India
Pictures | Thu Sep 25, 2014 | 4:35pm IST

Tigers in India

Raja, an eight-year-old rescued Royal Bengal Tiger, rests inside South Kahayar Bari tiger rescue centre at Jaldapara Wildlife Sanctuary, about 160 km (99 miles) north of Siliguri February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

A rescued tigress kept in a cage on a boat is taken for treatment and observation at Shonagon village in Sunderbans, south of Kolkata, February 22, 2010. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

A paw mark of a tiger is seen on the fringes of a forest during a week-long tiger census in the core area of Sundarbans Tiger Reserve, about 130 km (81 miles) south of Kolkata March 4, 2010. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

One of the two adult tigers, with a tranquilizer dart on its body, walks inside the Assam State Zoological cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files

A male tiger is released into the waters of the river Harikhali at the Sundarbans delta forest, about 150 km (93 miles) south of Kolkata July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

A Royal Bengal tiger tries to catch a piece of chicken inside its enclosure at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad March 17, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

A wounded male Royal Bengal Tiger sits in a cage at a veterinary zoo hospital in Kolkata March 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

A two-and-a half years old female tigress named 'T-17' is seen at the Ranthambhore National Park in Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

White tigers swim in a pond on a hot day at the zoological park in Hyderabad April 27, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Forest workers watch a tigress as she jumps into the waters of river Sundari Kati, after its release from a cage at Sundarbans, about 150 km (93 miles) south of Kolkata February 19, 2008. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

White tigers play inside their enclosure at a zoological park on the outskirts of Chandigarh January 12, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

A tigress carries her cub at a zoological park in Guwahati October 24, 2007. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files

An Indian white tiger yawns inside its enclosure at a zoological park in Kolkata July 2, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

White tigers play in a pond at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad April 27, 2007. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Five-month-old white tigers play inside their open enclosure at a zoological park in New Delhi March 28, 2007. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

Five-month-old white tigers play inside their open enclosure at a zoological park in New Delhi March 28, 2007. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

White tigers sit inside their enclosure in a zoological park in Hyderabad January 12, 2007. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

An Indian Royal Bengal tiger walks inside its enclosure at the South Khairbari nature park, about 165 km (103 miles) north of Siliguri November 28, 2006. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

A Royal Bengal tiger swims in a pond at a zoo in New Delhi, September 14, 2006. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files

A royal Bengal tiger enjoys a shower in a pond to get some respite from the heat wave in his enclosure at Patna zoo April 9, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

A white tiger yawns in an enclosure in New Delhi zoo December 15, 2005. Reuters/Files

An Indian Royal Bengal tiger named Shyam, roars inside his enclosure at the Jaldapara wild life sanctuary, 165 km (103 miles) from Siliguri August 2, 2005. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

