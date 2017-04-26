Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Apr 26, 2017 | 5:32pm IST

Time 100 Gala

Women's March National Co-Chairs Carmen Perez, Bob Bland, Tamika D. Mallory and Linda Sarsour arrive. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Women's March National Co-Chairs Carmen Perez, Bob Bland, Tamika D. Mallory and Linda Sarsour arrive. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Women's March National Co-Chairs Carmen Perez, Bob Bland, Tamika D. Mallory and Linda Sarsour arrive. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 25
Singer Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Singer Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Singer Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 25
TV host Megyn Kelly. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

TV host Megyn Kelly. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
TV host Megyn Kelly. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 25
Actor Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actor Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Actor Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 25
Lindsey Vonn. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Lindsey Vonn. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Lindsey Vonn. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 25
Margot Robbie. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Margot Robbie. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Margot Robbie. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 25
Model Ashley Graham. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Model Ashley Graham. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Model Ashley Graham. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 25
TV host Trevor Noah. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

TV host Trevor Noah. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
TV host Trevor Noah. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 25
Janet Mock. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Janet Mock. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Janet Mock. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 25
Director Ava DuVernay. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Director Ava DuVernay. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Director Ava DuVernay. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 25
Author Arianna Huffington. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Author Arianna Huffington. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Author Arianna Huffington. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 25
Photographer Cindy Sherman. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer Cindy Sherman. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Photographer Cindy Sherman. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 25
Model Naomi Campbell. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Model Naomi Campbell. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Model Naomi Campbell. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 25
Athlete Ibtihaj Muhammad. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Athlete Ibtihaj Muhammad. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Athlete Ibtihaj Muhammad. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
14 / 25
TV host Gretchen Carlson. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

TV host Gretchen Carlson. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
TV host Gretchen Carlson. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
15 / 25
Samantha Bee. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Samantha Bee. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Samantha Bee. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
16 / 25
TV host Katie Couric. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

TV host Katie Couric. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
TV host Katie Couric. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
17 / 25
Actor Mia Farrow and son Ronan Farrow. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actor Mia Farrow and son Ronan Farrow. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Actor Mia Farrow and son Ronan Farrow. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
18 / 25
Padma Lakshmi. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Padma Lakshmi. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Padma Lakshmi. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
19 / 25
Actor Fan Bingbing. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actor Fan Bingbing. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Actor Fan Bingbing. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
20 / 25
Actor Viola Davis. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actor Viola Davis. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Actor Viola Davis. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
21 / 25
Actor Leslie Jones. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actor Leslie Jones. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Actor Leslie Jones. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
22 / 25
Preet Bharara. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Preet Bharara. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Preet Bharara. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
23 / 25
Actor Viola Davis. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actor Viola Davis. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Actor Viola Davis. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
24 / 25
TV host Charlie Rose. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

TV host Charlie Rose. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
TV host Charlie Rose. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Elton John in the spotlight

Elton John in the spotlight

Next Slideshows

Elton John in the spotlight

Elton John in the spotlight

Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.

26 Apr 2017
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

21 Apr 2017
Dior goes to Tokyo

Dior goes to Tokyo

Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.

19 Apr 2017
Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to...

19 Apr 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast