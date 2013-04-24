Edition:
Time 100 gala

<p>Television host Jimmy Fallon arrives for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Senator Rand Paul arrives with Kelley Ashby for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actresses Lena Dunham and Claire Danes arrive for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel arrive at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Singer Frank Ocean arrives for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>President and CEO of Yahoo, Marissa Mayer, arrives with Zachary Bogue for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Singer Christina Aguilera arrives for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx, arrives for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Television personality Padma Lakshmi arrives for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>President of Greenlight Capital David Einhorn arrives with Cheryl Strauss Einhorn for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actress Amy Poehler arrives for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Television host Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney arrive for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Senior advisor to President Obama, Valerie Jarrett, arrives for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Director of Google Ideas, Jared Cohen, arrives for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actress Olivia Munn arrives for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Journalist Barbara Walters arrives for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Arianna Huffington, president, and editor-in-chief of the Huffington Post Media Group arrives for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>President of CNN Worldwide, Jeff Zucker, arrives with Caryn Zucker for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Developer of Minecraft, Jens Bergensten, arrives for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Comedian Ricky Gervais arrives with his partner and author Jane Fallon for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Comedian Aziz Ansari arrives for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Norwegian chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen arrives for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Singer Raphael Saadiq arrives with Lisa Porter for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Twitter creator Jack Dorsey arrives for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde arrives for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

