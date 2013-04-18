Edition:
Tilda Swinton sleeping at MoMA

<p>Actress Tilda Swinton sleeps in a box for her performance piece called "The Maybe.", at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>People look on as actress Tilda Swinton sleeps in a box for her performance piece called "The Maybe.", at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

