Tirupur - garment hub
Employees sew clothes at the Estee garment factory in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu June 19, 2013. With knitwear exports of over $2 billion a year, India's garment manufacturing hub Tirupur has earned the nickname "Dollar City". REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Employees sort clothes before packing them at the Estee garment factory in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu June 19, 2013. With knitwear exports of over $2 billion a year, India's garment manufacturing hub Tirupur has earned the nickname "Dollar City"....more
An employee sorts pieces of cloth at the Estee garment factory in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Employees sort pieces of cloth at the Estee garment factory in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Employees work at the Estee garment factory in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Employees work in the Estee garment factory in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
An employee stands next to a newly dyed T-shirt at the Estee garment factory in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
An employee sorts newly finished T-shirts at the Estee garment factory in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
An employee wears a lanyard with the company's name printed on it as she works at the Estee garment factory in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Employees leave the Estee garment factory after their day's work in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
