcoming HSBC golf tournament in Shanghai November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

Tiger Woods attends a news conference of the upcoming HSBC golf tournament in Shanghai November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
16 / 40
<p>Tiger Woods tees off on the first hole during the second round of the WGC-HSBC Champions golf tournament in Shanghai November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Tiger Woods tees off on the first hole during the second round of the WGC-HSBC Champions golf tournament in Shanghai November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

Tiger Woods tees off on the first hole during the second round of the WGC-HSBC Champions golf tournament in Shanghai November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
17 / 40
<p>Defending champion Tiger Woods tees off on the 18th hole during the final round of the Australian Masters at the Victoria Golf Club near Melbourne November 14, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

Defending champion Tiger Woods tees off on the 18th hole during the final round of the Australian Masters at the Victoria Golf Club near Melbourne November 14, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

Defending champion Tiger Woods tees off on the 18th hole during the final round of the Australian Masters at the Victoria Golf Club near Melbourne November 14, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
18 / 40
<p>Tiger Woods speaks at a news conference for the Chevron World Challenge tournament in Thousand Oaks, California, November 30, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Tiger Woods speaks at a news conference for the Chevron World Challenge tournament in Thousand Oaks, California, November 30, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

Tiger Woods speaks at a news conference for the Chevron World Challenge tournament in Thousand Oaks, California, November 30, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
19 / 40
<p>Tiger Woods swings his club in frustration after hitting his approach shot into the rough short of the green on the 16th hole during the final round of the Chevron World Challenge tournament in Thousand Oaks, California, December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Tiger Woods swings his club in frustration after hitting his approach shot into the rough short of the green on the 16th hole during the final round of the Chevron World Challenge tournament in Thousand Oaks, California, December 5, 2010. ...more

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

Tiger Woods swings his club in frustration after hitting his approach shot into the rough short of the green on the 16th hole during the final round of the Chevron World Challenge tournament in Thousand Oaks, California, December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
20 / 40
<p>Tiger Woods celebrates after his approach shot onto the 18th green during the final round of the Chevron World Challenge tournament in Thousand Oaks, California, December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Tiger Woods celebrates after his approach shot onto the 18th green during the final round of the Chevron World Challenge tournament in Thousand Oaks, California, December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

Tiger Woods celebrates after his approach shot onto the 18th green during the final round of the Chevron World Challenge tournament in Thousand Oaks, California, December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
21 / 40
<p>Golf fans stand under a picture of Tiger Woods during third round play of the Tournament Players Championship PGA tournament at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida May 8, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk</p>

Golf fans stand under a picture of Tiger Woods during third round play of the Tournament Players Championship PGA tournament at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida May 8, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

Golf fans stand under a picture of Tiger Woods during third round play of the Tournament Players Championship PGA tournament at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida May 8, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Close
22 / 40
<p>Tiger Woods tosses his glove as he stands on the eighth fairway during the first round of the WGC Bridgestone Invitational PGA tournament at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

Tiger Woods tosses his glove as he stands on the eighth fairway during the first round of the WGC Bridgestone Invitational PGA tournament at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

Tiger Woods tosses his glove as he stands on the eighth fairway during the first round of the WGC Bridgestone Invitational PGA tournament at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Close
23 / 40
<p>Tiger Woods reacts after missing a putt at the 17th hole during the first round of the Australian Open in Sydney November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

Tiger Woods reacts after missing a putt at the 17th hole during the first round of the Australian Open in Sydney November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

Tiger Woods reacts after missing a putt at the 17th hole during the first round of the Australian Open in Sydney November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
24 / 40
<p>Tiger Woods (R) walks with Mark O'Meara (C) to the 15th green during a practice round for the 2011 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Tiger Woods (R) walks with Mark O'Meara (C) to the 15th green during a practice round for the 2011 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

Tiger Woods (R) walks with Mark O'Meara (C) to the 15th green during a practice round for the 2011 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
25 / 40
<p>Tiger Woods (L) talks with Lee Westwood of England on the 15th hole during the second round of the Dubai Desert Classic tournament, February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Tiger Woods (L) talks with Lee Westwood of England on the 15th hole during the second round of the Dubai Desert Classic tournament, February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

Tiger Woods (L) talks with Lee Westwood of England on the 15th hole during the second round of the Dubai Desert Classic tournament, February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
26 / 40
<p>Tiger Woods gets sand in his face after hitting out of a fairway bunker on the third hole during first round play in the WGC-Cadillac Championship tournament at the Doral Golf Resort in Doral, Florida, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Tiger Woods gets sand in his face after hitting out of a fairway bunker on the third hole during first round play in the WGC-Cadillac Championship tournament at the Doral Golf Resort in Doral, Florida, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

Tiger Woods gets sand in his face after hitting out of a fairway bunker on the third hole during first round play in the WGC-Cadillac Championship tournament at the Doral Golf Resort in Doral, Florida, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Close
27 / 40
<p>Tiger Woods walks to his ball on the second green during a practice round for the 2012 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Tiger Woods walks to his ball on the second green during a practice round for the 2012 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

Tiger Woods walks to his ball on the second green during a practice round for the 2012 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
28 / 40
<p>The sun reflects off the club as Tiger Woods hits off on the seventh tee during the final round of the AT&amp;T National tournament at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

