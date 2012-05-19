Til death do us bark
Zoe, the Bijon Frise of Harriette Rose Katz, at the bridal shower of Lucky Diamond, a Maltese dog, in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Zoe, the Bijon Frise of Harriette Rose Katz, at the bridal shower of Lucky Diamond, a Maltese dog, in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Lucky Diamond, a Maltese dog, is seen at her bridal shower in New York, May 14, 2012. Like many brides, she's in a rush to walk down the aisle but this was not your typical bridal shower. The bride, Lucky, like 12 of the 32 guests, is a dog. An...more
Lucky Diamond, a Maltese dog, is seen at her bridal shower in New York, May 14, 2012. Like many brides, she's in a rush to walk down the aisle but this was not your typical bridal shower. The bride, Lucky, like 12 of the 32 guests, is a dog. An energetic but aging Maltese, Lucky was diagnosed with spleen cancer in February and given 3 months to a year to live. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Wendy Diamond and her Maltese, Lucky, Lauren Vitale and her Teacup Pomeranian, Ginger, and a guest with a Humane Society dog (L-R) attend Lucky's bridal shower in New York, May 14, 2012. She's still looking for her groom but moving ahead with plans...more
Wendy Diamond and her Maltese, Lucky, Lauren Vitale and her Teacup Pomeranian, Ginger, and a guest with a Humane Society dog (L-R) attend Lucky's bridal shower in New York, May 14, 2012. She's still looking for her groom but moving ahead with plans for a July 12 wedding at the Jumeirah Essex House hotel. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Wendy Diamond, owner of Lucky, a Maltese dog, adjusts Lucky's hat before her bridal shower in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Wendy Diamond, owner of Lucky, a Maltese dog, adjusts Lucky's hat before her bridal shower in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Guests and their dogs attend the bridal shower of Lucky Diamond, a Maltese dog, in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Guests and their dogs attend the bridal shower of Lucky Diamond, a Maltese dog, in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Dina Fanai and her mini Havanese, Kaya, attend the bridal shower of Lucky Diamond, a Maltese dog, in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Dina Fanai and her mini Havanese, Kaya, attend the bridal shower of Lucky Diamond, a Maltese dog, in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Wendy Diamond, owner of Lucky, a Maltese dog, tries to grab Lucky's hat back from a guest's pet during Lucky's wedding shower in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Wendy Diamond, owner of Lucky, a Maltese dog, tries to grab Lucky's hat back from a guest's pet during Lucky's wedding shower in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Guests attend the bridal shower of Lucky Diamond, a Maltese dog, in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Guests attend the bridal shower of Lucky Diamond, a Maltese dog, in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
The table is set at the bridal shower of Lucky Diamond, a Maltese dog, in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
The table is set at the bridal shower of Lucky Diamond, a Maltese dog, in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Zoe, the Bijon Frise of Harriette Rose Katz, attends the bridal shower of Lucky Diamond, a Maltese dog, in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Zoe, the Bijon Frise of Harriette Rose Katz, attends the bridal shower of Lucky Diamond, a Maltese dog, in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A dog named Jersey attends the bridal shower of Lucky Diamond, a Maltese dog, in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A dog named Jersey attends the bridal shower of Lucky Diamond, a Maltese dog, in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A sign reading "Tea, Tails and Tiffany" is seen outside the bridal shower of Lucky Diamond, a Maltese dog, in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A sign reading "Tea, Tails and Tiffany" is seen outside the bridal shower of Lucky Diamond, a Maltese dog, in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Guests toast champagne during the bridal shower of Lucky Diamond, a Maltese dog, in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Guests toast champagne during the bridal shower of Lucky Diamond, a Maltese dog, in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Wendy Diamond and her Maltese Lucky, Dina Fanai and her mini Havanese Kaya, and a guest (L-R) attend Lucky's bridal shower in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Wendy Diamond and her Maltese Lucky, Dina Fanai and her mini Havanese Kaya, and a guest (L-R) attend Lucky's bridal shower in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Guests and their dogs attend the bridal shower of Lucky Diamond (R), a Maltese dog, in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Guests and their dogs attend the bridal shower of Lucky Diamond (R), a Maltese dog, in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Lucky Diamond, a Maltese dog, is seen at her bridal shower in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Lucky Diamond, a Maltese dog, is seen at her bridal shower in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top pictures from the past week.
Where Haiti and the Dominican meet
Poverty along the border that divides the island of Hispaniola.
Facebook IPO frenzy
The social network raises as much as $18 billion in one of the biggest IPOs in U.S. history
Scenescapes
Stunning views of city and country from around the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.