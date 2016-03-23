Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

January 16, 2015: The United States rolls out a sweeping set of measures to significantly ease sanctions on Cuba, opening up the country to expanded U.S. travel, trade and financial activities. Limited import of items such as Cuban cigars and rum to...more

January 16, 2015: The United States rolls out a sweeping set of measures to significantly ease sanctions on Cuba, opening up the country to expanded U.S. travel, trade and financial activities. Limited import of items such as Cuban cigars and rum to the U.S. is allowed, as is the export of American computer and telecommunications technology to Cuba. The 54-year-old U.S. embargo on Cuba remained in place - only Congress can lift it. REUTERS/Stringer