The sun reflects off the club as Tiger Woods hits off on the seventh tee during the final round of the AT&T National tournament at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

The sun reflects off the club as Tiger Woods hits off on the seventh tee during the final round of the AT&T National tournament at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
29 / 40
<p>Tiger Woods reacts after chipping in from a bunker to make birdie on the 18th green during the second round of the British Open at Royal Lytham &amp; St Annes, northern England July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Tiger Woods reacts after chipping in from a bunker to make birdie on the 18th green during the second round of the British Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes, northern England July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

Tiger Woods reacts after chipping in from a bunker to make birdie on the 18th green during the second round of the British Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes, northern England July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
30 / 40
<p>Tiger Woods jumps in the air to see the direction of the hole before hitting his shot out of the rough on the 15th hole during the weather delayed conclusion of the third round of the PGA Championship tournament at The Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Tiger Woods jumps in the air to see the direction of the hole before hitting his shot out of the rough on the 15th hole during the weather delayed conclusion of the third round of the PGA Championship tournament at The Ocean Course on Kiawah Island,...more

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

Tiger Woods jumps in the air to see the direction of the hole before hitting his shot out of the rough on the 15th hole during the weather delayed conclusion of the third round of the PGA Championship tournament at The Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Close
31 / 40
<p>Spectators take pictures of Tiger Woods play on the fifth hole during the matchplay exhibition event against Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland at the Jinsha Lake Golf Club in Zhengzhou, Henan Province October 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Spectators take pictures of Tiger Woods play on the fifth hole during the matchplay exhibition event against Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland at the Jinsha Lake Golf Club in Zhengzhou, Henan Province October 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

Spectators take pictures of Tiger Woods play on the fifth hole during the matchplay exhibition event against Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland at the Jinsha Lake Golf Club in Zhengzhou, Henan Province October 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
32 / 40
<p>Tiger Woods hits from a sand trap on the fifth hole during weather delayed fourth round play at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Tiger Woods hits from a sand trap on the fifth hole during weather delayed fourth round play at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

Tiger Woods hits from a sand trap on the fifth hole during weather delayed fourth round play at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
33 / 40
<p>Tiger Woods holds up the trophy after winning at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Tiger Woods holds up the trophy after winning at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

Tiger Woods holds up the trophy after winning at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
34 / 40
<p>Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the first hole during final round play in the 2013 WGC-Cadillac Championship PGA tournament in Doral, Florida March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the first hole during final round play in the 2013 WGC-Cadillac Championship PGA tournament in Doral, Florida March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the first hole during final round play in the 2013 WGC-Cadillac Championship PGA tournament in Doral, Florida March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
35 / 40
<p>Tiger Woods poses with the Gene Sarazen Trophy after winning the 2013 WGC-Cadillac Championship PGA tournament in Doral, Florida March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

Tiger Woods poses with the Gene Sarazen Trophy after winning the 2013 WGC-Cadillac Championship PGA tournament in Doral, Florida March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

Tiger Woods poses with the Gene Sarazen Trophy after winning the 2013 WGC-Cadillac Championship PGA tournament in Doral, Florida March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
36 / 40
<p>Donald Trump talks with Tiger Woods after he captured the 2013 WGC-Cadillac Championship PGA tournament in Doral, Florida March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Donald Trump talks with Tiger Woods after he captured the 2013 WGC-Cadillac Championship PGA tournament in Doral, Florida March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

Donald Trump talks with Tiger Woods after he captured the 2013 WGC-Cadillac Championship PGA tournament in Doral, Florida March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Close
37 / 40
<p>Tiger Woods watches his shot on the 13rth hole during first round play in the Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA tournament in Orlando, Florida March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

Tiger Woods watches his shot on the 13rth hole during first round play in the Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA tournament in Orlando, Florida March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

Tiger Woods watches his shot on the 13rth hole during first round play in the Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA tournament in Orlando, Florida March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
38 / 40
<p>Tiger Woods holds the trophy after he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA tournament in Orlando, Florida March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Miller</p>

Tiger Woods holds the trophy after he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA tournament in Orlando, Florida March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Miller

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

Tiger Woods holds the trophy after he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA tournament in Orlando, Florida March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Miller

Close
39 / 40
<p>Tiger Woods (L) shares a laugh with golf legend Arnold Palmer after he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA tournament in Orlando, Florida March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Miller</p>

Tiger Woods (L) shares a laugh with golf legend Arnold Palmer after he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA tournament in Orlando, Florida March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Miller

Tuesday, March 26, 2013

Tiger Woods (L) shares a laugh with golf legend Arnold Palmer after he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA tournament in Orlando, Florida March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Miller

Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
World Baseball Classic champs

World Baseball Classic champs

Next Slideshows

World Baseball Classic champs

World Baseball Classic champs

Dominican Republic cap off an unbeaten campaign by defeating Puerto Rico 3-0 to win the World Baseball Classic.

20 Mar 2013
Week in sports

Week in sports

A look at our top sports images of the past week.

11 Mar 2013
Crash at Daytona

Crash at Daytona

Flying debris from a pile-up injures about 30 spectators.

26 Feb 2013
NBA All-Star Weekend

NBA All-Star Weekend

The best of the dunks, the game and the entertainment.

18 Feb 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures