Tiny dancers
Ballet teacher and faculty member Katrina Killian evaluates a dancer during auditions for The School of American Ballet in the Bronx, New York April 19, 2015. Boys and girls ages 6 to 10 participated in a free audition for spots in one of the...more
A girl skips during auditions for The School of American Ballet. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A girl sits during auditions. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Ceara Fana, 7, holds onto a ballet barre before auditions for The School of American Ballet. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Girls enter auditions for The School of American Ballet. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Jessica Moreno hugs her daughter Lucia, 6, after auditions. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Girls watch as a dancer is evaluated during auditions. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man comforts a girl before auditions. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Victoria Perez pins a number on her daughter Angelina Nunez Perez, 6, before auditions. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Boys and girls wait to perform during auditions. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A girl poses on the ballet barre as faculty members Katrina Killian (R) and Darci Kistler evaluate during auditions. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A girl stretches on the ballet barre before auditions. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
