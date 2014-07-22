Tihar Food Court
An inmate carries a tray after serving food inside a restaurant run by the Tihar Jail authorities on Jail Road in west Delhi July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Kishan Singh Bisht, a jail warden in Tihar, maintains a register inside a restaurant run by the Tihar Jail authorities on Jail Road in west Delhi July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Customers eat inside a restaurant run by the Tihar Jail authorities on Jail Road in west Delhi July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Inmates prepare to serve food inside the kitchen of a restaurant run by the Tihar Jail authorities on Jail Road in west Delhi July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An inmate prepares food inside the kitchen of a restaurant run by the Tihar Jail authorities on Jail Road in west Delhi July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
