Sat May 19, 2012

Til death do us bark

Zoe, the Bijon Frise of Harriette Rose Katz, at the bridal shower of Lucky Diamond, a Maltese dog, in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Lucky Diamond, a Maltese dog, is seen at her bridal shower in New York, May 14, 2012. Like many brides, she's in a rush to walk down the aisle but this was not your typical bridal shower. The bride, Lucky, like 12 of the 32 guests, is a dog. An energetic but aging Maltese, Lucky was diagnosed with spleen cancer in February and given 3 months to a year to live. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Wendy Diamond and her Maltese, Lucky, Lauren Vitale and her Teacup Pomeranian, Ginger, and a guest with a Humane Society dog (L-R) attend Lucky's bridal shower in New York, May 14, 2012. She's still looking for her groom but moving ahead with plans for a July 12 wedding at the Jumeirah Essex House hotel. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Wendy Diamond, owner of Lucky, a Maltese dog, adjusts Lucky's hat before her bridal shower in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Guests and their dogs attend the bridal shower of Lucky Diamond, a Maltese dog, in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Dina Fanai and her mini Havanese, Kaya, attend the bridal shower of Lucky Diamond, a Maltese dog, in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Wendy Diamond, owner of Lucky, a Maltese dog, tries to grab Lucky's hat back from a guest's pet during Lucky's wedding shower in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Guests attend the bridal shower of Lucky Diamond, a Maltese dog, in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

The table is set at the bridal shower of Lucky Diamond, a Maltese dog, in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Zoe, the Bijon Frise of Harriette Rose Katz, attends the bridal shower of Lucky Diamond, a Maltese dog, in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

A dog named Jersey attends the bridal shower of Lucky Diamond, a Maltese dog, in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

A sign reading "Tea, Tails and Tiffany" is seen outside the bridal shower of Lucky Diamond, a Maltese dog, in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Guests toast champagne during the bridal shower of Lucky Diamond, a Maltese dog, in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Wendy Diamond and her Maltese Lucky, Dina Fanai and her mini Havanese Kaya, and a guest (L-R) attend Lucky's bridal shower in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Guests and their dogs attend the bridal shower of Lucky Diamond (R), a Maltese dog, in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Lucky Diamond, a Maltese dog, is seen at her bridal shower in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

