Timbuktu retaken

A Malian soldier displays ammunition seized from Islamists rebels after their departure, in Timbuktu January 29, 2013. French troops have taken control of the airport in the northern Malian town of Kidal, the last rebel stronghold in the north, the French army and a local official told Reuters on Wednesday. Kidal would be the last of northern Mali's major towns to be retaken by French forces after they reached Gao and Timbuktu earlier this week in a campaign to drive al Qaeda-linked Islamists from Mali's north, which it has said had become a safe haven for extremists. REUTERS/Francois Rihouay