Tigers in India
Raja, an eight-year-old rescued Royal Bengal Tiger, rests inside South Kahayar Bari tiger rescue centre at Jaldapara Wildlife Sanctuary, about 160 km (99 miles) north of Siliguri February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A rescued tigress kept in a cage on a boat is taken for treatment and observation at Shonagon village in Sunderbans, south of Kolkata, February 22, 2010. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
A paw mark of a tiger is seen on the fringes of a forest during a week-long tiger census in the core area of Sundarbans Tiger Reserve, about 130 km (81 miles) south of Kolkata March 4, 2010. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
One of the two adult tigers, with a tranquilizer dart on its body, walks inside the Assam State Zoological cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files
A male tiger is released into the waters of the river Harikhali at the Sundarbans delta forest, about 150 km (93 miles) south of Kolkata July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
A Royal Bengal tiger tries to catch a piece of chicken inside its enclosure at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad March 17, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
A wounded male Royal Bengal Tiger sits in a cage at a veterinary zoo hospital in Kolkata March 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
A two-and-a half years old female tigress named 'T-17' is seen at the Ranthambhore National Park in Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
White tigers swim in a pond on a hot day at the zoological park in Hyderabad April 27, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Forest workers watch a tigress as she jumps into the waters of river Sundari Kati, after its release from a cage at Sundarbans, about 150 km (93 miles) south of Kolkata February 19, 2008. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
White tigers play inside their enclosure at a zoological park on the outskirts of Chandigarh January 12, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A tigress carries her cub at a zoological park in Guwahati October 24, 2007. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files
An Indian white tiger yawns inside its enclosure at a zoological park in Kolkata July 2, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
White tigers play in a pond at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad April 27, 2007. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Five-month-old white tigers play inside their open enclosure at a zoological park in New Delhi March 28, 2007. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
Five-month-old white tigers play inside their open enclosure at a zoological park in New Delhi March 28, 2007. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
White tigers sit inside their enclosure in a zoological park in Hyderabad January 12, 2007. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
An Indian Royal Bengal tiger walks inside its enclosure at the South Khairbari nature park, about 165 km (103 miles) north of Siliguri November 28, 2006. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A Royal Bengal tiger swims in a pond at a zoo in New Delhi, September 14, 2006. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files
A royal Bengal tiger enjoys a shower in a pond to get some respite from the heat wave in his enclosure at Patna zoo April 9, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
A white tiger yawns in an enclosure in New Delhi zoo December 15, 2005. Reuters/Files
An Indian Royal Bengal tiger named Shyam, roars inside his enclosure at the Jaldapara wild life sanctuary, 165 km (103 miles) from Siliguri August 2, 2005. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Next Slideshows
Fleeing the Islamic State
Refugees from Syria flood into Turkey.
Religious Barbies
Argentinian artists turn Barbie and Ken dolls into religious figures.
Floods in Northeast India
Some photos from the flood-hit parts of northeast India.
Midnight in Gaza
Life after the sun goes down in Gaza City.
MORE IN PICTURES
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.