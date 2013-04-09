Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Apr 9, 2013 | 6:05am IST

Tiny dancers

<p>Young ballet dancers (L - R)Chloe Rotonda, Natacha Ross and Isabella Riordan inspect their ballet shoes while waiting for their turn during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Young ballet dancers (L - R)Chloe Rotonda, Natacha Ross and Isabella Riordan inspect their ballet shoes while waiting for their turn during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5,...more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Young ballet dancers (L - R)Chloe Rotonda, Natacha Ross and Isabella Riordan inspect their ballet shoes while waiting for their turn during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 18
<p>Young ballet dancers climb a staircase to take part in auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Young ballet dancers climb a staircase to take part in auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Young ballet dancers climb a staircase to take part in auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 18
<p>Young ballet dancer Shaun English is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo (L) and faculty member Katrina Killian during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Young ballet dancer Shaun English is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo (L) and faculty member Katrina Killian during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New...more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Young ballet dancer Shaun English is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo (L) and faculty member Katrina Killian during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 18
<p>Young ballet dancers (L-R) Alexa Nanes, Yumi Park, Giselle Redmond, Chloe Tomanow, Ella Silver-Lewis, and Robin Slattery wait for their turns during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Young ballet dancers (L-R) Alexa Nanes, Yumi Park, Giselle Redmond, Chloe Tomanow, Ella Silver-Lewis, and Robin Slattery wait for their turns during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York,...more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Young ballet dancers (L-R) Alexa Nanes, Yumi Park, Giselle Redmond, Chloe Tomanow, Ella Silver-Lewis, and Robin Slattery wait for their turns during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 18
<p>The mother of young ballet dancer Kyra Neamonitakis wipes a tear from her eyes before sending her into auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

The mother of young ballet dancer Kyra Neamonitakis wipes a tear from her eyes before sending her into auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

The mother of young ballet dancer Kyra Neamonitakis wipes a tear from her eyes before sending her into auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 18
<p>Young ballet dancer Jesse Peterson is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo (L) and faculty member Katrina Killian during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Young ballet dancer Jesse Peterson is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo (L) and faculty member Katrina Killian during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New...more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Young ballet dancer Jesse Peterson is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo (L) and faculty member Katrina Killian during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 18
<p>Young ballet dancers (L-R) Amanda Franklin, Adelaide Feldman, Shaun English, Uma Couchman, and Amelia Chin play after attending auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Young ballet dancers (L-R) Amanda Franklin, Adelaide Feldman, Shaun English, Uma Couchman, and Amelia Chin play after attending auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013....more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Young ballet dancers (L-R) Amanda Franklin, Adelaide Feldman, Shaun English, Uma Couchman, and Amelia Chin play after attending auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 18
<p>Young ballet dancer Robin Slattery leaps in the air during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Young ballet dancer Robin Slattery leaps in the air during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Young ballet dancer Robin Slattery leaps in the air during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 18
<p>Young ballet dancers (L-R) Amanda Franklin, Adelaide Feldman, and Shaun English anxiously wait for their turns during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Young ballet dancers (L-R) Amanda Franklin, Adelaide Feldman, and Shaun English anxiously wait for their turns during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas...more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Young ballet dancers (L-R) Amanda Franklin, Adelaide Feldman, and Shaun English anxiously wait for their turns during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 18
<p>Young ballet dancer Adelaide Feldman is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo (R) and faculty member Katrina Killian during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Young ballet dancer Adelaide Feldman is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo (R) and faculty member Katrina Killian during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New...more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Young ballet dancer Adelaide Feldman is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo (R) and faculty member Katrina Killian during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 18
<p>Young ballet dancer Addison DeRose is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Young ballet dancer Addison DeRose is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas...more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Young ballet dancer Addison DeRose is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
11 / 18
<p>Young ballet dancers (L - R) Aims Smit, Robin Slattery, Ella Silver-Lewis, and Chloe Romanov wait for their turns during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Young ballet dancers (L - R) Aims Smit, Robin Slattery, Ella Silver-Lewis, and Chloe Romanov wait for their turns during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas...more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Young ballet dancers (L - R) Aims Smit, Robin Slattery, Ella Silver-Lewis, and Chloe Romanov wait for their turns during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 18
<p>Young ballet dancer Amanda Franklin anxiously awaits her turn during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Young ballet dancer Amanda Franklin anxiously awaits her turn during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Young ballet dancer Amanda Franklin anxiously awaits her turn during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 18
<p>Young ballet dancers (L-R) Henry Lepri, Tiago Kiel, and Griffin Horton watch another child during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Young ballet dancers (L-R) Henry Lepri, Tiago Kiel, and Griffin Horton watch another child during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Young ballet dancers (L-R) Henry Lepri, Tiago Kiel, and Griffin Horton watch another child during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
14 / 18
<p>Young ballet dancer Kyra Neamonitakis (R) points to Isabella Riordan while waiting her turn during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Young ballet dancer Kyra Neamonitakis (R) points to Isabella Riordan while waiting her turn during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Young ballet dancer Kyra Neamonitakis (R) points to Isabella Riordan while waiting her turn during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
15 / 18
<p>Young ballet dancer Chloe Rotonda dances across the floor during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Young ballet dancer Chloe Rotonda dances across the floor during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Young ballet dancer Chloe Rotonda dances across the floor during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
16 / 18
<p>Young ballet dancer Kate Buckhurst is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo (L) and faculty member Katrina Killian (R) during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Young ballet dancer Kate Buckhurst is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo (L) and faculty member Katrina Killian (R) during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in...more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Young ballet dancer Kate Buckhurst is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo (L) and faculty member Katrina Killian (R) during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
17 / 18
<p>Young ballet dancers (L-R) Robin Slattery, Ella Silver-Lewis, Chloe Tomanow, Giselle Redmond and Yumi Park wait for their turns during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Young ballet dancers (L-R) Robin Slattery, Ella Silver-Lewis, Chloe Tomanow, Giselle Redmond and Yumi Park wait for their turns during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013....more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Young ballet dancers (L-R) Robin Slattery, Ella Silver-Lewis, Chloe Tomanow, Giselle Redmond and Yumi Park wait for their turns during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
The hunting games

The hunting games

Next Slideshows

The hunting games

The hunting games

Photographer Michaela Rehle follows Ramona Pohl-Uebel, her father and one hundred other hunters as they take part in a driven hunt event at one of Germany's...

08 Apr 2013
Plight of the Roma

Plight of the Roma

A look at Roma life around the world.

08 Apr 2013
Times of India Film Awards

Times of India Film Awards

Pictures from the inaugural Times of India Film Awards, held in Vancouver, Canada.

07 Apr 2013
India this week

India this week

Snapshots of people in the news and the top pictures from the past week.

07 Apr 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast