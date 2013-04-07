Edition:
Times of India Film Awards

<p>Model Nargis Fakhri of the U.S. arrives for the inaugural Times of India Film Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jimmy Jeong</p>

Sunday, April 07, 2013

<p>Actress Priyanka Chopra arrives for the inaugural Times of India Film Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jimmy Jeong</p>

<p>Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan arrives with his wife actress Aishwarya Rai for the inaugural Times of India Film Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jimmy Jeong</p>

<p>Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan arrive for the inaugural Times of India Film Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jimmy Jeong</p>

<p>Singer Shalmali Kholgade (2nd L) poses with fans while arriving for the inaugural Times of India Film Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jimmy Jeong</p>

<p>Actor Shah Rukh Khan arrives for the inaugural Times of India Film Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jimmy Jeong</p>

<p>Actor Chunky Pandey arrives for the inaugural Times of India Film Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jimmy Jeong</p>

<p>Actress Anushka Sharma arrives for the inaugural Times of India Film Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jimmy Jeong</p>

<p>Singer Abbas Hasan of Canada greets fans as he arrives for the inaugural Times of India Film Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jimmy Jeong</p>

<p>Model actress Nargis Fakhri of the U.S. arrives for the inaugural Times of India Film Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jimmy Jeong</p>

<p>Actor Ranbir Kapoor (C) arrives for the inaugural Times of India Film Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jimmy Jeong</p>

<p>Actor Abhishek Bachchan and wife actress Aishwarya Rai arrive for the inaugural Times of India Film Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jimmy Jeong</p>

<p>Actress Priyanka Chopra arrives for the inaugural Times of India Film Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jimmy Jeong</p>

<p>Actor Abhishek Bachchan and wife actress Aishwarya Rai arrive for the inaugural Times of India Film Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jimmy Jeong</p>

<p>Actor Abhishek Bachchan and wife actress Aishwarya Rai arrive for the inaugural Times of India Film Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jimmy Jeong</p>

<p>Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan arrive for the inaugural Times of India Film Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jimmy Jeong</p>

