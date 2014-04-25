Tiny dancers
A faculty member checks the limberness of a girl during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. The school is holding auditions for over 600 beginner ballet students, who will be selected to fill the 120 spots...more
A faculty member checks the limberness of a girl during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. The school is holding auditions for over 600 beginner ballet students, who will be selected to fill the 120 spots available to study the dance on campus. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children stand as they wait to audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children stand as they wait to audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children sit and wait for their turn during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children sit and wait for their turn during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Faculty members check the limberness of a girl during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Faculty members check the limberness of a girl during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children wait for their turn during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children wait for their turn during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children sit and wait for their turn during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children sit and wait for their turn during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A girl cries after being led into an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A girl cries after being led into an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children play on bars while waiting their turn during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children play on bars while waiting their turn during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Faculty members check the limberness of a girl during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Faculty members check the limberness of a girl during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children sit and wait for their turn during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children sit and wait for their turn during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children watch as a girl dances during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children watch as a girl dances during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children play on bars while waiting for their turn during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children play on bars while waiting for their turn during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children sit and wait for their turn during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children sit and wait for their turn during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children stand as they wait for their turn during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children stand as they wait for their turn during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children sit and wait for their turn during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children sit and wait for their turn during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A girl inspects her leotard while waiting her turn during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A girl inspects her leotard while waiting her turn during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children play on bars while waiting for their turn during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children play on bars while waiting for their turn during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Remembering the war dead
Australia and New Zealand commemorate those who died in service on ANZAC Day.
Domo arigato Mr. Asimo
Snapshots of Honda Motor's humanoid robot Asimo.
Elaborately carved eggs
Delicate designs cut into chicken, goose and ostrich eggs using miniature drills.
Life of John Paul II
A look back on the life of Pope John Paul II.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.