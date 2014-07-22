Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jul 22, 2014 | 5:30pm IST

Tihar Food Court

An inmate carries a tray after serving food inside a restaurant run by the Tihar Jail authorities on Jail Road in west Delhi July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

An inmate carries a tray after serving food inside a restaurant run by the Tihar Jail authorities on Jail Road in west Delhi July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
An inmate carries a tray after serving food inside a restaurant run by the Tihar Jail authorities on Jail Road in west Delhi July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
1 / 5
Kishan Singh Bisht, a jail warden in Tihar, maintains a register inside a restaurant run by the Tihar Jail authorities on Jail Road in west Delhi July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Kishan Singh Bisht, a jail warden in Tihar, maintains a register inside a restaurant run by the Tihar Jail authorities on Jail Road in west Delhi July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Kishan Singh Bisht, a jail warden in Tihar, maintains a register inside a restaurant run by the Tihar Jail authorities on Jail Road in west Delhi July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
2 / 5
Customers eat inside a restaurant run by the Tihar Jail authorities on Jail Road in west Delhi July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Customers eat inside a restaurant run by the Tihar Jail authorities on Jail Road in west Delhi July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Customers eat inside a restaurant run by the Tihar Jail authorities on Jail Road in west Delhi July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
3 / 5
Inmates prepare to serve food inside the kitchen of a restaurant run by the Tihar Jail authorities on Jail Road in west Delhi July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Inmates prepare to serve food inside the kitchen of a restaurant run by the Tihar Jail authorities on Jail Road in west Delhi July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Inmates prepare to serve food inside the kitchen of a restaurant run by the Tihar Jail authorities on Jail Road in west Delhi July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
4 / 5
An inmate prepares food inside the kitchen of a restaurant run by the Tihar Jail authorities on Jail Road in west Delhi July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

An inmate prepares food inside the kitchen of a restaurant run by the Tihar Jail authorities on Jail Road in west Delhi July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
An inmate prepares food inside the kitchen of a restaurant run by the Tihar Jail authorities on Jail Road in west Delhi July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
5 / 5
View Again
View Next
Nap time, anywhere, everywhere

Nap time, anywhere, everywhere

Next Slideshows

Nap time, anywhere, everywhere

Nap time, anywhere, everywhere

From a mother's lap to street pavements and even sewer pipes - when you gotta sleep, you gotta sleep,.

22 Jul 2014
Plastic bottle boat

Plastic bottle boat

Four men build a pedal boat out of plastic bottles and sail it down a European river, to draw attention to plastic pollution.

22 Jul 2014
The littlest prince

The littlest prince

Prince George of Cambridge, third in line to succeed the British throne, celebrates his first birthday.

22 Jul 2014
Mud festival in Korea

Mud festival in Korea

Tourists get dirty at the Boryeong Mud Festival in South Korea.

19 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures